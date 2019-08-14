MLB scores: Yankees, Gary Sanchez make more home run history against the lowly Orioles

We are firmly in the dog days of summer now, and, as usual, Wednesday features a full 15-game slate of big league action. That includes a plethora of afternoon contests and several games with postseason race implications. Here is everything you need to know going into Wednesday's action:

Believe it or not, Cole Hamels will make his first carer start as a visiting player at Citizens Bank Park. He was traded from the Phillies to the Rangers in 2015, then from the Rangers to the Cubs in 2018, and had yet to return to Philadelphia as a player.

The Mets have dropped two straight games for the first time since July 18-19. They'll look to get back into the win column and continue climbing the wild-card standings against Dallas Keuchel at SunTrust Field on Wednesday night.

The Indians and Twins have alternated first place in the AL Central the last few days. Cleveland wraps up a wild back-and-forth series with the Red Sox at home while Minnesota closes out a quick two-game interleague series in Milwaukee.

Wednesday's best pitching matchup: Trevor Bauer (10-8, 3.74 ERA) vs. Stephen Strasburg (14-5, 3.72 ERA) in Washington. Bauer will be making his third start since joining the Reds in that three-team trade with the Indians and Padres.



Sanchez, Yankees make more homer history against O's

Mercifully, the Orioles wrap up their season series with the Yankees on Wednesday afternoon. New York leads the season series 16-2 -- they've won 14 straight against the O's -- while outscoring the Orioles 145-78. Their 60 homers in the season series are the most home runs any team has hit against any other team in a single season in baseball history.

It did not take long for the Yankees to add their 61st homer against the Orioles on Wednesday. Gary Sanchez took Dylan Bundy out to dead center field for a three-run home run in the very first inning. It is Sanchez's second homer since returning from the injured list last week.

The home run was Sanchez's 26th of the season and also his 10th against the Orioles in 2019. Teammate Gleyber Torres has 13 home runs against the O's this year. Sanchez and Torres are only the second set of teammates with 10-plus home runs against one team in baseball history:

Gary Sanchez (10 HR) and Gleyber Torres (13 HR) vs. Orioles in 2019

Lou Gehrig (11 HR) and Babe Ruth (11 HR) vs. Red Sox in 1927

If all the losses and all the home runs and all the inglorious history isn't bad enough, the Orioles will be officially eliminated from AL East contention with a loss Wednesday. Ouch.

