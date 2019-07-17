MLB scores, schedule: Yu Darvish earns first Cubs win at Wrigley; Pete Alonso launches his longest homer
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's Wednesday, and that means Major League Baseball's schedule included a combination of day and night games.
Some of the day's top storylines included Yu Darvish earning his first home win with the Cubs; the Brewers ending the Braves' hot streak; and Pete Alonso going very, very deep.
Check out our nightly recap of all the major happenings in baseball below.
Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, July 17
- Brewers 5, Braves 4 (box score)
- Cubs 5, Reds 2 (box score)
- Mets 14, Twins 4 (box score)
- Cardinals 6, Pirates 5 (box score)
- Giants 11, Rockies 8 (box score)
- Athletics 10, Mariners 2 (box score)
- Dodgers at Phillies (GameTracker)
- Rays at Yankees - POSTPONED (doubleheader will be played on Thursday)
- Nationals at Orioles (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Padres at Marlins (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Indians (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Astros at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Darvish earns first home win with Cubs
It's been a long time coming for Yu Darvish, but on Wednesday he earned his first home win as a member of the Cubs organization.
Darvish mowed down the Reds to the tune of six shutout innings, holding them to a pair of hits while fanning seven. He didn't issue any walks and generated 12 swinging strikes on 83 pitches. Darvish had previously been 0-5 in 13 starts at Wrigley Field as a member of the Cubs.
Of note: Darvish has now started his second half with 12 shutout innings.
Brewers snap Braves' streak; Hader scuffles
Entering Wednesday, the Braves hadn't lost a series of any length since early June. They were 9-0-1 in that time. You know what's coming next -- yup, the Brewers did it.
After winning a blowout on Tuesday, Milwaukee edged out a nail-biter on Wednesday. Christian Yelich delivered his 34th home run of the season, and Chase Anderson pitched 5 2/3 shutout frames. The Brewers led 5-0 heading into the eighth inning, but the Braves, to their credit, rallied -- scoring a pair of runs in both the eighth and the ninth.
The Braves' ninth-inning runs were of particular interest, since they came off Josh Hader. Hader has now allowed multiple runs in three July outings; prior to July, he'd allowed more than one run in an appearance once all season -- and that came in mid-April.
Highlight of the day: Alonso goes very, very deep
Anyone who has watched Mets first baseman Pete Alonso on a semi-regular basis knows he's a strong man. Heck, all you had to do was watch the Home Run Derby to know that. But on Wednesday, he provided more evidence by going yicketty in grand fashion.
Take a look at this:
That's a third-deck home run and one that estimated to have traveled 474 feet were it not for the pesky stadium, per Statcast. In other words, that's a mammoth blast -- and it counts as Alonso's 31st of the season and the longest of his four-month MLB career.
Quick hits
- R.J. Anderson took a closer look at the business behind MLB expansion, with Portland, Montreal and Raleigh each taking different approaches to landing a team. Check it out here.
- The Angels were handed a pair of suspensions after hitting Jake Marisnick on Tuesday.
- Meanwhile, Phillies closer Hector Neris was also suspended for a plunking.
- Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette isn't sure why he isn't in the majors.
- Manny Machado believes there's a double standard at play with how people talk about Marisnick.
-
