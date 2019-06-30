MLB scores: Yankees sweep Red Sox, extend home run record in London; Max Scherzer dominates vs. former team

As usual, there is a full 15-game slate of big league action Sunday, including games in three different countries as the Yankees and Red Sox wrap up the London Series. Here's what you need to know going into Sunday's games:

Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman will look to extend his hitting streak to 20 games against Kyle Davies and the Brewers. It is MLB's longest hitting streak this season and the longest by a Pirates since Nate McLouth had a 20-gamer spanning 2007-08.



The Cardinals have lost five straight games and have scored 10 runs in those five games. A win Sunday in San Diego ends the losing streak and gets St. Louis back to .500 on the season. The Padres, meanwhile, have won four straight.

Yankees come back to sweep London Series

Saturday afternoon the Yankees and Red Sox combined for 30 runs and 37 hits in the first game of the two-game London Series. On Sunday, the Red Sox picked things right up with a four-run, three-homer first inning against Yankees opener Stephen Tarpley. Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Christian Vazquez all went deep.

Believe it or not, the Red Sox had not had a three-homer first inning in 40 years. Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk, Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, and nine-time All-Star Fred Lynn all went deep in the first inning against the Twins on Aug. 14, 1979. Sunday was the fifth three-homer first inning in Red Sox franchise history.

After that three-run homer first inning, Sunday's game was downright normal for few innings. Eduardo Rodriguez and Luis Cessa traded zeroes until the top of the seventh, when the Yankees put up nine runs against a trio of Red Sox relievers. They scored nine runs on six hits and four walks (and one sac fly and one error).

The nine-run inning is New York's biggest offensive frame of the season. It was not until one inning later that the Yankees extended their MLB record home run streak, however. Didi Gregorius did the honors. The Yankees have now gone deep in 31 straight games, four more than any other team in history.

The 50 combined runs in the series is the most ever for a two-game span in Yankees vs. Red Sox history. Boston's bullpen was tagged for 21 runs in 12 1/3 innings in London, and the two-game sweep pushes them to 11 games behind the Yankees in the AL East. The Yankees have a seven-game lead over the Rays in the division.

Scherzer dominates vs. former team

Something about facing the Tigers brings out the best in Max Scherzer. Three years ago Scherzer had his historic 20-strikeout game against Detroit, in his first start since leaving the Tigers as a free agent. On Sunday, he fanned another 14 Tigers. Scherzer now has nearly as many 14-strikeout games against the Tigers (two) as he had with the Tigers (three).

View Profile Max Scherzer WAS • SP • 31 June 30 vs. Tigers IP 8 R 1 ER 1 BB 0 K 14

Scherzer made six starts in June and allowed five runs in 45 innings. His strikeouts by start: 15, 9, 10, 10, 10, 14. Lordy. Scherzer's 170 strikeouts -- 170 strikeouts! -- are the most in baseball. He has a chance to become the first pitcher with back-to-back 300-strikeout seasons since Hall of Famer Randy Johnson struck out 300-plus batters five straight years from 1998-2002.

As for the Nationals, Sunday's win was their 23rd in their last 33 games. At 42-41, they are back over .500 for the first time since, well, Friday. Prior to that though, they were last over .500 on April 18, when they were 9-8. Washington is only two games behind the Rockies for the second wild-card spot. The Nationals and Rockies have an important four-game series coming up soon after the All-Star break.

Bieber restores order for Indians

The first two games of their three-game series with the Orioles did not go well for the Indians. Not at all. They got hammered by identical 13-0 scores on Friday and Saturday. The Orioles -- the 2019 Orioles -- became the first team in baseball history with back-to-back shutout wins while scoring at least 13 runs.

On Sunday, right-hander Shane Bieber restored order for the Indians. Bieber held the O's to three hits and allowed only one runner to advance as far as second base in eight shutout innings. He struck out 11. In his two starts against the Orioles this year, Bieber has struck out 26 in 17 shutout innings.

View Profile Shane Bieber CLE • SP • 57 June 30 vs. Orioles IP 8 H 3 R 0 BB 0 K 11

Even with Bieber's gem, the Indians still lost two of three to the lowly Orioles this weekend, and that can't happen for a team fighting for a postseason spot. Cleveland has to take advantage of their weak schedule to have any chance in the AL Central. It didn't happen this weekend.

Highlight of the Day: Gallo hits homer into Trop's catwalk

Joey Gallo is back from the injured list and mashing home runs again -- it is glorious. Sunday afternoon he clubbed his 20th home run of the season, a majestic two-run blast against Blake Snell. To the action footage:

Notice the ball never did come down. That's because it landed on the D ring, the outermost of the four rings at Tropicana Field, and stayed there. According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Gallo hit only the second D ring home run that did not come down in Tropicana Field history. David Ortiz had one in September 2008.

