MLB scores: Upton returns to Angels with a boom; Tanaka pitches Yankees to big win
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
The penultimate Monday in June brings with it a 12-game schedule -- all of the night variety -- and plenty of intriguing storylines worth tracking.
The first-place Yankees hosted the Rays for the start of a series that will help shape the American League East; the Angels welcomed back Justin Upton to the lineup; and the Braves tried to stay hot and atop the NL East standings.
Baseball schedule/scores for Monday, June 17
- POSTPONED - Phillies vs. Nationals (GameTracker)
- FINAL - Yankees 3, Rays 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Angels 10, Blue Jays 5 (box score)
- LIVE - Astros vs. Reds (GameTracker)
- FINAL - Braves 12, Mets 3 (box score)
- LIVE - Indians vs. Rangers (GameTracker)
- FINAL - Red Sox 2, Twins 0 (box score)
- LIVE - Marlins vs. Cardinals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Orioles vs. Athletics (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Royals vs. Mariners (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Giants vs. Dodgers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Brewers vs. Padres (GameTracker)
Upton homers on first pitch he sees in 2019
Coming into Monday's tilt in Toronto, Angels outfielder Justin Upton had missed the entire 2019 season because of turf toe. He was activated in time to face Edwin Jackson and the Jays, and it didn't take Upton long to get on the board for his age-31 campaign:
So, yeah, Upton's first game-action swing of 2019 blasted the ball 424 feet and 109.3 mph off the bat. That's career home run No. 287 for Upton. Upton also singled in that same inning, which occasioned this bit of mini-history:
Upton is coming off a 2018 season in which he put up an OPS+ of 121 with 30 home runs and eight stolen bases in 145 games. While Brian Goodwin has been quite solid as the Angels' primary left fielder in Upton's absence, Upton figures to be provide more at the plate going forward. Speaking of which, the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) tabs Upton for a line of .265/.350/.476 this season with 17 home runs in 85 games. That'll be of use as the Halos aspire to contend for a wild-card spot in the AL.
Also in this one, Mike Trout hit his 20th homer of the season, and in doing so joined rare company on a number of fronts.
Tanaka dominates Rays
In the opener of a big three-game series in the Bronx, Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees dominated the Rays:
More:
That's the fourth shutout and seventh complete game of Tanaka's career. Most encouragingly for the Yankees, this gem comes after a brief period of struggles for Tanaka, who had allowed 14 runs in his previous 18 2/3 innings. Tanaka this season has struggled to command his splitter, but that certainly wasn't the case against Tampa on Monday.
With the win, the Yankees moved to 5-2 this season against the Rays, who thus far look like their chief competitors in the AL East.
Braves stay hot in June
The first-place Braves pushed their record to 14-3 for the month with their win over the Mets on Monday. At 43-30, they're also now on a 95-win pace.
In this one, Ronald Acuña Jr. got things started early with his 17th home run of the season:
Yes, that's Acuña's 11th career leadoff home run, and he's done that in just 183 games. Speaking of which:
Acuña entered the night with an impressive WAR of 2.8 for the season. He's continuing to look every bit like a future MVP.
Highlight of the day: (Painful) College World Series interlude
Normally in this space we concern ourselves with MLB goings-on, but we would be derelict in our baseball duties if we did not call attention to this moment of #sportspain that occurred during the Michigan-Florida State College World Series encounter Monday night:
Industry-wide best practices hath been violated, but ... safe at third! That's Jordan Nwogu, who fortunately for the Wolverines came around to score not long after that painful headbutting of the soil beneath him. Michigan went to prevail 2-0 in this one, and are now in a spot at 2-0 thus far in 2019 College World Series play.
Quick hits
- Phillies OF Odubel Herrera had his administrative leave extended until July.
- Will the Nationals trade Max Scherzer? We think not.
- Yankees OF Clint Frazier was surprised to be demoted to the minors on Sunday.
- We made up a few trades that would help the Mariners shed payroll -- which is, reportedly, a goal of theirs.
- The latest on the Mets injury front -- spoiler: it's not good news for Jed Lowrie or Brandon Nimmo.
- The latest All-Star Game voting results have been released. Cody Bellinger leads the way.
- Was Matt Strahm really ejected for rooting on a teammate? He thinks so.
- Padres INF Manny Machado has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for making contact and aggressively arguing with umpire Bill Welke on Saturday. Machado will appeal MLB's decision.
- The Rangers have placed OF Hunter Pence on the 10-day IL with a strained right groin.
-
