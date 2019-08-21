MLB scores: White Sox's Lucas Giolito throws shutout vs. Twins; Rays win on walk-off wild pitch
Baseball's Wednesday slate is fully loaded, with 15 games in all -- including a few day games to boot.
Some of the storylines worth watching include the Brewers clashing again with the Cardinals, the Yankees hoping for better luck against the Athletics, and Justin Verlander getting a shot at his old Tigers team.
Baseball schedule, scores for Wednesday, August 21
- Reds 4, Padres 2 (box score)
- Rays 7, Mariners 6 (box score)
- White Sox 4, Twins 0 (box score)
- Rockies versus Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Nationals versus Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels versus Rangers, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Royals versus Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies versus Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indians versus Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins versus Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers versus Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants versus Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Tigers versus Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees versus Athletics, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays versus Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Giolito gem sinks Twins
The Twins entered Wednesday with a three-game lead in the AL Central over Cleveland. One of the top reasons to believe the Twins will hold on and win the division is because they have the easiest remaining schedule in baseball. Yet on Wednesday the Twins lost both their game and their series against the White Sox, thus reinforcing that anything can happen in this sport.
Blame it on Lucas Giolito, who recorded his third complete game and second shutout of the year. Giolito held the Twins to just three hits while fanning 12 batters.
In Giolito's last three starts, he's now fanned 36 batters in 21 innings, all the while allowing four earned runs, 11 hits, and four walks. That's what you call finishing strong, huh?
Padres lose but Mejia keeps hitting
The Padres may have lost their game (and series) with the Reds on Wednesday, but on the bright side, at least catcher Francisco Mejia continues to demonstrate his offensive prowess.
Mejia entered Wednesday with a 100 OPS+ on the year, and owes a fair amount of that figure to his red-hot August. In his first 15 games on the month, he hit .417/.451/.688 with three homers. On Wednesday, he launched his eighth dinger of the year:
The Padres have been rumored to have eyes on acquiring a better-hitting backstop. If Mejia keeps hitting like this -- or somewhat like this, even -- then they may not have to worry about it.
Highlight of the day: Rays win on walk-off wild pitch
The Rays may have blown a ninth-inning lead against the Mariners, but they earned the final laugh by winning when Matt Magill uncorked a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the frame. Take a look:
You don't see that too often, but it is the second time this year the Rays have won this way:
Quick hits
- Rockies SP Jon Gray will miss the rest of the season due to a fractured foot.
- Pirates SP Chris Archer was placed on the IL after suffering shoulder discomfort on Tuesday.
- The latest Prospect Watch examines the biggest surprises of the season, including Rays teen phenom Wander Franco.
- A squirrel stole the show at Tuesday's Twins-White Sox game.
- Ever wonder who the best active player from your state is? Now you can find out.
- We examined the All-Opportunity Team -- or, which players have made the most of their unexpected chances.
- MLB sent out a memo about over-the-counter sexual-enhancement pills.
- Cody Bellinger drove in his 100th RBI on Tuesday, and lost his pants in the process.
