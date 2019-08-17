MLB scores: Yankees' Gleyber Torres homers twice, Cubs win behind six scoreless innings from Jon Lester

The third Saturday in August brought us a full 15-game slate of big league action. We've got everything you need to know from the action-packed game in the Bronx as well as Jon Lester's impressive outing in the Cubs bounce-back victory.

Yankees' Torres homers twice

Led by second baseman Gleyber Torres, the Yankees beat the Indians 6-5 in the penultimate game of the four-game series. Torres homered twice in the victory, bringing his season total to 29 home runs, and the 22 year-old made some history by doing so.

With 2HR today, @TorresGleyber (22 years, 247 days) is the youngest player in Major League history to record seven multi-HR games in a season. He is the second-youngest player to record nine career multi-HR games, behind the New York Giants' Mel Ott (22 years, 132 days). — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) August 17, 2019

Along with Torres' two-homer day, Didi Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu each homered off Indians right-hander Zach Plesac. Yankees lefty James Paxton took the mound for the Yankees and was able to finish his day after a shaky first inning, notching his ninth win on the season.

The Indians have lost four of their last five games while the Yankees have won four of their last five games.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Manager Aaron Boone, outfielder Brett Gardner and pitcher CC Sabathia all were ejected. The arguments got started when home-plate umpire Ben May called a final strike on Cameron Maybin, and it only escalated from there. Here's more on the craziness that ensued.

This seems to becoming a common occurrence for New York. Last week, Gardner got ejected (mistakenly) and last month, Boone called his team "savages" in a home-plate tirade after his ejection.

In what could easily be a preview for this year's playoffs, the two teams will face each other for the series finale on Sunday. Right-hander Mike Clevinger faces New York's CC Sabathia as Sabathia makes his return from the injured list. Sabathia, 39, has been out since July 28 with right knee inflammation.

Lester throws six scoreless innings for 10th win

After dropping four straight games, the Cubs notched a bounce-back 2-0 win over the Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday. Not only did Chicago snap its losing streak, but they gained a little bit of a confidence boost when it comes to playing on the road. Matt Snyder on Friday took a closer look at how the Cubs' awful road record may cost them a postseason berth. With Saturday's win, the Cubs improve to 65-58, and they're now in possession of the second NL wild card spot, but it's a tight race with five teams within four games. Now, onto to the game.

Veteran lefty Jon Lester tossed six scoreless innings, and worked his way out of three bases-loaded jams. With the win, Lester records his 10th win on the season. Here's Lester's final line:

View Profile Jon Lester CHC • SP • 34 IP 6.0 H 4 R 0 ER 0 K 3 BB 5

Third baseman Kris Bryant homered in the seventh inning to break a 0-0 tie game. It was Bryant's 25th homer this season and his third in five games. The Pirates stranded 11 runners in the loss, and the last-place team is now 51-71 on the season, and 7-26 since the All-Star break. The Cubs and Pirates will face each other on Sunday for the three-game series finale, with Cubs' Jose Quintana facing off against Pirates' Mitch Keller.

Also, the bullpen was nails in this one with clutch performances from Tyler Chatwood and Rowan Wick. The Cubs are also likely to get Craig Kimbrel back Sunday and it's possible the bullpen struggles will soon be in the rear view mirror.

