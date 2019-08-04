MLB scores: Yankees beat Red Sox again; Cubs finish sweep against Brewers

The first Sunday of August brought with it a full slate of baseball goodness. We saw a Bieber deal, a Central sweep, two East teams stay hot, some late fireworks in Atlanta along with our usual litany of home runs -- one inside-the-park! -- and strikeouts. The night game was of course the Red Sox at Yankees and, boy, did the Red Sox fall apart quickly, again.

All that and more in our daily roundup, which hits you right now.

Yankees sweep Red Sox in four games

Yeesh, the Red Sox are broken again. They keep going through phases of being great and then being awful. Their season-high losing streak is now at eight.

Yankee Stadium continues to be a house of horrors for David Price. He was chased after this dreadful display:

STATS notes that this is the fifth time Price has allowed at least seven earned runs in five innings or less against the Yankees and the only other pitcher this has happened to since earned runs became an official stat was to Ted Lyons, whose last outing came in 1937.

Price now has a 9.61 ERA in Yankee Stadium as a member of the Red Sox.

On the Yankees' end, they are back on track after a horrible series last weekend in Fenway Park. They have won five straight games and hold their eight-game lead in the AL East. They continue to deal with massive injury woes, but players such as Gio Urshela, Mike Tauchman and Kyle Higashioka continue to step up.

Bieber twirls another gem

Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber entered Sunday having thrown 140 innings on the season with a 140 ERA+ and 5.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Those figures are about to look better after he threw a complete game against the Angels as part of a 6-2 Cleveland victory.

Bieber limited the Angels to five hits and two runs with no walks. He struck out eight, inducing 14 swinging strikes on 107 pitches. His breaking balls were particularly effective, generating 10 combined whiffs on his curve and slider.

Worth noting: Bieber's complete game was the third of the season. That makes him the youngest Cleveland pitcher to accomplish the feat in nearly 30 years:

Shane Bieber is the youngest @Indians pitcher with three complete games in a season since Charles Nagy in 1991. — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) August 4, 2019

Who needs Trevor Bauer when you have Bieber?

Cubs get out the brooms at Wrigley

The Cubs love their home cooking. After returning from an unsuccessful (again) road trip, all the Cubs needed to do was play in Wrigley Field. They completed the sweep Sunday over the Brewers with relative ease. Yu Darvish allowed a first-inning homer to Christian Yelich, but Jason Heyward lead off the bottom half with a home run and the Cubs cruised from there.

Heyward later tripled home a run and he's now hitting .276/.353/.472 with 17 homers. The Cubs have had issues atop the order ever since Dexter Fowler left after the 2016 World Series title, but Heyward really seems to be the solution here. That's a surprise after how miserable most of his first three seasons were in Chicago, offensively.

Speaking of rough starts in Chicago, Darvish also seems to be settling into his old self. Walks haven't been an issue for months and now in his last five starts, he's allowed only seven runs on 21 hits in 29 innings with 38 strikeouts and just two walks. That's a 2.17 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with a ridiculous 19 strikeouts for every walk. If he pitches like this the rest of the way, there would be argument that he's the Cubs best starter heading to the postseason (if they make it).

Speaking of the zero walks on Sunday, here's a good indication the Cubs' rotation is going well.

The Cubs now have a 1 1/2 game lead in the NL Central.

As for the Brewers, they've lost four in a row, six of their last seven and are now only one game over .500.

Dodgers bullpen exposed again, but offense leads to win

The Dodgers did very little to improve a worrisome bullpen in front of the trade deadline last week and it continues to be an issue. On Sunday, the bullpen allowed five runs on seven hits in 7 1/3 innings (starter Kenta Maeda wasn't good, either) and the Dodgers faced the possibility of a 10-9 loss heading to the bottom of the ninth against All-Star closer Kirby Yates. A leadoff Joc Pederson double set the table for a rally that ended with Max Muncy's walk-off double.

They need to get the bullpen figured out in order to win the World Series, but they have plenty of time for that, given that they keep winning and will definitely be in the playoffs.

Reds blow lead then take it right back

The Reds took a 3-1 lead to the ninth in Atlanta, but Ronald Acuna tied things up with this bomb:

All for naught, though, as newly-acquired closer Shane Greene coughed up a three-run shot to Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart:

Rays complete winning week

The Rays entered Sunday having not lost in a full week. They'll keep that rolling after defeating the Marlins by a 7-2 score.

Yonny Chirinos, who gets overlooked in the Tampa Bay rotation, delivered five innings of one-run ball. But, perhaps just as importantly, the Rays received some offensive production from Jesus Aguilar, their big deadline addition to their lineup.

Aguilar recorded two hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs on the afternoon.

.@JAguilarMKE's first Rays homer was just as fun as we expected it to be. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/r4QawqgxAW — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 4, 2019

Tampa Bay is likely to keep their winning ways going -- their next six are against the lowly Blue Jays and Mariners.

Mets thump Pirates

Break up the Mets.

On Sunday, New York beat the Pirates to the tune of a 13-2 final. Noah Syndergaard recorded a quality start, while Jeff McNeil drove in two with a home run and a double. The Mets victory puts them a win away from .500, and continues their recent winning ways.

Hot Squirrel Summer all 2019. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gu6ws0EEvR — New York Mets (@Mets) August 4, 2019

The Mets have now won nine of their last 10. They've also won 15 of their past 20. Hence going from 40-51 to now 55-56 and within four games of a wild card spot.

The Mets, folks. What a league.

Highlight of the day: Ketel touches them all

Diamondbacks' All-Star Ketel Marte came through with his second career inside-the-park home run on Sunday against the Nationals. And inside-the-park homer highlights are always fun to watch:

Quick hits

