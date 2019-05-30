MLB scores, schedules: Ryu closes dominant May in stellar fashion; Rockies sweep Diamondbacks

Thursday brings us just nine MLB games before the weekend. The first-place Yankees were set to welcome the Red Sox to the Bronx for a four-game series, beginning Thursday night, but the series opener was postponed due to inclement weather. You can still check out our full breakdown of the series, including how to watch the games. Meanwhile, the Twins and Rays -- two of the top teams in the American League -- kick off a four-game series. Behind right-hander Charlie Morton (5-0), the Rays are looking the build on a five-game winning streak and close the gap between them and the Yankees in the AL East.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday

Ryu finishes dominant May on high note



If you haven't been paying attention, it may seem like the same old same old that the Dodgers have a southpaw in serious contention to win the Cy Young Award and perhaps make some history. But this time it's not Clayton Kershaw -- rather, it's Hyun-jin Ryu.

Ryu entered the night with a 1.65 ERA across his first 10 starts. He then dominated the Mets, throwing 7 ⅔ innings while permitting four hits and a walk. He struck out seven. In the process, Ryu lowered his seasonal ERA to 1.48. What's more is he had the second-best May in franchise history, per ERA:

Lowest ERAs in May, Los Angeles #Dodgers history



0.53 Don Drysdale (1968)

0.59 Hyun-Jin Ryu (2019)

0.91 Clayton Kershaw (2016)https://t.co/f0owUOiZmA — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) May 31, 2019

Ryu has yet to allow more than two runs in a start this season. He's held opponents to no runs in four of his last five tries. That's dominance.

Hyun-Jin Ryu fired 7 2/3 more scoreless innings, exiting to a standing ovation. His 2019 ERA is a cool 1.48. He hasn’t allowed more than two runs in a start this season. He hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a regular-season start since 2017. — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) May 31, 2019

There's no telling what lies between now and the All-Star Game, but based on Ryu's performance thus far, he's more than worthy of getting the nod in the Midsummer Classic.

Rockies top D-Backs, .500

The Rockies, who started the season with a 3-12 record, defeated the Diamondbacks on Thursday, completing a four-game sweep that landed them with a 28-27 record. It's the first time since March 30 that Colorado is above .500.

As with two of the other three games in the series, Thursday's contest was decided by one run. The Rockies held an 8-5 lead entering the eighth, then yielded five runs to the D-Backs. Colorado would get two of those runs back to tie the game up and force an extra frame, during which they then enjoyed a walk-off win thanks to Daniel Murphy, who drove in three runs on the day.

In addition to Murphy, the Rockies had three others drive in multiple runs: David Dahl, Ryan McMahon, and Tony Walters.

With the win, the Rockies have now moved ahead of the D-Backs for third place in the division. They're a half game back of the Padres, who do not play on Thursday, and 8 ½ back of the first-place Dodgers.

Cleveland falls back under .500 as Carrasco stumbles

Cleveland has been the most disappointing team in the AL this season. They reaffirmed as much on Thursday, losing a lopsided tilt to the White Sox that dropped them under .500 for the second time this week.

Making matters worse Cleveland is that Carlos Carrasco's unusual season continued. He entered the night with a 4.60 ERA despite a strikeout-to-walk rate exceeding 7.00. Naturally, Carrasco fanned seven and walked one -- and did so while permitting six earned runs on 10 hits across 6 ⅓ innings. Sheesh.

Carrasco has now allowed 11 earned runs his last two times out. This after yielding three runs combined in his previous three starts. Cleveland would like to see a little more of his dominant side heading forward -- they'll need to if they're going to get back in the race.

Highlight of the day: Moustakas goes deep twice in Brewers win

The Brewers signed Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal to one-year deals during the offseason. Both pitched in on Thursday in a win against the Pirates, but it was Moustakas who parked two. Take a look:

It's officially time to jump on the "A Moose should start the All-Star Game!" bandwagon. #VoteBrewers #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/3YSmlfXT6y — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 31, 2019

Moose fired the first shot across the Pirates bow of the series! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/q3xTJyJAym — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 30, 2019

Moustakas is now hitting .269/.332/.557 with 15 home runs on the season.

Rays win sixth in a row behind Meadows

The Rays boat-raced the Twins in the series opener between top AL squads. Austin Meadows played a big role, as he has throughout the year for Tampa Bay. Check out what category he essentially ranks second in by clicking here.

Quick hits

