MLB scores: Yankees' CC Sabathia picks up 250th career win; Franmil Reyes blasts Padres past Brewers
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Wednesday brings us a jam-packed day of baseball. There's an extra game on today's full slate, thanks to a rained out Nationals-Phillies game on Monday. In the first batch of day games, Yankees lefty veteran CC Sabathia notched his 250th win in the series finale win over the Rays while the Reds completed a sweep over the Astros.
All that and more in our daily roundup. Make sure to check back throughout the night for updates.
Baseball scores for Wednesday, June 19
- FINAL - Reds 3, Astros 2 (box score)
- FINAL, Game 1 - Nationals 6, Phillies 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Yankees 12, Rays 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Athletics 8, Orioles 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Padres 8, Brewers 7 (box scorer)
- LIVE - Royals vs. Mariners (GameTracker)
- LIVE, Game 2 - Phillies vs. Nationals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Tigers vs. Pirates (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Angels vs. Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Mets vs. Braves (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - White Sox vs. Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Indians vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Red Sox vs. Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Marlins vs. Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rockies vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Giants vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Sabathia reaches 250 wins
Yankees veteran lefty CC Sabathia got his 250th career win as New York completed a three-game sweep over the Rays with a 12-1 victory Wednesday. Sabathia (4-4) pitched one-run ball over six innings, struck out seven and allowed three hits and three walks in the win. Wednesday was Sabathia's fourth attempt for his 250th victory, and with it, Sabathia became the 14th pitcher in MLB history with 250 wins and 3,000 strikeouts.
Here are the MLB pitchers who took the fewest games to reach the 250 W/3K mark:
- Roger Clemens - 487 games
- Tom Seaver - 490 games
- Randy Johnson - 497 games
- Bob Gibson - 519 games
- Steve Carlton - 530 games
- Sabathia - 549 games
All, with the exception of Clemens, are Hall of Famers. In Sabathia's final MLB season, he's already reached some milestones that will definitely help his path to Cooperstown. In May, he became the 17th pitcher in MLB history, and only the third lefty behind Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton, to join the 3,000-strikeout club.
Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres both homered in Wednesday's win. The Yankees have homered in 22 consecutive games, and are just three shy of the franchise record set in 1941. The MLB record is 27, set by the 2002 Texas Rangers.
Reyes helps Padres sweep Brewers
Wednesday afternoon's series finale between the Padres and Brewers was a wild back-and-forth game. Manny Machado hit a homer-turned-single, Christian Yelich hit his MLB-leading 27th home run, and Yasmani Grandal cranked a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh inning. All that still wasn't enough for Milwaukee.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Franmil Reyes clocked a thoroughly impressive go-ahead three-run home run the other way to right-center field. Look at this home run. Just look at it:
That is a 94 mph Jeremy Jeffress sinker right at the knees. It is the first homer he's allowed on a sinker in the lower third of the strike zone since 2017, and the Franimal made it look easy. That home run had an exit velocity of 109.6 mph. Wild.
The home run was No. 20 on the season for Reyes, who has hit 52 home runs in 216 games since Opening Day 2018 between Triple-A and the big leagues. He is a large human and he should definitely be in the Home Run Derby next month.
Anyway, the Reyes home run helped the Padres complete the three-game sweep of the first place Brewers. San Diego has won four straight games overall to get back over .500 at 38-37. Winning the NL West isn't going to happen, but the Padres are only 2 1/2 games back of the second NL wild-card spot.
Reds walk off, sweep Astros
Reds rookie Nick Senzel singled off Astros closer Roberto Osuna for the game-tying run with two outs in the ninth inning, and left fielder Jesse Winker followed up with an RBI single to score Senzel, and complete a sweep of the reigning AL West champion Astros. Here's how the sweep suddenly gives Cincinnati a path to NL Central contention.
Quick hits
- Make sure to check out the latest installment of RJ Anderson's MLB Prospect Watch, where he explains how the juiced ball is impacting prospect evaluation at the Triple-A level.
- Nationals' Max Scherzer still plans to pitch in tonight's game, just a day after breaking his nose with a batting practice bunt.
- The National League is dominating interleague play like never before because so many American League teams are tanking. Here's our own Dayn Perry with more.
- Blue Jays' starter Marcus Stroman is one of the best trade chips of 2019 after a career resurgence, and here are some contenders that might be interested in the righty.
- A Tampa Bay Rays prospect won two Home Run Derbies in two days during minor-league All-Star festivities.
- John Cena showed up at a Padres rookie's MLB debut to settle a bet -- here's why.
