MLB scores: White Sox's Lucas Giolito throws shutout vs. Twins; Tigers notch improbable win over Houston

Baseball's Wednesday slate is fully loaded, with 15 games in all -- including a few day games to boot.

Some of the storylines worth watching include the Brewers clashing again with the Cardinals, the Yankees hoping for better luck against the Athletics, and Justin Verlander getting a shot at his old Tigers team.

Keep it here all night for the latest news, notes, and scores from those games and more.

Baseball schedule, scores for Wednesday, August 21

Giolito gem sinks Twins

The Twins entered Wednesday with a three-game lead in the AL Central over Cleveland. One of the top reasons to believe the Twins will hold on and win the division is because they have the easiest remaining schedule in baseball. Yet on Wednesday the Twins lost their game and their series against the White Sox, thus reinforcing that anything can happen in this sport.

Giolito is the first White Sox pitcher to strike out 10-plus batters over three consecutive starts since Chris Sale from 5/23-6/30/15 (eight) and first right-hander to accomplish the feat since Edwin Jackson from 8/14-31/10 (three) — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 21, 2019

Blame it on Lucas Giolito, who recorded his third complete game and second shutout of the year. Giolito held the Twins to just three hits while fanning 12 batters.

In Giolito's last three starts, he's now fanned 36 batters in 21 innings, all the while allowing four earned runs, 11 hits, and four walks. That's what you call finishing strong, huh?

Orioles tie record for most homers allowed

It's been a rough season for the Orioles. On Wednesday, it only got worse for Baltimore as they tied the record for most home runs allowed in a season. Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield's home run off Orioles' Aaron Brooks in the third inning was the 258th homer this season the O's have given up.

But, on the bright side, the Orioles won the series finale against Kansas City, 8-1. Ironically enough, Baltimore hit four home runs of their own. The homers came courtesy of Hanser Alberto, Anthony Santander, Renato Nunez and Jonathan Villar.

Tigers notch improbable win over Astros

It was a wild one at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday. A couple of things: 1) Despite an outstanding outing from Justin Verlander, the Astros offense couldn't get enough runs on the board for the win, 2) The Astros were a heavy betting favorite (-600 at MGM Grand) and still lost and 3) The game closed out with a dramatic final out.

We cover that all right here.

Padres lose but Mejia keeps hitting

The Padres may have lost their game (and series) with the Reds on Wednesday, but on the bright side, at least catcher Francisco Mejia continues to demonstrate his offensive prowess.

Mejia entered Wednesday with a 100 OPS+ on the year, and owes a fair amount of that figure to his red-hot August. In his first 15 games on the month, he hit .417/.451/.688 with three homers. On Wednesday, he launched his eighth dinger of the year:

The Padres have been rumored to have eyes on acquiring a better-hitting backstop. If Mejia keeps hitting like this -- or somewhat like this, even -- then they may not have to worry about it.

Highlight of the day: Rays win on walk-off wild pitch

The Rays may have blown a ninth-inning lead against the Mariners, but they earned the final laugh by winning when Matt Magill uncorked a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the frame. Take a look:

You don't see that too often, but it is the second time this year the Rays have won this way:

Second time #Rays have won on walkoff wild pitch this season. Had done it once before in franchise history. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 21, 2019

Quick hits

