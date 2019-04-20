MLB scores, schedule: Yankees win game but suffer potentially huge loss, latest on Jacob deGrom

Thanks to doubleheaders in Baltimore and Cleveland minus a rainout in Detroit, Saturday brings us an overstuffed MLB slate of 16 games. Settle in!

In early action, the Yankees pulled to .500 but suffered (yet another) costly loss. Meantime, the Indians get back their injured superstar.

Yanks notch costly win in the Bronx

As you see above the Yankees won easily at home over the Royals and in doing so leveled their record at 10-10. Along the way, though, this happened:

Video of the Aaron Judge injury: pic.twitter.com/wczSfR9J9C — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) April 20, 2019

And that begat this:

Aaron Judge left today's game with a left oblique injury. He will go to NewYork Presbyterian Hospital for further evaluation and an MRI. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 20, 2019

Aaron Judge batting .288/.404/.521 on the season and as usual has provided plus fielding in right, so this would be a huge loss to the already hobbled Yankees. Speaking of already hobbled:

ah good, now Jacoby Ellsbury can't even make the Yankees' All-Injured Team pic.twitter.com/wDzEhiX3t3 — Andrew Mearns (@MearnsPSA) April 20, 2019

Need a closer for that team? Dellin Betances and his shoulder are here to help. If Judge hits the injured list -- and it would be surprising if he didn't -- then he'll become the 13th Yankee on that ledger of misfortune. Relevant:

Is there any chance that Aaron Judge avoids the injured list?



“Probably not, no.” - Aaron Boone — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 20, 2019

As for Saturday's win, Masahiro Tanaka worked seven innings of one-run ball, and Clint Frazier had three hits including a homer. Speaking of the increasingly vital Frazier, he's now batting .351/.371/.649 on the season. He'll need to keep that up if the Yanks are to withstand the loss of Judge on top of all those other injuries.

Also Boone was ejected in this one after a spectator interference call cost Gleyber Torres a home run.

Goldschmidt makes Busch history

The Cardinals keel-hauled the Mets in St. Louis on Saturday. Miles Mikolas became the first Cardinals starter to pitch into the eighth inning, and Jose Martinez gathered three hits. Slugger Paul Goldschmidt did this:

464-ft bomb for Paul Goldschmidt! 😳 pic.twitter.com/HtzhZgTitQ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 20, 2019

Mercy me. Some relevant digits on that one:

Paul Goldschmidt crushes the longest HR hit by a Cardinals player at Busch Stadium since @statcast began tracking in 2015. pic.twitter.com/wOuEdyC7ME — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) April 20, 2019

Put a sub-90 mph fastball on tee for the likes of Cloutin' Paul Goldschmidt, and he might just pulverize it into the history books. So it is with this longest recorded Busch bomb in the Statcast era.

Speaking of Goldbird (going with this as his nickname over the manifestly inferior "Goldy"), his 2019 season to date is an object lesson in the value of looking beyond batting average. He went 1 for 5 against the Mets, which dropped his average to .235. However, Goldschmidt also has eight homers and 12 walks on the season, and that lifts his overall line to .235/.333/.556. In other words, Goldschmidt has been highly productive despite a batting average on balls in play (BABIP) that's well below his established norms. Once that number (probably inevitably) rises, you'll really see some numbers out of ... Goldbird.

