MLB standings, playoff picture update: AL postseason field starting to come into focus

The 2018 MLB regular season ends Sunday, Sept. 30, meaning the postseason is now roughly three weeks away. There are still plenty of postseason races that have to be decided between now and then.

With that in mind, here is an update on the current American League postseason picture. Here is the SportsLine Projection System and here is what the AL postseason field would look like if the season ended today (Click here for the National League playoff picture):

Wild Card Game : Athletics at Yankees



: Athletics at Yankees ALDS : Wild Card Game winner at Red Sox

: Wild Card Game winner at Red Sox ALDS: Indians at Astros

AL East leader: Red Sox (97-44)

Games remaining: 21 (15 Home, 6 Away)



21 (15 Home, 6 Away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .528



.528 SportsLine's playoff odds: 100.0 percent



100.0 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 21.5 percent



The Red Sox have one of the toughest remaining schedules in baseball, but it does not matter one bit. They're 9 1/2 games up on the Yankees in the AL East and have a ton of home games remaining. The BoSox are quite good on the road (49-26). They're damn near unbeatable at home (48-18). It is worth noting the Yankees and Red Sox do have six games remaining this season, so if New York can gain some ground over the next week or so, there's a chance they can make things somewhat interesting down the stretch. For now, the Red Sox are well on their way to their third straight division title, a feat never before accomplished in franchise history.

AL Central leader: Indians (80-60)

Games remaining: 22 (9 Home, 13 Away)



22 (9 Home, 13 Away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .447



.447 SportsLine's playoff odds: 100.0 percent



100.0 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 11.9 percent



Yeah, the AL Central race is over. The Indians are 16 1/2 games up with 22 to play and not one other team in the division has a winning record. Cleveland should become the first team to clinch a division title sometime early next week. Their magic number is seven.

AL West leader: Astros (87-53)

Games remaining: 22 (9 Home, 13 Away)



22 (9 Home, 13 Away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .470



.470 SportsLine's playoff odds: 100.0 percent



100.0 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 13.3 percent



After the A's gave them a scare last month, the Astros have won 12 of their last 15 games to open up a 3 1/2 game lead in the AL West. That is hardly an insurmountable lead, even with zero head-to-head games remaining against Oakland, but the 'Stros are in great position to repeat as division champs. They're very good, they're mostly healthy, and they have one of the easiest remaining schedules in baseball. That said, a big three-game measuring stick series at Fenway Park looms this weekend.

AL wild card leader: Yankees (87-53)

Games remaining: 22 (9 Home, 13 Away)



22 (9 Home, 13 Away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .501



.501 SportsLine's playoff odds: 99.9 percent



99.9 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 8.4 percent



As good as the Yankees are, they seem to be missing a little something lately, and it's not just Aaron Judge, who is on the mend from a broken wrist. New York lost two of three to the A's earlier this week and failed to create more breathing room for the top wild card spot -- they're currently 3 1/2 games up on Oakland -- and last week they went 3-4 at home against the White Sox and Tigers. Ouch. Even with identical 3 1/2 game leads, it seems the Yankees are more at risk of being caught by the A's than the Astros at this point.

AL wild card runner-up: Athletics (84-57)

Games remaining: 21 (9 Home, 12 Away)



21 (9 Home, 12 Away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .468



.468 SportsLine's playoff odds: 96.7 percent



96.7 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 2.0 percent



Now that they're 5 1/2 games up on the Mariners for the second wild-card spot, the A's can focus more on the teams ahead of them. They're 3 1/2 games behind both the Astros and Yankees, though catching New York for the top wild-card spot seems more likely than catching the Astros for the AL West title. The Yankees simple aren't playing their best baseball right now and are more vulnerable.

It should be noted that, if the Yankees and Athletics clinch the two wild-card spots and finish with identical records, New York currently holds the home field tiebreaker. The first tiebreaker is record within the division. The Yankees are 34-26 against the AL East and the A's are 30-34 against the AL West. Both teams have several series with division teams remaining, so those records aren't final.

Teams on the outside looking in

Mariners: 78-62 (2.4 percent postseason odds per SportsLine)

78-62 (2.4 percent postseason odds per SportsLine) Rays: 75-64 (<1.0 percent postseason odds per SportsLine)

It sure seems like the longest postseason drought in North American sports will continue for another season. The Mariners are 23-31 in their last 54 games -- that is exactly one-third of the season -- and have fallen 5 1/2 games behind the A's for the second wild-card spot. The two teams have three games remaining, so we can't close the door completed on Seattle reaching the postseason for the first time since Ichiro Suzuki's rookie year in 2001, but a postseason berth does seem unlikely. The Mariners host the Yankees for three games at Safeco Field this weekend and it would behoove them to sweep the series, so that way they gain ground on at least one wild card team.

As for the Rays, their recent charge up the standings still leaves them eight games behind the A's for the second wild-card spot. Tampa has four games remaining with the Yankees, but, even if they sweep them, they'd still have to make up 7 1/2 games in the other 19 games remaining on their schedule. Probably not going to happen. The Rays were much better than expected this year and look poised to make waves in 2019. A 2018 postseason berth isn't in the cards though.

Teams eliminated

Orioles: 41-99

41-99 Royals: 46-93

46-93 White Sox: 56-84

56-84 Tigers: 57-83

57-83 Rangers: 64-79

It is Sept. 7 and already one-third of the American League has been eliminated from postseason contention. A sixth team, the Blue Jays, can be eliminated as soon as Friday. It is entirely possible the AL postseason field will be set with a week to go in the regular season, which would mean the only races down the stretch could be about playoff seeding. That would be pretty boring. As a baseball fan, I hope the Mariners get hot and give us a wild card race, at least.