MLB scores: Twins pick up third straight victory over Rays, get to 40 wins in record time

We have a full slate of games this Sunday, including the usual heavy dose of day games. The Twins continued their dominant start to the season, and won their third straight game over the Rays. The Nationals finally won a game when their ace Max Scherzer took the mound. Reds first baseman Joey Votto notched the 382nd double of his career, placing him fourth on Cincinnati's all-time list.

All that and much more in our daily roundup.

Baseball schedule/scores for Sunday

Twins win third straight game, achieve MLB's best record

The Twins won their third straight game with Sunday's win over the Rays. Behind six shutout innings from Jake Odorizzi (6.0 IP, BB, 9 K, 108 P), the Twins notched their 40th win of the season. Minnesota now has the best record in baseball at 40-18. It's the fastest they've ever reached 40 wins.

On the road, Minnesota is 21-9, also the best record in baseball. The Twins also extended their franchise single-season record of scoring three-or-more runs to 26 consecutive games.

Highlight of the day: Buxton nails a throw at first, from center field

Speaking of the Twins... a healthy Byron Buxton is good for baseball, exhibit A:

Buxton was as far back as he could be, at the center field wall at Tropicana Field. But he managed to turn a near-home run into a double play to end the third inning with a 97.1-mph (!) throw.

