MLB scores: Yankees, Gary Sanchez make more homer history vs. O's; Rafael Devers comes out swinging again
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
We are firmly in the dog days of summer now, and, as usual, Wednesday features a full 15-game slate of big league action. That includes a plethora of afternoon contests and several games with postseason race implications. Here is everything you need to know going into Wednesday's action:
- Believe it or not, Cole Hamels will make his first carer start as a visiting player at Citizens Bank Park. He was traded from the Phillies to the Rangers in 2015, then from the Rangers to the Cubs in 2018, and had yet to return to Philadelphia as a player.
- The Mets have dropped two straight games for the first time since July 18-19. They'll look to get back into the win column and continue climbing the wild-card standings against Dallas Keuchel at SunTrust Field on Wednesday night.
- The Indians and Twins have alternated first place in the AL Central the last few days. Cleveland wraps up a wild back-and-forth series with the Red Sox at home while Minnesota closes out a quick two-game interleague series in Milwaukee.
- Wednesday's best pitching matchup: Trevor Bauer (10-8, 3.74 ERA) vs. Stephen Strasburg (14-5, 3.72 ERA) in Washington. Bauer will be making his third start since joining the Reds in that three-team trade with the Indians and Padres.
Baseball scores for Wednesday, Aug. 14
Sanchez, Yankees make more homer history against O's
Mercifully, the Orioles wrap up their season series with the Yankees on Wednesday afternoon. New York leads the season series 16-2 -- they've won 14 straight against the O's -- while outscoring the Orioles 145-78. Their 60 homers in the season series are the most home runs any team has hit against any other team in a single season in baseball history.
It did not take long for the Yankees to add their 61st homer against the Orioles on Wednesday. Gary Sanchez took Dylan Bundy out to dead center field for a three-run home run in the very first inning. It is Sanchez's second homer since returning from the injured list last week.
The home run was Sanchez's 26th of the season and also his 10th against the Orioles in 2019. Teammate Gleyber Torres has 13 home runs against the O's this year. Sanchez and Torres are only the second set of teammates with 10-plus home runs against one team in baseball history:
- 2019 Yankees: Gary Sanchez (10 HR) and Gleyber Torres (13 HR) vs. Orioles
- 1927 Yankees: Lou Gehrig (11 HR) and Babe Ruth (11 HR) vs. Red Sox
If all the losses and all the home runs and all the inglorious history isn't bad enough, the Orioles will be officially eliminated from AL East contention with a loss Wednesday. Ouch.
Devers' hit streak snapped at eight at-bats
Following his historic 6 for 6 with four doubles game Tuesday night, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers came out swinging again Wednesday afternoon. Devers shot a single to center against Shane Bieber in the first inning, then took him deep to the opposite field in the third inning.
If you're keeping track at home, that is eight hits in eight consecutive at-bats for Devers. The hit streak ended in the fifth inning, when he tapped a harmless grounder back to Bieber. The Red Sox record for consecutive at-bats with a hit is 11 by Dustin Pedroia. The MLB record is 12 done several times, most recently by Walt Dropo with the 1952 Tigers.
Devers, who is still only 22, came into Wednesday with a .325/.373/.574 batting line. He is on pace for 94 extra-base hits, which would be the most in baseball since Chris Davis had 96 extra-base hits in 2013. Devers could be only the third player in history with 90-plus extra base hits at age 22 or younger. The others:
- Alex Rodriguez: 91 extra-base hits (54 doubles, 1 triple, 36 homers) at age 20 with 1996 Mariners
- Joe DiMaggio: 96 extra-base hits (35 doubles, 15 triples, 46 homers) at age 22 with 1937 Yankees
The Red Sox are having a disappointing year overall, but goodness, Devers is having a whale of a season. He is doing stuff only a handful of players have done at a similar age.
Quick hits
- Theo Epstein denied being upset manager Joe Maddon discussed his contract status publicly. "Totally baseless. We had no problems with Joe's comments," the Cubs president of baseball operations said.
- Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco are getting closer to rejoining the Indians. Kluber's minor league rehab assignment will move to Triple-A on Sunday, and Carrasco will face hitters for the first time Friday.
- Nationals RHP Max Scherzer threw two innings in a simulated game Tuesday, reports MASN Sports. He's been dealing with a back issue in the second half and could return to the rotation this weekend, albeit on an abbreviated pitch count.
- The struggling Phillies are calling up 1B Logan Morrison, reports ESPN. Morrison has hit .308/.369/.640 with 18 home runs in 61 Triple-A games this year. Hip surgery ended his 2018 season in August.
- Rays LHP Blake Snell played catch again Wednesday, reports the Tampa Bay Times. He played catch for the first time since elbow surgery Monday. Snell had bone spurs removed from his elbow last month and is expected back in September.
- The Mets placed UTIL Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain, the team announced. It is a minor strain and McNeil is expected to only miss 10 days, reports MLB.com. IF Ruben Tejada called up in a corresponding move.
- The Rays placed OF Avisail Garcia on the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury, the club announced. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined. RHP Jose De Leon was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
- The Giants placed IF Pablo Sandoval on the 10-day injured list with an elbow issue, the team announced. He received a cortisone shot. OF Alex Dickerson was activated off the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
- White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada will begin a minor league rehab assignment Wednesday, reports the Chicago Sun-Times. He has been out with a hamstring injury since July 21. Moncada could return before the end of the weekend.
- Mets OF Brandon Nimmo could begin a minor league rehab assignment in 7-10 days, reports MLB.com. He's been out since May with a neck issue. Nimmo could rejoin the team when rosters expand in September.
- Padres SS Fernando Tatis hopes to return to the lineup Friday, reports MLB.com. Tatis exited Tuesday night's game with lower back spasms. He will not play in Wednesday's game and the team has an off-day Thursday.
- Braves SS Dansby Swanson has yet to start taking ground balls, reports The Athletic. He has been sidelined with a bone bruise in his foot since July 24. It doesn't sound like there is a firm timetable for his return at the moment.
- Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery threw a two-inning simulated game recently, reports MLB.com. Montgomery has been out since having Tommy John surgery last June. He could begin an official minor league rehab assignment soon.
- The Athletics have called up IF Corban Joseph, the club announced. He hit .371/.421/.585 with 13 home runs in 97 Triple-A games. OF Nick Martini was sent to Triple-A and C Beau Taylor was designated for assignment in corresponding moves.
- The Yankees claimed RHP Ryan Dull off waivers from the Giants, the team announced. Dull went from the Athletics to the Giants on waivers a few weeks ago. RHP Brady Lail was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
- The Orioles claimed RHP Ryan Eades off waivers from the Twins, the club announced. Eades had a 5.51 ERA in 50 2/3 Triple-A innings. RHP Jimmy Yacabonis was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
