MLB scores: Twins become second team to hit 100+ home runs in first 50 games; Yelich is first to 20 home runs

We're kicking off Memorial Day weekend with a full slate of games this Friday. The Nationals snapped their five-game losing streak with a win in their series opener against the Marlins, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end. The Minnesota Twins continue to crush baseballs, and Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich continues to do the same. We've got everything you need to know about Friday's MLB action below.

Baseball scores for Friday, May 24

Yelich not slowing down, hits league-leading 20th HR

Christian Yelich made his return to the Brewers lineup on Friday after battling back spasms. A little rusty, perhaps? Yeah, no. Yelich crushed his Major League-leading 20th home run off Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff in the third inning of the series opener.

.@ChristianYelich didn't hit home run #20 until August 20th last year. Today is May 24th. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/g16ubYLum9 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 25, 2019

Yelich hit his 20th home run in his 45th game, breaking Prince Fielder's franchise record set in 2007. Fielder hit his No. 20 in his 58th game that season. Yelich is the fastest in MLB to 20 home runs since Texas Rangers' Josh Hamilton reached the mark in 44 games in 2012.

Twins are second team to hit 100+ homers in first 50 games

The Minnesota Twins continue to hit home runs at an astonishing pace.

💯!



We're the second team in MLB history to hit 100-or-more home runs in our first 50 games! #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/q3a2c8TBNg — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 25, 2019

The @Twins have joined the 1999 @Mariners as the only teams in @MLB history to hit 100+ home runs in their first 50 games of a season. pic.twitter.com/fyUsxmkJvD — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 25, 2019

With homers from Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano in Friday's game agains the White Sox, the Twins became the first MLB team this season to reach 100 home runs. They join the 1999 Mariners as the only teams in MLB history to hit 100+ home runs in their first 50 games of a season. You can read more about the homer-happy Twins here.

Nats' youngsters help squad snap losing streak

The Nationals needed a win, and they needed it badly. After losing their last six games (which included getting swept by the Mets), the Nats prevailed in their series opener against the Marlins.

The pitch came in at 💯 mph.



Juan Soto marked it "RETURN TO SENDER."#ChildishBambino // #OnePursuit pic.twitter.com/2XpVW3SxiY — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 25, 2019

Victor Robles hit a game-tying two-run double in the seventh, and then Juan Soto hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to take the lead. It was Soto's eighth homer of the season. Matt Adams followed it up with an insurance blast, his fourth homer of the season, and 100th of his career. Both Soto and Adams hit their home runs on 100+ mph pitches, see our 'stat of the day' below for more.

-Those are the two fastest pitches hit for HRs this year, per Statcast. They came in consecutive ABs.



-The Nats are now the first team since this started getting tracked in 2008 to hit multiple HRs on 100 mph pitches in the same game or SEASON. Again, they did it back-to-back. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) May 25, 2019

Nats reliever Sean Doolittle gave up a home run to Jorge Alfaro in the ninth inning before earning his ninth save on the season.

Story hits career homers No. 100 and 101

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story hit two homers in the Rockies win over the Orioles on Friday. One was the 100th home run of his career, and the other was a walk-off home run to win the game.

With Story's 100th homer, he became the fastest shortstop ever (448 games) to 100 career home runs, surpassing Alex Rodriguez's record from 1998. His second homer, the walk-off winner, came with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado also hit two home runs in Friday's win. It was the 11th time in franchise history that two or more Rockies players have hit multiple home runs in a single game, and the first time since 2016 when Arenado and Blackmon both finished a game with two.

Highlight of the day: Duggar's dedicated dive

Giants' center fielder Steven Duggar is out here making full-extension diving catches, all while his team is down 18-2. Now, that is some serious commitment to your defensive craft, and I applaud him for it.

It's even more impressive in slow motion. 😳#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/DUDccxyVR9 — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) May 25, 2019

Stat of the day: Nats homer off heaters

The aforementioned Soto and Adams back-to-back home runs both came off 100+ mph pitches. As MLB.com's David Adler notes, it's the first time a team has hit two home runs off 100+ mph pitches in a game in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008). It's even the first time a team has hit two homers off 100+ mph in an entire season.

Juan Soto + Matt Adams,

back-to-back HR off 100+ mph heat



Soto: 100.1 mph fastball

Adams: 101.5 mph fastball



It's the 1st time a team has hit two HR off 100+ mph pitches in a game in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008). It's actually the 1st time a team's hit two in a *season.* pic.twitter.com/qO0hwyFLej — David Adler (@_dadler) May 25, 2019

Quick hits

