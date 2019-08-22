MLB scores: White Sox's Lucas Giolito throws shutout vs. Twins; Tigers notch improbable win over Houston
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Baseball's Wednesday slate is fully loaded, with 15 games in all -- including a few day games to boot.
Some of the storylines worth watching include the Brewers clashing again with the Cardinals, the Yankees hoping for better luck against the Athletics, and Justin Verlander getting a shot at his old Tigers team.
Keep it here all night for the latest news, notes, and scores from those games and more.
Baseball schedule, scores for Wednesday, August 21
- FINAL - Reds 4, Padres 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Rays 7, Mariners 6 (box score)
- FINAL - White Sox 4, Twins 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Nationals 11, Pirates 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Rangers 8, Angels 7 (box score)
- FINAL - Orioles 8, Royals 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Phillies 5, Red Sox 2 (box score)
- FINAL, 10 innings - Mets 4, Indians 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Tigers 2, Astros 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Braves 5, Marlins 0 (box score)
- LIVE - Brewers versus Cardinals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Giants versus Cubs (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Yankees versus Athletics (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Blue Jays versus Dodgers (GameTracker)
Giolito gem sinks Twins
The Twins entered Wednesday with a three-game lead in the AL Central over Cleveland. One of the top reasons to believe the Twins will hold on and win the division is because they have the easiest remaining schedule in baseball. Yet on Wednesday the Twins lost their game and their series against the White Sox, thus reinforcing that anything can happen in this sport.
Blame it on Lucas Giolito, who recorded his third complete game and second shutout of the year. Giolito held the Twins to just three hits while fanning 12 batters.
In Giolito's last three starts, he's now fanned 36 batters in 21 innings, all the while allowing four earned runs, 11 hits, and four walks. That's what you call finishing strong, huh?
Orioles tie record for most homers allowed
It's been a rough season for the Orioles. On Wednesday, it only got worse for Baltimore as they tied the record for most home runs allowed in a season. Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield's home run off Orioles' Aaron Brooks in the third inning was the 258th homer this season the O's have given up.
But, on the bright side, the Orioles won the series finale against Kansas City, 8-1. Ironically enough, Baltimore hit four home runs of their own. The homers came courtesy of Hanser Alberto, Anthony Santander, Renato Nunez and Jonathan Villar.
Tigers notch improbable win over Astros
It was a wild one at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday. A couple of things: 1) Despite an outstanding outing from Justin Verlander, the Astros offense couldn't get enough runs on the board for the win, 2) The Astros were a heavy betting favorite (-600 at MGM Grand) and still lost and 3) The game closed out with a dramatic final out.
Padres lose but Mejia keeps hitting
The Padres may have lost their game (and series) with the Reds on Wednesday, but on the bright side, at least catcher Francisco Mejia continues to demonstrate his offensive prowess.
Mejia entered Wednesday with a 100 OPS+ on the year, and owes a fair amount of that figure to his red-hot August. In his first 15 games on the month, he hit .417/.451/.688 with three homers. On Wednesday, he launched his eighth dinger of the year:
The Padres have been rumored to have eyes on acquiring a better-hitting backstop. If Mejia keeps hitting like this -- or somewhat like this, even -- then they may not have to worry about it.
Highlight of the day: Rays win on walk-off wild pitch
The Rays may have blown a ninth-inning lead against the Mariners, but they earned the final laugh by winning when Matt Magill uncorked a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the frame. Take a look:
You don't see that too often, but it is the second time this year the Rays have won this way:
Quick hits
- Rockies SP Jon Gray will miss the rest of the season due to a fractured foot.
- Pirates SP Chris Archer was placed on the IL after suffering shoulder discomfort on Tuesday.
- The latest Prospect Watch examines the biggest surprises of the season, including Rays teen phenom Wander Franco.
- A squirrel stole the show at Tuesday's Twins-White Sox game.
- Ever wonder who the best active player from your state is? Now you can find out.
- We examined the All-Opportunity Team -- or, which players have made the most of their unexpected chances.
- MLB sent out a memo about over-the-counter sexual-enhancement pills.
- Cody Bellinger drove in his 100th RBI on Tuesday, and lost his pants in the process.
