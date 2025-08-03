The MLB Speedway Classic quickly became a rainy mess Saturday night. First pitch between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee was delayed two hours and 17 minutes by rain, then, once the game began, more rain came, and forced a suspension. The game will resume at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, MLB announced.

The game was suspended with one out in the bottom of the first inning. Chase Burns fired a 1-2-3 top of the first, then the Reds pushed across a run in the bottom half against lefty Austin Cox. Spencer Strider, Atlanta's scheduled starter, was scratched after the initial rain delay. This is his first year back from his second UCL surgery and the Braves are being cautious with him.

When the Speedway Classic resumes Sunday, the Reds will have Matt McLain at second and Elly De La Cruz at first, and Miguel Andujar at the plate with one out. Cincinnati leads the game 1-0 on an Austin Hays RBI single (GameTracker).

The Speedway Classic is the first game involving American or National League teams in the state of Tennessee. Over 85,000 tickets were sold for the event. That is a record for a regular season game, surpassing the 84,587 tickets sold for a game between Cleveland and the New York Yankees at Cleveland Stadium on Sept. 14, 1954.

Bristol Motor Speedway is one of NASCAR's most iconic tracks. It has a capacity of 146,000 for motorsports events. Approximately two-thirds of stadium seating is open for the Speedway Classic, plus temporary seating was installed behind the plate and along the first and third base lines.

The Braves and Reds split the first two games of their three-game series. Cincinnati is 58-53 and 3 ½ games behind the third wild card spot. The disappointing Braves are 46-63 and well out of the postseason race.

The Speedway Classic is a one-game event. The first two games of this three-game series were played at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.