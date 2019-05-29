MLB scores: Yankees welcome Padres' Chris Paddack to the Bronx with back-to-back homers
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Wednesday brings us a slightly abbreviated 14-game slate of big-league action -- the Twins and Brewers are both enjoying an off-day -- with several afternoon contests as well. Here's what you need to know going into Wednesday's games:
- A potential World Series preview wraps up in Houston. The Astros will be going for the three-game sweep of the Cubs with Wade Miley on the mound. Chicago is starting Kyle Hendricks in the finale. They've lost five of their last six games.
- James Paxton returns to the mound for the Yankees. He'd been out since May 3 with a left knee issue and is expected to be on a somewhat limited pitch count Wednesday. Paxton has a 3.11 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings this year.
- The longest active winning streak in baseball belongs to the Rays. They'll try to secure their fifth straight win (and possibly pull into a tie for first place in the AL East if the Yankees lose) with Blake Snell on the mound at home against the Blue Jays.
- On the other side of the coin, the Giants have baseball's longest active losing streak at six games. They've been outscored 59-17 in the six games. Wednesday they'll face the equally lowly Marlins and look to avoid a seventh straight loss.
Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, May 29
- DELAYED - Pirates at Reds (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Padres at Yankees (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Angels at Athletics, 3:37 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rangers at Mariners, 3:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Indians at Red Sox, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Cardinals at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Tigers at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Giants at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Blue Jays at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Nationals at Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Royals at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Cubs at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Diamondbacks at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Mets at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Paddack rudely welcome to the Bronx
Going into Wednesday afternoon's start at Yankee Stadium, Padres rookie sensation Chris Paddack had allowed four home runs to 195 batters faced this season. Two batters into his start, it was six home runs to 197 batters. DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit opened Wednesday's game with back-to-back home runs.
Here is Voit's dinger, which, at 110.4 mph, is the hardest hit ball Paddack has allowed this year:
Gio Urshela added a solo home run in the third inning. These are the first three home runs Paddack has allowed to right-handed batters in his big league career. Going into Wednesday's game righties were hitting .108/.159/.120 with one extra-base hit (a double) against Paddack this season.
Wednesday is the 10th time in Yankees history they opened a game with back-to-back home runs. Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge did it last July against then-Blue Jay and current Yankee J.A. Happ.
Quick hits
- It's Wednesday, which means R.J. Anderson posted his weekly MLB Prospect Watch. This week he highlighted the Astros and their impressive organizational depth, which goes beyond top prospects RHP Forrest Whitley and 1B/OF Yordan Alvarez.
- Speaking of the Astros, SS Carlos Correa will miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured rib. Houston is already without OF George Springer (hamstring) and 2B Jose Altuve (knee), so that's three star-caliber up-the-middle players they're missing.
- Free agent LHP Dallas Keuchel is said to be open to a one-year contract. Keuchel and RHP Craig Kimbrel will be free from draft pick compensation next Monday. Their markets should heat up soon after that.
- Mariners SS J.P. Crawford was placed on the 10-day injured list with an ankle injury, the club announced. He suffered the injury running the bases Tuesday night and could miss 3-4 weeks. IF Dylan Moore was called up in a corresponding move.
- Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (side) has resumed throwing, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He played catch at 105 feet and also threw from a slope. Williams is still likely several weeks from rejoining the rotation.
- The Cardinals called up top prospect LHP Genesis Cabrera, the team announced. Cabrera has a 6.35 ERA in 39 Triple-A innings this year. He'll make his MLB debut Wednesday. Cabrera came from the Rays in the OF Tommy Pham trade.
- Blue Jays RHP Ryan Tepera had surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow Wednesday, reports Sportsnet. He's expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Tepera allowed eight runs in 11 innings before going on the injured list.
