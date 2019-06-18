MLB scores: Upton returns to Angels with a boom; Tanaka pitches Yankees to big win

The penultimate Monday in June brings with it a 12-game schedule -- all of the night variety -- and plenty of intriguing storylines worth tracking.

The first-place Yankees hosted the Rays for the start of a series that will help shape the American League East; the Angels welcomed back Justin Upton to the lineup; and the Braves tried to stay hot and atop the NL East standings.

Baseball schedule/scores for Monday, June 17

Upton homers on first pitch he sees in 2019

Coming into Monday's tilt in Toronto, Angels outfielder Justin Upton had missed the entire 2019 season because of turf toe. He was activated in time to face Edwin Jackson and the Jays, and it didn't take Upton long to get on the board for his age-31 campaign:

Well that didn’t take long... pic.twitter.com/9UXejAARxR — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 17, 2019

So, yeah, Upton's first game-action swing of 2019 blasted the ball 424 feet and 109.3 mph off the bat. That's career home run No. 287 for Upton. Upton also singled in that same inning, which occasioned this bit of mini-history:

Justin Upton homered and singled in his first inning at the plate for the @Angels this season.



The last player with 5+ total bases in his first inning at the plate in a season was Jose Valentin in 1996 (also a single and homer). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 17, 2019

Upton is coming off a 2018 season in which he put up an OPS+ of 121 with 30 home runs and eight stolen bases in 145 games. While Brian Goodwin has been quite solid as the Angels' primary left fielder in Upton's absence, Upton figures to be provide more at the plate going forward. Speaking of which, the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) tabs Upton for a line of .265/.350/.476 this season with 17 home runs in 85 games. That'll be of use as the Halos aspire to contend for a wild-card spot in the AL.

Also in this one, Mike Trout hit his 20th homer of the season, and in doing so joined rare company on a number of fronts.

Tanaka dominates Rays

In the opener of a big three-game series in the Bronx, Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees dominated the Rays:

View Profile Masahiro Tanaka NYY • SP • 19 vs. TB, 6/17/19 IP 9 H 2 R 0 SO 10 BB 1

More:

Masahiro Tanaka is the first @Yankees pitcher to toss a shutout with 2 H or fewer and 10+ Ks since Mike Mussina in 2002. pic.twitter.com/7hxTgVXQ3H — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 18, 2019

That's the fourth shutout and seventh complete game of Tanaka's career. Most encouragingly for the Yankees, this gem comes after a brief period of struggles for Tanaka, who had allowed 14 runs in his previous 18 2/3 innings. Tanaka this season has struggled to command his splitter, but that certainly wasn't the case against Tampa on Monday.

With the win, the Yankees moved to 5-2 this season against the Rays, who thus far look like their chief competitors in the AL East.

Braves stay hot in June

The first-place Braves pushed their record to 14-3 for the month with their win over the Mets on Monday. At 43-30, they're also now on a 95-win pace.

In this one, Ronald Acuña Jr. got things started early with his 17th home run of the season:

🚀 WE. HAVE. BLAST. OFF. 🚀



For the 1️⃣1️⃣th time in his short career, The Pheñom has hit a leadoff homer. @Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/v2w4lO1Acf — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 17, 2019

Yes, that's Acuña's 11th career leadoff home run, and he's done that in just 183 games. Speaking of which:

Ronald Acuña Jr. already has the 3rd-most leadoff HR in Braves franchise history.



He’s 21.



Most leadoff HR, Braves franchise history:

Felipe Alou - 17

Rafael Furcal - 12

Ronald Acuña Jr. - 11 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 17, 2019

Acuña entered the night with an impressive WAR of 2.8 for the season. He's continuing to look every bit like a future MVP.

Highlight of the day: (Painful) College World Series interlude

Normally in this space we concern ourselves with MLB goings-on, but we would be derelict in our baseball duties if we did not call attention to this moment of #sportspain that occurred during the Michigan-Florida State College World Series encounter Monday night:

Industry-wide best practices hath been violated, but ... safe at third! That's Jordan Nwogu, who fortunately for the Wolverines came around to score not long after that painful headbutting of the soil beneath him. Michigan went to prevail 2-0 in this one, and are now in a spot at 2-0 thus far in 2019 College World Series play.

