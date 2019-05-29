MLB scores: Yankees welcome Padres' Chris Paddack to the Bronx with back-to-back homers

Wednesday brings us a slightly abbreviated 14-game slate of big-league action -- the Twins and Brewers are both enjoying an off-day -- with several afternoon contests as well. Here's what you need to know going into Wednesday's games:

A potential World Series preview wraps up in Houston. The Astros will be going for the three-game sweep of the Cubs with Wade Miley on the mound. Chicago is starting Kyle Hendricks in the finale. They've lost five of their last six games.

James Paxton returns to the mound for the Yankees. He'd been out since May 3 with a left knee issue and is expected to be on a somewhat limited pitch count Wednesday. Paxton has a 3.11 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings this year.



The longest active winning streak in baseball belongs to the Rays. They'll try to secure their fifth straight win (and possibly pull into a tie for first place in the AL East if the Yankees lose) with Blake Snell on the mound at home against the Blue Jays.

On the other side of the coin, the Giants have baseball's longest active losing streak at six games. They've been outscored 59-17 in the six games. Wednesday they'll face the equally lowly Marlins and look to avoid a seventh straight loss.

Paddack rudely welcome to the Bronx

Going into Wednesday afternoon's start at Yankee Stadium, Padres rookie sensation Chris Paddack had allowed four home runs to 195 batters faced this season. Two batters into his start, it was six home runs to 197 batters. DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit opened Wednesday's game with back-to-back home runs.

Here is Voit's dinger, which, at 110.4 mph, is the hardest hit ball Paddack has allowed this year:

Gio Urshela added a solo home run in the third inning. These are the first three home runs Paddack has allowed to right-handed batters in his big league career. Going into Wednesday's game righties were hitting .108/.159/.120 with one extra-base hit (a double) against Paddack this season.

Wednesday is the 10th time in Yankees history they opened a game with back-to-back home runs. Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge did it last July against then-Blue Jay and current Yankee J.A. Happ.

