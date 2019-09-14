MLB scores: Twins use bullpen game to beat Indians in first game of Saturday's doubleheader

Thanks to a doubleheader in Cleveland, Saturday brings us an extra full 16-game slate of big league action. In addition to the twin bill in the Sixth City, there will also be games with postseason implications in St. Louis, Washington, and Queens. Here's what you need to know going into Saturday's MLB games.

Here is the current postseason picture

Do the Cubs fans root for the Brewers to beat the Cardinals to keep the NL Central race close this weekend, or for the Cardinals to beat the Brewers to create separation in the wild-card race? A conflicting weekend, this is.

There will be a matchup of Cy Young contenders at Citi Field on Saturday night: Hyun-Jin Ryu (12-5, 2.45 ERA) vs. Jacob deGrom (9-8, 2.70 ERA). Ryu has faded a bit recently, opening the door for deGrom and others

The race for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB draft continues at Comerica Park. The Tigers (43-103) currently have a 4 1/2-game lead over the Orioles (48-99). Detroit is in position to pick No. 1 overall for the second time in three years.

Twins use bullpen game to beat Indians

Thanks to a rainout Friday night, the Indians and Twins are playing a doubleheader at Progressive Field on Saturday. Cleveland went into the day 3 1/2 games behind the Twins in the AL Central, and one game behind the Rays for the second wild-card spot.

Friday's game was called in the third inning, burning starters Jake Odorizzi and Aaron Civale, and forcing the Twins to use bullpen games in both ends of the twin bill. Minnesota's bullpen crew responded by holding the Indians to five singles in the shutout win Saturday afternoon. Five relievers combined for nine strikeouts.



IP H R BB K LHP Devin Smeltzer 3 1 0 1 1 RHP Zack Littell 2 1 0 0 2 RHP Tyler Duffey 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 RHP Sergio Romo 2/3 1 0 0 1 LHP Taylor Rogers 1 2/3 1 0 0 4 TOTAL 9 5 0 1 9

Indians righty Mike Clevinger was excellent, allowing two runs and striking out 10 in eight innings in the doubleheader opener. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run home run in the third inning to give the Twins all the runs they would need. The win snapped Cleveland's four-game winning streak.

With the win, the Twins ensured they will leave this series in first place. A four-game sweep would've moved the Indians into first place by a half-game. Now the best they can do is leave 1 1/2 games back. Minnesota has a chance to really put Cleveland away this weekend, and the bullpen started them off on the right foot Saturday afternoon.

Pirates allow 10-plus runs ... again

I'm guessing the Pirates and their fans can't wait for this season to be over. Beyond clubhouse discord, Pittsburgh came into Saturday having won only 21 of their last 59 games, and their pitching staff has a 5.38 ERA in those 59 games. The Pirates allowed 17 runs in Friday's loss to the Cubs, and they were tagged for another 13 runs Saturday. Kris Bryant swatted a two-run homer.

Saturday's game is the 28th time this season the Pirates have allowed double-digit runs in a game. That is not only the most in baseball, it's the most by any team in nearly two decades. The leaderboard since 2000:

2000 Rangers: 30 games with 10-plus runs allowed 2000 Orioles: 29 2019 Pirates: 28 Several teams tied with 27 (most recently the 2016 Rockies)

It sure seems like the Pirates are going to clean house this season, with manager Clint Hurdle and pitching coach Ray Searage most likely to go. After a season like this, it's hard to say replacing the coaching staff would be unwarranted.

Quick hits

