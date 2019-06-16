MLB scores: Trevor Bauer throws complete game shutout as Indians sweep Tigers

It's the 70th game of the 2019 season for a lot of MLB teams this Sunday. The first batch of games from today's full slate saw Indians starter Trevor Bauer pitch the first complete game shut-out of his career and the Braves solidify their NL East lead with a series finale win over the Phillies. All that and more in our daily roundup below.

Baseball scores for Sunday, June 16

Bauer's brilliant in win, Indians sweep

After a rough stretch of starts during the month of May where Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer went 1-5, he has rebounded with his second straight win. Pitching against Detroit in the three-game series finale, Bauer pitched the first complete game shutout of his career. Here's his final line:

View Profile Trevor Bauer CLE • SP • 47 IP 9.0 H 4 ER 0 K 8 B 0 P 117

Behind Bauer's brilliant start, the Indians (37-33) completed a sweep over the Tigers and pushed their way further over .500. They're still a long way behind the Twins for first place, but with a light upcoming schedule (Texas, Detroit, Kansas City, Baltimore), Cleveland could close the gap in the division. Plus, Mike Clevinger is set to make his return to the rotation on Monday. Clevinger has been out since early April with a significant lat injury. His return, if all goes well, will certainly be a boost for a team that got hit hard with early season injuries.

