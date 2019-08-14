MLB scores: Yankees, Gary Sanchez make more homer history vs. O's; Rafael Devers comes out swinging again

We are firmly in the dog days of summer now, and, as usual, Wednesday features a full 15-game slate of big league action. That includes a plethora of afternoon contests and several games with postseason race implications. Here is everything you need to know going into Wednesday's action:

Believe it or not, Cole Hamels will make his first carer start as a visiting player at Citizens Bank Park. He was traded from the Phillies to the Rangers in 2015, then from the Rangers to the Cubs in 2018, and had yet to return to Philadelphia as a player.

The Mets have dropped two straight games for the first time since July 18-19. They'll look to get back into the win column and continue climbing the wild-card standings against Dallas Keuchel at SunTrust Field on Wednesday night.

The Indians and Twins have alternated first place in the AL Central the last few days. Cleveland wraps up a wild back-and-forth series with the Red Sox at home while Minnesota closes out a quick two-game interleague series in Milwaukee.

Wednesday's best pitching matchup: Trevor Bauer (10-8, 3.74 ERA) vs. Stephen Strasburg (14-5, 3.72 ERA) in Washington. Bauer will be making his third start since joining the Reds in that three-team trade with the Indians and Padres.



Sanchez, Yankees make more homer history against O's

Mercifully, the Orioles wrap up their season series with the Yankees on Wednesday afternoon. New York leads the season series 16-2 -- they've won 14 straight against the O's -- while outscoring the Orioles 145-78. Their 60 homers in the season series are the most home runs any team has hit against any other team in a single season in baseball history.

It did not take long for the Yankees to add their 61st homer against the Orioles on Wednesday. Gary Sanchez took Dylan Bundy out to dead center field for a three-run home run in the very first inning. It is Sanchez's second homer since returning from the injured list last week.

The home run was Sanchez's 26th of the season and also his 10th against the Orioles in 2019. Teammate Gleyber Torres has 13 home runs against the O's this year. Sanchez and Torres are only the second set of teammates with 10-plus home runs against one team in baseball history:

2019 Yankees: Gary Sanchez (10 HR) and Gleyber Torres (13 HR) vs. Orioles

Gary Sanchez (10 HR) and Gleyber Torres (13 HR) vs. Orioles 1927 Yankees: Lou Gehrig (11 HR) and Babe Ruth (11 HR) vs. Red Sox

If all the losses and all the home runs and all the inglorious history isn't bad enough, the Orioles will be officially eliminated from AL East contention with a loss Wednesday. Ouch.

Devers' hit streak snapped at eight at-bats

Following his historic 6 for 6 with four doubles game Tuesday night, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers came out swinging again Wednesday afternoon. Devers shot a single to center against Shane Bieber in the first inning, then took him deep to the opposite field in the third inning.

If you're keeping track at home, that is eight hits in eight consecutive at-bats for Devers. The hit streak ended in the fifth inning, when he tapped a harmless grounder back to Bieber. The Red Sox record for consecutive at-bats with a hit is 11 by Dustin Pedroia. The MLB record is 12 done several times, most recently by Walt Dropo with the 1952 Tigers.

Devers, who is still only 22, came into Wednesday with a .325/.373/.574 batting line. He is on pace for 94 extra-base hits, which would be the most in baseball since Chris Davis had 96 extra-base hits in 2013. Devers could be only the third player in history with 90-plus extra base hits at age 22 or younger. The others:

Alex Rodriguez: 91 extra-base hits (54 doubles, 1 triple, 36 homers) at age 20 with 1996 Mariners

91 extra-base hits (54 doubles, 1 triple, 36 homers) at age 20 with 1996 Mariners Joe DiMaggio: 96 extra-base hits (35 doubles, 15 triples, 46 homers) at age 22 with 1937 Yankees

The Red Sox are having a disappointing year overall, but goodness, Devers is having a whale of a season. He is doing stuff only a handful of players have done at a similar age.

