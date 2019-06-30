MLB scores: Yankees sweep Red Sox in London Series, extend record home run streak to 31 games

As usual, there is a full 15-game slate of big league action Sunday, including games in three different countries as the Yankees and Red Sox wrap up the London Series. Here's what you need to know going into Sunday's games:

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell takes a 5.01 ERA into Sunday's start against the Rangers. He's allowed 24 runs and 45 baserunners in five starts and 17 1/3 innings in June. Snell is, obviously, looking to right the ship Sunday.

Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman will look to extend his hitting streak to 20 games against Kyle Davies and the Brewers. It is MLB's longest hitting streak this season and the longest by a Pirates since Nate McLouth had a 20-gamer spanning 2007-08.

The Cardinals have lost five straight games and have scored 10 runs in those five games. A win Sunday in San Diego ends the losing streak and gets St. Louis back to .500 on the season. The Padres, meanwhile, have won four straight.

Max Scherzer and Jordan Zimmermann will face each other and their former teams Sunday. Zimmermann went seven innings in his lone career start against the Nationals in 2016. Scherzer had his 20-strikeout game against Detroit in 2016.

Yankees come back to sweep London Series

Saturday afternoon the Yankees and Red Sox combined for 30 runs and 37 hits in the first game of the two-game London Series. On Sunday, the Red Sox picked things right up with a four-run, three-homer first inning against Yankees opener Stephen Tarpley. Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Christian Vazquez all went deep.

Believe it or not, the Red Sox had not had a three-homer first inning in 40 years. Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk, Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, and nine-time All-Star Fred Lynn all went deep in the first inning against the Twins on Aug. 14, 1979. Sunday was the fifth three-homer first inning in Red Sox franchise history.

After that three-run homer first inning, Sunday's game was downright normal for few innings. Eduardo Rodriguez and Luis Cessa traded zeroes until the top of the seventh, when the Yankees put up nine runs against a trio of Red Sox relievers. They scored nine runs on six hits and four walks (and one sac fly and one error).

The nine-run inning is New York's biggest offensive frame of the season. It was not until one inning later that the Yankees extended their MLB record home run streak, however. Didi Gregorius did the honors. The Yankees have now gone deep in 31 straight games, four more than any other team in history.

The 50 combined runs in the series is the most ever for a two-game span in Yankees vs. Red Sox history. Boston's bullpen was tagged for 21 runs in 12 1/3 innings in London, and the two-game sweep pushes them to 11 games behind the Yankees in the AL East. The Yankees have a 7 1/2-game lead over the Rays in the division.

Highlight of the Day: Gallo hits homer into Trop's catwalk

Joey Gallo is back from the injured list and mashing home runs again -- it is glorious. Sunday afternoon he clubbed his 20th home run of the season, a majestic two-run blast against Blake Snell. To the action footage:

Notice the ball never did come down. That's because it landed on the D ring, the outermost of the four rings at Tropicana Field, and stayed there. According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Gallo hit only the second D ring home run that did not come down in Tropicana Field history. David Ortiz had one in September 2008.

