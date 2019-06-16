MLB scores: Trevor Bauer throws complete game shutout as Indians sweep Tigers
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's the 70th game of the 2019 season for a lot of MLB teams this Sunday. The first batch of games from today's full slate saw Indians starter Trevor Bauer pitch the first complete game shut-out of his career and the Braves solidify their NL East lead with a series finale win over the Phillies. All that and more in our daily roundup below.
Baseball scores for Sunday, June 16
- FINAL - Indians 8, Tigers 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Cardinals 4, Mets 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Pirates 5, Marlins 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Rays 6, Angels 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Braves 15, Phillies (box score)
- FINAL - Nationals 15, Diamondbacks 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Blue Jays 12, Astros 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Yankees 10, White Sox 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Reds 11, Rangers 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Red Sox 8, Orioles 6 (box score)
- FINAL - Royals 8, Twins 6 (box score)
- LIVE - Padres vs. Rockies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Brewers vs. Giants (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Mariners vs. Athletics (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Cubs vs. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Bauer's brilliant in win, Indians sweep
After a rough stretch of starts during the month of May where Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer went 1-5, he has rebounded with his second straight win. Pitching against Detroit in the three-game series finale, Bauer pitched the first complete game shutout of his career. Here's his final line:
Behind Bauer's brilliant start, the Indians (37-33) completed a sweep over the Tigers and pushed their way further over .500. They're still a long way behind the Twins for first place, but with a light upcoming schedule (Texas, Detroit, Kansas City, Baltimore), Cleveland could close the gap in the division. Plus, Mike Clevinger is set to make his return to the rotation on Monday. Clevinger has been out since early April with a significant lat injury. His return, if all goes well, will certainly be a boost for a team that got hit hard with early season injuries.
Quick hits
- Here are three things we learned this past week in MLB.
- ICYMI: The Yankees acquired slugger Edwin Encarnacion from the Mariners late Saturday night. Here's more on the trade details, as well as how the AL home run leader fits in New York's lineup.
- The Mets officially placed right-hander Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day injured list, while the Yankees are set to activate Giancarlo Stanton this week. Read more on return timelines and updates for others on the IL.
