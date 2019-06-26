MLB scores: Yankees' DJ LeMahieu continues torrid streak, Mets blow another late lead

We had a full schedule of fifteen MLB games on Wednesday, including some day games. In early action, Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu continued his hot streak at the plate, and Indians starter Trevor Bauer continued his hot streak on the mound. Under the lights, the Mets once again reached a new low.

LeMahieu stays hot, Yankees extend HR streak in walk-off win

Thanks to Gleyber Torres' walk-off single in the ninth, the Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Blue Jays and a 9-1 home stand at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. In the come-from-behind win, New York extended its record home run streak to 29 straight games with a long ball. Didi Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu each homered off Toronto starter Trent Thornton.

Gregorius' solo home run cut the Yankees deficit to 5-1 in the second inning. LeMahieu's two-run homer in the fourth inning -- his third home run in four games -- tied the game at 5-5.

LeMahieu has been on fire as of late, and the offseason addition has been a difference maker for this team. Take a look at this run:

DJ LeMahieu's last 23 plate appearances: 13-for-18, 2 triples, 4HR, 5BB. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) June 26, 2019

LeMahieu is a finalist to start at second base for the AL in this year's All-Star Game in Cleveland. He was a two-time All-Star while with the Colorado Rockies, in 2015 and 2017. The final round of voting began Wednesday and ends Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. Here's more info on how to vote, as well as when the All-Star starters will be announced.

Mets reach new low

The Mets' loss to the Phillies in extras gives them 8 losses in their past 11 games and drops them to 9-15 for the month of June. They also dropped to a season-worst seven games under .500.

At one point on Wednesday night, the Mets led 4-0, but they wound up blowing their MLB-leading 19th save of the season before dropping it in extras. Here's the walk-off by former Met Jay Bruce:

As for the Phillies, the Mets proved to be just what they needed after dropping seven straight. They'll go for a four-game sweep on Thursday afternoon back at Citizens' Bank Park. In related matters, the Phillies now find themselves in a three-way tie with the Rockies and Brewers for those two NL wild-card berths.

Bauer K's 12 in gem against Kansas City

In the Indians 5-3 win over the Royals, right-hander Trevor Bauer threw 6 2/3 solid innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out a season-high 12 batters. Bauer recorded his fourth double-figure strikeout game this season, bringing his career total in that category to 23. He didn't allow a hit until rookie Humberto Arteaga singled with two outs in the fifth. Bauer also matched a career high by throwing 127 pitches.

Bauer added to his resume with a move up to 12th on the Indians all-time strikeout list. Wednesday's outing brought Bauer's total to 1,043 strikeouts, and he passed Luis Tiant. Bauer (6-6) has now won his last four outings after a May in which he went 1-5.

The Indians (44-36) took two of three games from the Royals, and continue to close the gap between them and Minnesota the AL Central. Cleveland's 16-7 record in June is the best in the American League. The Indians will continue a light road schedule with three-game series against Baltimore and then Kansas City.

Padres power past O's

San Diego doubled up the Orioles on Tuesday, and they did so behind a five-homer attack. Witness through the magic of color television:

As you see above, two of those came off the bat of Franmil Reyes, and Hunter Dozier also went yard. Those two have now combined for 46 homers on the season. The Padres as a whole have now hit 121 home runs in 2019, which is good for fifth in the NL, at least for the moment. In part because of the pitcher-friendly nature of their ballparks, present and past, the Padres have not traditionally been a power team. Indeed, not since 1998, when they won the pennant, have they ranked in the top five in the NL in home runs.

With bats like Reyes, Dozier, Manny Machado, and Eric Hosmer, who hit his 12th on Wednesday, the Padres figure to continue going yard with regularity. More important, the Wednesday win got them back to .500 for the season.

Stat of the day: Sale still without a win at Fenway

Red Sox ace Chris Sale has yet to record a win this season at Fenway Park. And it's going to be a while until he's able to get another chance at a W.

Chris Sale's last win at Fenway Park came on July 11, 2018. The Red Sox don't return home until July 12.



That means Sale will go at least an entire calendar year without a win at home. He's deserved better in a few of the NDs, but that's a crazy stat. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) June 26, 2019

The Red Sox will be across the pond this weekend for the MLB London Series against the Yankees before traveling to Toronto and Detroit. They won't be back in Boston until July 12 for a series against the Dodgers in the season's second half.

