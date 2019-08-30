MLB scores: Victor Caratini helps Cubs sweep Mets; Mike Clevinger looks like an ace again as Indians shut out Tigers

Thursday brings us a less-than-full 10-game slate, but the schedule still includes some high-stakes encounters. Games with potential playoff implications will go down in Detroit, Kansas City, Houston, Chicago, and Queens. Let's jump in.

Caratini crushes deGrom, leads Cubs to sweep

The Cubs put to rest any concerns about their ability to win on the road this week. The Cubbies went into Citi Field and swept three games from the formerly red-hot Mets, one of the teams chasing them in the wild-card race.

In the series finale Thursday, Cubs backup catcher Victor Caratini clubbed not one, but two home runs against the great Jacob deGrom. Cartini's second inning homer tied the game 1-1. His seventh inning three-run homer gave the Cubs the lead. The video:

"That is as large a body blow as the Mets have taken this season," Mets announcer Gary Cohen said during the SNY broadcast. Caratini is the first player with two homers in one game against deGrom since Mitch Garver in April, and only the second since Giancarlo Stanton in 2016.

Victor Caratini gives the Cubs the lead with his second homer of the game, both off Jacob deGrom.



He is the first @Cubs player to have a multi-homer game off the reigning Cy Young winner since Ernie Banks had two against Mike McCormick on May 26, 1968.#EverybodyIn — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 30, 2019

Prior to the game Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters, including MLB.com's Jordan Bastian, that he felt Caratini had "a chance to really move the ball, probably (be) less of a strikeout threat" against deGrom, and that he was. The two homers came on nearly identical pitches -- sliders up in the zone and on the inner half.

Chicago's usually shaky bullpen shut the Mets down following Caratini's homer -- 18 of the final 20 Mets hitters made outs -- to close out the sweep. The Cubs have won three straight games and are now 1 1/2 games behind the idle Cardinals in the NL Central. They are 2 1/2 games behind the Nationals for the top wild-card spot and 2 1/2 games up on the Phillies for the second wild-card spot.

As for the Mets, they have now lost six straight games -- all at home -- and been swept in back-to-back series by the Braves and Cubs. New York has been out of the NL East race for weeks now. This series was a chance to gain ground on the Cubs for the second wild-card spot. Instead, the sweep leaves them five games behind Chicago.

Clevinger keeps rolling for Tribe

Here's Mike Clevinger's work against the Tigers on Thursday:

View Profile Mike Clevinger CLE • SP • 52 vs. DET, 8/29/19 IP 8 H 4 R 0 SO 10 BB 0

Yes, Detroit has perhaps the worst offense in all of baseball, but those are numbers are impressive in any context. They also continue what's been a dominant-when-healthy 2019 for the 28-year-old right-hander. He's now made 15 starts (he's missed time with back and ankle injuries), and over that span he's pitched to a 2.72 ERA with no unearned runs allowed and 123 strikeouts against 26 walks. He's struck out 36.2 percent of opposing batters, and if Clevinger had a qualifying number of innings that figure would lead all of MLB.

Clevinger entered this season with an ERA+ of 132, so it's not like he came from nowhere. Still, he's added velocity by tweaking his mechanics to recruit more of his lower half while at the same time taking a little more off his changeup to create elite velocity separation relative to the 96 mph fastball. On top of all that, Clevinger's slider has taken the next step and now features two-plane movement.

The Cleveland ace? Yeah, he is. Corey Kluber has been limited to seven starts because of a forearm fracture, Carlos Carrasco is on the verge of his return from a battle with leukemia (he'll likely be in the bullpen), and Trevor Bauer has been traded. Shane Bieber is obviously in the discussion thanks to his rate-based excellence and innings load, but Clevinger has been on a level by himself lately. He's a big reason why the Indians, despite all that rotation upheaval, remain strongly in the mix for a postseason berth.

AL wild-card contenders all win

As noted, Clevinger and the Indians bested the Tigers on Thursday afternoon. The Athletics outlasted the Royals in a wild back and forth game that saw Kansas City bring the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth. Jurickson Profar had three hits, including his 17th home run, and rookie Seth Brown went 4 for 5 with a double in just his fourth MLB game.

Meanwhile, in Houston, the Rays and Astros played a back and forth game of their own. At one point the Astros scored in six consecutive innings. The Rays rolled through seven pitchers and their offense hung five runs on Zack Greinke in 5 2/3 innings. The top five hitters in Tampa's lineup, including cleanup hitter Ji-Man Choi, had two hits apiece. Choi's two-run double put the Rays up for good in the seventh inning.

The Indians, Athletics, and Rays are all competing for the two American League wild-card spots with the Red Sox, who have seven wins in their last 10 games, on the periphery. Here are the wild-card standings following Thursday's action (the Red Sox were idle):

Indians: 79-55 (+1.5 GB) Athletics: 77-56 Rays: 77-58 (1 GB) Red Sox: 72-62 (5 1/2 GB)

The Twins won Thursday afternoon as well, so Cleveland remains 3 1/2 games back in the AL Central.

Aquino sets another home run record

It has been quite a month for Reds rookie Aristides Aquino. He has already set records for the most home runs through 12 games, 14 games, 16 games, 17 games, and 22 games, as well as through 100 plate appearances.

Aquino made more history Thursday night with his 14th home run in his 28th big league game. He took Marlins righty Robert Duggar deep out to left field. To the action footage:

With that home run, Aquino set a new record for home runs in a single month by a National League rookie. Cody Bellinger held the previous record with 13 in June 2017. Also, Aquino tied the franchise's record for homers in a month.

The all-time rookie record for home runs in a month belongs to seven-time All-Star Rudy York. He swatted 18 home runs in August 1937 with the Tigers. Aquino has three more games remaining this month. Can he catch York? Hey, don't put it past him.

