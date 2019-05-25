MLB scores: Twins become second team to hit 100+ home runs in first 50 games; Yelich is first to 20 home runs
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
We're kicking off Memorial Day weekend with a full slate of games this Friday. The Nationals snapped their five-game losing streak with a win in their series opener against the Marlins, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end. The Minnesota Twins continue to crush baseballs, and Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich continues to do the same. We've got everything you need to know about Friday's MLB action below.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
Baseball scores for Friday, May 24
- FINAL - Reds 6, Cubs 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Dodgers 10 Pirates 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Nationals 12, Marlins 10 (box score)
- FINAL - Padres 6 Blue Jays 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Indians 3, Rays 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Mets 9, Tigers 8 (box score)
- FINAL - Twins 11, White Sox 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Phillies 6, Brewers 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Astros 5, Red Sox 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Braves 5, Cardinals 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Rockies 8, Orioles 6 (box score)
- FINAL - Rangers 4 Angels 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Athletics 6, Mariners 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Diamondbacks 18, Giants 2 (box score)
- POSTPONED - Yankees at Royals
Yelich not slowing down, hits league-leading 20th HR
Christian Yelich made his return to the Brewers lineup on Friday after battling back spasms. A little rusty, perhaps? Yeah, no. Yelich crushed his Major League-leading 20th home run off Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff in the third inning of the series opener.
Yelich hit his 20th home run in his 45th game, breaking Prince Fielder's franchise record set in 2007. Fielder hit his No. 20 in his 58th game that season. Yelich is the fastest in MLB to 20 home runs since Texas Rangers' Josh Hamilton reached the mark in 44 games in 2012.
Twins are second team to hit 100+ homers in first 50 games
The Minnesota Twins continue to hit home runs at an astonishing pace.
With homers from Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano in Friday's game agains the White Sox, the Twins became the first MLB team this season to reach 100 home runs. They join the 1999 Mariners as the only teams in MLB history to hit 100+ home runs in their first 50 games of a season. You can read more about the homer-happy Twins here.
Nats' youngsters help squad snap losing streak
The Nationals needed a win, and they needed it badly. After losing their last six games (which included getting swept by the Mets), the Nats prevailed in their series opener against the Marlins.
Victor Robles hit a game-tying two-run double in the seventh, and then Juan Soto hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to take the lead. It was Soto's eighth homer of the season. Matt Adams followed it up with an insurance blast, his fourth homer of the season, and 100th of his career. Both Soto and Adams hit their home runs on 100+ mph pitches, see our 'stat of the day' below for more.
Nats reliever Sean Doolittle gave up a home run to Jorge Alfaro in the ninth inning before earning his ninth save on the season.
Story hits career homers No. 100 and 101
Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story hit two homers in the Rockies win over the Orioles on Friday. One was the 100th home run of his career, and the other was a walk-off home run to win the game.
With Story's 100th homer, he became the fastest shortstop ever (448 games) to 100 career home runs, surpassing Alex Rodriguez's record from 1998. His second homer, the walk-off winner, came with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado also hit two home runs in Friday's win. It was the 11th time in franchise history that two or more Rockies players have hit multiple home runs in a single game, and the first time since 2016 when Arenado and Blackmon both finished a game with two.
Highlight of the day: Duggar's dedicated dive
Giants' center fielder Steven Duggar is out here making full-extension diving catches, all while his team is down 18-2. Now, that is some serious commitment to your defensive craft, and I applaud him for it.
Stat of the day: Nats homer off heaters
The aforementioned Soto and Adams back-to-back home runs both came off 100+ mph pitches. As MLB.com's David Adler notes, it's the first time a team has hit two home runs off 100+ mph pitches in a game in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008). It's even the first time a team has hit two homers off 100+ mph in an entire season.
Quick hits
- Who might some Nationals trade chips be? Take a look.
- Make sure to check out Dayn Perry's Star Power Index.
- The Blue Jays have brought up Cavan Biggio, making history.
- Why isn't there a definition or rule of what constitutes a swing?
- The Yankees might need Dallas Keuchel, even if he isn't a perfect fit.
- The Oakland A's officially moved Khris Davis to the IL on Friday.
- Astros' George Springer left in the eighth inning of Friday's win over the Red Sox, with what could be a significant left hamstring injury. Astros manager AJ Hinch told reporters "it's likely" that Springer will need to go on the IL.
- The Brewers have reinstated starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A.
- The Diamondbacks are bringing up corner infielder Kevin Cron. He's C.J.'s younger brother and has 21 homers in just 44 Triple-A games this season.
- The Mets have signed pitcher Ervin Santana and outfielder Matt Kemp to minor-league deals.
- Reliever Drew Storen is attempting a comeback and he'll report to Double-A in the Royals system.
- Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson is starting a minor-league rehab assignment.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Saturday: Twins surge continues
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Braves vs. Cardinals odds, May 25 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Cardinals vs. Braves matchup 10,000...
-
Friday nearly breaks all-time HR record
Blame the ball, blame the launch angle revolution. Whatever it is, home runs are being hit...
-
Rays in touch with Keuchel, Kimbrel
Keuchel and Kimbrel will no longer be attached to draft pick compensation in nine days
-
Yankees vs. Royals odds, May 25 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Yankees vs. Royals matinee 10,000...
-
MLB DFS lineups, best picks for May 25
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...