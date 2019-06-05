MLB scores: Trea Turner picks up Nats after latest bullpen meltdown; Adam Haseley's first hit sparks Phillies to win

The MLB Draft wrapped up with Day 3 on Wednesday and, more importantly, there are lots of games on the card, including some day action. The Twins are looking to bury the Indians head-to-head, there's an NL wild card rematch, the Brewers would surely love to atone for an embarrassing performance on Tuesday and much more. Let's dive in.

Turner walks it off for Nats

The Nationals have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball to this point. That's no secret. The bullpen has been a huge problem, entering the day with a 6.66 ERA and 11 blown saves. It happened again Wednesday, with Kyle Barraclough coughing up a two-run homer before Wander Suero gave up a game-tying shot. Just like that, the White Sox had tied the game with a three-run eighth inning.

All's well that ends well? The Nats would end up winning on Trea Turner's walk-off homer:

WALK IT OFF, TREA TURNER! pic.twitter.com/8R0EBAWqJh — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) June 5, 2019

Don't look now, but the Nationals appear to be making a move. This win marks their fourth straight and they've won nine of their last 11 games. Heading into the day, the Nats were 6 1/2 games out in the NL East and six out of the second NL wild card. Neither of those are small margins, but they are definitely workable here with it still only being June 5.

Haseley's first hit wins game for Phillies

The Phillies are absolutely decimated by injuries at the moment. They have six -- six! -- relievers on the injured list, as well as one starter (Zach Eflin) and two outfielders (Andrew McCutchen and Roman Quinn). McCutchen tore his ACL earlier this week and is done for the season. Bummer. He's one of the good guys.

McCutchen's injury created an opportunity for young Adam Haseley, Philadelphia's first-round pick in 2017. He made his MLB debut earlier this week and, Wednesday afternoon, he recorded his first MLB hit. Haseley's double gave the Phillies in the lead in the eighth inning. To the action footage:

Because it is a day that ends in -y, the Phillies lost another player to injury Wednesday. Setup man Seranthony Dominguez exited the game in the eighth inning with an undisclosed injury. Hector Neris escaped a bases-loaded jam in that eighth inning and recorded the five-out save.

The Phillies have now won back-to-back games following a five-game losing streak. Their NL East lead sits at one game, pending the results of the Braves' game against the Pirates on Wednesday. As for the Padres, they've dropped seven of their last 10 games and are 31-30 on the year.

