MLB Silver Slugger award winners 2019: Braves lead with three players; Mike Trout wins seventh honor

As we work our way through awards season, MLB on Thursday announced the winners of the Silver Slugger hardware for 2019. The award is given to the top hitter -- or who is deemed by MLB managers and coaches to be the top hitter -- at each position and in each league. Note that those managers and coaches casting ballots are not permitted to vote for players for their own teams. Louisville Slugger sponsors the awards, which have been handed out since 1980.

In the 2019 edition of the awards, the Braves led all comers with three winners. The Red Sox, Twins, and Astros with two winners each, were the other teams with multiple honorees this year.

Next to each winner's name in parentheses you'll find the total number of Silver Slugger awards that player has now won. As you're about to see, we had eight first-time winners in 2019 and 10 players who won for at least the second time. Spoiler: Mike Trout won his seventh Silver Slugger, which means just six players -- Barry Bonds, Mike Piazza, Barry Larkin, Wade Boggs, Cal Ripken Jr., and Manny Ramirez -- have won more. Trout, of course, is just 28 years of age.

Now for the full list of Silver Slugger winners for 2019.

American League

National League

We've already learned the Gold Glove winners for 2019, and the major BBWAA awards will be announced throughout the week of Nov. 11. Here are the finalists for those awards.