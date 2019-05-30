MLB scores, schedules: Rockies sweep Diamondbacks, top .500 for first time since March

Thursday brings us just nine MLB games before the weekend. The first-place Yankees were set to welcome the Red Sox to the Bronx for a four-game series, beginning Thursday night, but the series opener was postponed due to inclement weather. You can still check out our full breakdown of the series, including how to watch the games. Meanwhile, the Twins and Rays -- two of the top teams in the American League -- kick off a four-game series. Behind right-hander Charlie Morton (5-0), the Rays are looking the build on a five-game winning streak and close the gap between them and the Yankees in the AL East.

Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday

Rockies top D-Backs, .500

The Rockies, who started the season with a 3-12 record, defeated the Diamondbacks on Thursday, completing a four-game sweep that landed them with a 28-27 record. It's the first time since March 30 that Colorado is above .500.

As with two of the other three games in the series, Thursday's contest was decided by one run. The Rockies held an 8-5 lead entering the eighth, then yielded five runs to the D-Backs. Colorado would get two of those runs back to tie the game up and force an extra frame, during which they then enjoyed a walk-off win thanks to Daniel Murphy, who drove in three runs on the day.

In addition to Murphy, the Rockies had three others drive in multiple runs: David Dahl, Ryan McMahon, and Tony Walters.

With the win, the Rockies have now moved ahead of the D-Backs for third place in the division. They're a half game back of the Padres, who do not play on Thursday, and 8 ½ back of the first-place Dodgers.

