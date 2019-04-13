MLB scores: White Sox rookie Eloy Jimenez hits first home runs; Machado does it all for Padres
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Friday typically brings us a loaded slate of MLB action, but this one is merely almost loaded. That's because the Reds and Cardinals have the night off as they get set for a two-game series in Monterrey, Mexico that starts Saturday. As well, the Tigers and Twins were rained out in Minneapolis, and they'll make up that game as part of split doubleheader on May 11.
In the early game, the Cubs continued their mostly successful homestand against the Mike Trout-less Angels. Evening action is highlighted by the start of a big Astros-Mariners series in Seattle, and in L.A. the Brewers and Dodgers get together for an NLCS rematch. Now let's jump in.
Baseball scores for Friday, April 12
- FINAL - Cubs 5, Angels 1 (box score)
- FINAL - White Sox 9, Yankees 6 (box score)
- FINAL - Pirates 6, Nationals 3 in 10 innings (box score)
- FINAL - Rays 11, Blue Jays 7 (box score)
- FINAL - Red Sox 6, Orioles 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Phillies 9, Marlins 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Mets 6, Braves 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Athletics 8, Rangers 6 (box score)
- FINAL - Royals 8, Indians 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Padres 2, Diamondbacks 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Astros 10, Mariners 6 (box score)
- LIVE - Brewers at Dodgers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rockies at Giants (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Twins - POSTPONED
Hamels, Cubs getting back on track
Don't look now, but the Cubs are now 3-1 on their current homestand, and pitching -- such a problem during their 2-7 start -- has carried them. Here's more on why the Cubs are now and were always a contender despite that brutal start to 2019.
First-place Rays win fifth straight
The Tampa Bay Rays continued their winning ways on Friday when they won their fifth straight game, with an 11-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It's already the second time this season Tampa Bay has won five in a row, and they are 11-3 on the season.
Outfielder Austin Meadows -- one of the three players acquired from the Pirates in last year's Chris Archer trade -- blasted two home runs in the victory. Meadows got things kicked off with a lead-off homer. Take a look:
As the Rays note in the tweet above, Meadows' homer marked the seventh consecutive game that Tampa Bay has scored in the opening inning, a team record. The Rays have outscored opponents 18-1 in the first inning this season.
In the third inning, Meadows hit his second home run of the game, a monster shot to the 500 level at Rogers Centre. Second baseman Brandon Lowe followed with a homer of his own, also a blast to the 500 level. They became the first teammates to hit upper deck homers at Toronto in the same game.
The Boston Red Sox's early season struggles and the New York Yankees' growing list of injuries have certainly helped the Rays' standing in the American League East, but it's the Rays pitching depth and powerful offense that have carried them to a five and a half game lead.
Highlight of the day: Jimenez is on the board (twice)
The White Sox acquired outfielder Eloy Jimenez as part of the July 2017 trade that sent lefty Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs. Jimenez showed perhaps the best raw power of any prospect while in the minors, and he's been a consensus top-10 overall prospect coming into each of the last two seasons.
After signing an extension with the White Sox, the club put him on the Opening Day roster -- as was deserved -- but the 22-year-old Jimenez was hitting just .279/.326/.302 in his rookie campaign coming into Friday night vs. the Yankees. He'd also entered the night still looking for his first career home run. In the fifth inning, that changed:
That one, as you can see, put the White Sox up on the host Yankees. Jimenez's first career dinger left the bat at 108.6 mph (encouraging since he's had trouble making hard contact thus far in 2019) and traveled 425 feet.
But wait: there's more! Here's Mr. Jimenez in the seventh inning of this same game:
That's Jimenez's blast going 111 mph and 446 feet through the driving Bronx rain (the game went into delay not long after this). This young slugger might already be appointment viewing.
The jury's still out on the White Sox's rebuilding process, but they badly need Jimenez and Yoan Moncada to realize their offensive potential. On that front, consider Jimenez's Friday night effort appears to be an encouraging sign.
Arrieta looks like his old self
Jake Arrieta and the Phillies dominated the Marlins on Friday. Particularly encouraging for the veteran right-hander was a spike in swings and misses and a highly effective changeup. Here's a look at what that might mean for Arrieta going forward.
Quick hits
- The Blue Jays' GM says the team will soon call up top overall prospect 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- The Phillies may have interest in trading for Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. Read more here.
- The Yankees placed C Gary Sanchez on the injured list. New York now has 12 inactive players, the most in baseball.
- The Rockies are starting to lose their grip on a playoff spot due to the majors' worst offense.
- The Padres entered the night in first place, thanks in part to the work of a young rotation.
- We covered five unheralded pitchers who have nasty stuff.
- Per Bryan Hoch, Yankees RHP Dellin Betances (shoulder) did not have a successful simulated game on Friday and will undergo an MRI, according to manager Aaron Boone.
- Jeff Fletcher tweets that Angels OF Mike Trout (groin) won't play before Monday.
- LHP Patrick Corbin was dominant for the Nationals (7 IP, 1 ER, 11 SO, 1 BB), but the Washington bullpen melted down once again.
- Athletics OF Khris Davis became the first to reach 10 home runs this season. Here's the blast that did it:
- Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts had three hits including a double, and Eduardo Rodriguez worked a quality start in the win over Baltimore.
- Mets OF Brandon Nimmo went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double in the win over the Braves.
- Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco endured one of the worst starts of his career (2/3 IP, 6 R) on Friday night.
