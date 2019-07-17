MLB scores, schedule: Yu Darvish earns first Cubs win at Wrigley; Pete Alonso launches his longest homer

It's Wednesday, and that means Major League Baseball's schedule included a combination of day and night games.

Some of the day's top storylines included Yu Darvish earning his first home win with the Cubs; the Brewers ending the Braves' hot streak; and Pete Alonso going very, very deep.

Check out our nightly recap of all the major happenings in baseball below.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, July 17

Darvish earns first home win with Cubs

It's been a long time coming for Yu Darvish, but on Wednesday he earned his first home win as a member of the Cubs organization.

Darvish mowed down the Reds to the tune of six shutout innings, holding them to a pair of hits while fanning seven. He didn't issue any walks and generated 12 swinging strikes on 83 pitches. Darvish had previously been 0-5 in 13 starts at Wrigley Field as a member of the Cubs.

Of note: Darvish has now started his second half with 12 shutout innings.

Brewers snap Braves' streak; Hader scuffles

Entering Wednesday, the Braves hadn't lost a series of any length since early June. They were 9-0-1 in that time. You know what's coming next -- yup, the Brewers did it.

After winning a blowout on Tuesday, Milwaukee edged out a nail-biter on Wednesday. Christian Yelich delivered his 34th home run of the season, and Chase Anderson pitched 5 2/3 shutout frames. The Brewers led 5-0 heading into the eighth inning, but the Braves, to their credit, rallied -- scoring a pair of runs in both the eighth and the ninth.

The Braves' ninth-inning runs were of particular interest, since they came off Josh Hader. Hader has now allowed multiple runs in three July outings; prior to July, he'd allowed more than one run in an appearance once all season -- and that came in mid-April.

Highlight of the day: Alonso goes very, very deep

Anyone who has watched Mets first baseman Pete Alonso on a semi-regular basis knows he's a strong man. Heck, all you had to do was watch the Home Run Derby to know that. But on Wednesday, he provided more evidence by going yicketty in grand fashion.

Take a look at this:

There goes the home run derby ruining another swing. 😂@Pete_Alonso20 TO THE THIRD DECK! pic.twitter.com/Ln2B7Mb9oS — New York Mets (@Mets) July 17, 2019

That's a third-deck home run and one that estimated to have traveled 474 feet were it not for the pesky stadium, per Statcast. In other words, that's a mammoth blast -- and it counts as Alonso's 31st of the season and the longest of his four-month MLB career.

Quick hits

