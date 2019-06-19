MLB scores: Yankees' CC Sabathia picks up 250th career win; Franmil Reyes blasts Padres past Brewers

Wednesday brings us a jam-packed day of baseball. There's an extra game on today's full slate, thanks to a rained out Nationals-Phillies game on Monday. In the first batch of day games, Yankees lefty veteran CC Sabathia notched his 250th win in the series finale win over the Rays while the Reds completed a sweep over the Astros.

All that and more in our daily roundup.

Sabathia reaches 250 wins



Yankees veteran lefty CC Sabathia got his 250th career win as New York completed a three-game sweep over the Rays with a 12-1 victory Wednesday. Sabathia (4-4) pitched one-run ball over six innings, struck out seven and allowed three hits and three walks in the win. Wednesday was Sabathia's fourth attempt for his 250th victory, and with it, Sabathia became the 14th pitcher in MLB history with 250 wins and 3,000 strikeouts.

Here are the MLB pitchers who took the fewest games to reach the 250 W/3K mark:

Roger Clemens - 487 games

Tom Seaver - 490 games

Randy Johnson - 497 games

Bob Gibson - 519 games

Steve Carlton - 530 games

Sabathia - 549 games

All, with the exception of Clemens, are Hall of Famers. In Sabathia's final MLB season, he's already reached some milestones that will definitely help his path to Cooperstown. In May, he became the 17th pitcher in MLB history, and only the third lefty behind Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton, to join the 3,000-strikeout club.

Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres both homered in Wednesday's win. The Yankees have homered in 22 consecutive games, and are just three shy of the franchise record set in 1941. The MLB record is 27, set by the 2002 Texas Rangers.

Reyes helps Padres sweep Brewers

Wednesday afternoon's series finale between the Padres and Brewers was a wild back-and-forth game. Manny Machado hit a homer-turned-single, Christian Yelich hit his MLB-leading 27th home run, and Yasmani Grandal cranked a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh inning. All that still wasn't enough for Milwaukee.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Franmil Reyes clocked a thoroughly impressive go-ahead three-run home run the other way to right-center field. Look at this home run. Just look at it:

That is a 94 mph Jeremy Jeffress sinker right at the knees. It is the first homer he's allowed on a sinker in the lower third of the strike zone since 2017, and the Franimal made it look easy. That home run had an exit velocity of 109.6 mph. Wild.

The home run was No. 20 on the season for Reyes, who has hit 52 home runs in 216 games since Opening Day 2018 between Triple-A and the big leagues. He is a large human and he should definitely be in the Home Run Derby next month.

Anyway, the Reyes home run helped the Padres complete the three-game sweep of the first place Brewers. San Diego has won four straight games overall to get back over .500 at 38-37. Winning the NL West isn't going to happen, but the Padres are only 2 1/2 games back of the second NL wild-card spot.

Reds walk off, sweep Astros

Reds rookie Nick Senzel singled off Astros closer Roberto Osuna for the game-tying run with two outs in the ninth inning, and left fielder Jesse Winker followed up with an RBI single to score Senzel, and complete a sweep of the reigning AL West champion Astros. Here's how the sweep suddenly gives Cincinnati a path to NL Central contention.

