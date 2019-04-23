MLB scores: Yankees win marathon over Angels; Bryce Harper ejected in Phillies loss to Mets

Monday brought us a shortened slate of just nine night games. The Tigers and Red Sox game was postponed due to inclement weather, and the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Cardinals beat the Brewers, and no, Christian Yelich didn't hit a home run. The Rockies continued their bounce back from a sluggish April start with a win over the Nationals, and have now won their last seven of eight games. The Phillies, meanwhile, dropped their second straight game in a loss to the Mets, which included a meltdown and subsequent ejection from their superstar slugger.

All that and more in our daily roundup. Everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action is below.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball scores for Monday, April 22

1. Harper ejected in Phillies loss to Mets

In Monday's National League East matchup at Citi Field between the New York Mets (12-10) and Philadelphia Phillies (12-10), Bryce Harper (0-for-2) was ejected in the fourth inning after arguing strike calls with home plate umpire Mark Carlson.

Harper's ejection is believed to be the first time a Phillies player has been ejected from a game since Justin DeFratus on June 16, 2015, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki. Harper struck out in his first two at-bats, and was visibly upset with strike calls in his at-bats. But it wasn't until Carlson called a high strike on second baseman Cesar Hernandez when Harper yelled from the dugout. Phillies manager Gabe Kapler came out to talk with Carlson, and then Harper ran out as well. Here's the exchange:

And here are the calls from Hernandez and Harper's at-bats:

These were the at-bats that annoyed the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/mu3lLQcEC8 — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 23, 2019

With the Phillies already down Jean Segura, Odubel Herrera and Scott Kingery (all on the injured list), the club couldn't afford to lose Harper too in the intra-division game. Jake Arrieta (3-2) started for the Phillies (6 IP, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) and he wasn't happy with Harper's ejection, calling out his teammate after the loss. The Phillies drop their second game, and have now lost their last four of five. New York and Philadelphia will continue their three-game series with game two on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET. Fans can stream regionally via fuboTV (Try for free).

2. Arenado reaches 1,000 hits with go-ahead homer



Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado's 1,000th career hit was a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning of the Rockies' 7-5 win over the Nationals. Arenado, 28, became the ninth player in Rockies history to reach the 1,000-hit plateau with his fourth homer of the season.

Arenado went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two doubles. His first-inning double off Jeremy Hellickson drove in a run, and also moved him past Troy Tulowitzki for fifth place (226) on the Rockies' all-time doubles list. Over the last seven games, Arenado has gone 10-for-28 (.357) with four home runs and eight RBI.

Nolan Arenado’s double in the first inning was the 225th of his career, passing Troy Tulowitzki for the fifth-most in franchise history. — Rockies PR (@RockiesPR) April 23, 2019

Not only did Arenado shine at the plate, but he made sure to remind everyone why he's a six-time Gold Glove winner. With one out in the ninth inning and runners on first and second, Arenado fielded a grounder from pinch-hitter Kurt Suzuki, and turned a 5-3 double play (just in time) to end the game.

Monday's victory was Colorado's seventh win in their last eight games, the club has now shaken off their eight-game losing streak from the beginning of April. The Rockies -- who made it to the National League Division Series before falling to the Brewers last season -- currently sit 4 1/2 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West, while the Nats are 1 1/2 games behind the Phillies and Mets in the NL East.

3. Yankees win marathon over Angels



The New York Yankees (12-10) won a 14-inning road game against the Angels (9-14). New York had both the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 12 inning and the deciding RBI single in the 14th inning come from third baseman Gio Urshela, who has been filling in for the injured Miguel Andujar.

First baseman Luke Voit reached base in his career-best 33rd consecutive game and extended his hitting streak to nine games with a solo home run in the first inning off Matt Harvey. Since August 24 of last season, Voit has hit 19 home runs, tied for second-most. Khris Davis also has 19, while Christian Yelich has 28.

Luke Voit extends his on-base streak to 33 games in true Luke Voit fashion. pic.twitter.com/54zdAM1N3U — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 23, 2019

Harvey allowed two runs and three hits in six innings in his fourth career start against New York (2-2), Monday was his first in an Angels uniform. J.A. Happ struck out five batters and allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings, for his first win of the season. Happ retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced.

The Yankees did not record a hit between Urshela's fourth-inning single and Clint Frazier's leadoff double in the 12th inning. And, it was Aroldis Chapman who blew the save, when Brian Goodwin tied the game on a two-out single

New York has won four straight games, and they are now two games over .500. The club is two and a half games out of first place in the American League East.

4. Polanco leads offense in Twins fourth straight win



The Minnesota Twins' young shortstop Jorge Polanco finished with four hits and four RBI in the Twins' 9-5 win over the Houston Astros. He capped off his night with a two-run home run off Chris Devenski in the eighth inning.

All of Polanco's RBI in Monday's game came with two outs. It's the fifth time in his career and second time this season that he's collected four hits. Polanco, 25, also hit for the first cycle of 2019 on April 5 against the Phillies. Through 19 games, Polcano has a .392/.452/.716 slash line.

Houston (13-9) has lost four of five since a 10-game winning streak, while Minnesota (13-7) won their fourth straight (all road wins) and are currently in first place in the American League Central.

5. Gordon goes deep in second straight game



Royals' veteran outfielder Alex Gordon -- one of the last players still with Kansas City from the 2015 championship team -- homered off Rays' righty Lonny Chirinos (TB 6, KC 3) for his second straight, and fifth of the season.

Gordo says goodbye to that one.#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/8l8wQJb1xg — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 22, 2019

Gordon is off to a strong start to the season, and went into Monday's game hitting .316/.398/.582. Gordon's hot start actually extends back to last season when he hit .273/.343/.445 in his final 33 games in 2018. Our own Mike Axisa took a closer look at the simple mechanical adjustment responsible for Gordon's offensive resurgence.

The Royals (7-16) continue their series against the Rays (15-8), and the last-place American League Central squad will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m ET at Tropicana Field. Fans can stream regionally via fuboTV (Try for free).

6. Burdi suffers scary arm injury on mound

An unsettling scene unfolded on the mound Monday night in Arizona, as Pirates right-hander Nick Burdi collapsed in pain after delivering a pitch to Jarrod Dyson in the eighth inning:

You can read more here on Burdi's injury and, at this writing, his uncertain diagnosis.

Quick hits

