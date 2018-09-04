MLB standings, playoff picture update: Dodgers, Rockies, Diamondbacks battle for wild NL West crown

The 2018 MLB regular season ends Sunday, Sept. 30, meaning the postseason is now only four weeks away. There are still plenty of postseason races that have to be decided between now and then.

With that in mind, here is an update on the current National League postseason picture. Here is the SportsLine Projection System and here is what the NL postseason field would look like if the season ended today (Click here for the American League playoff picture):

Wild Card Game : Cardinals at Brewers



: Cardinals at Brewers NLDS : Wild Card Game winner at Cubs

: Wild Card Game winner at Cubs NLDS: Rockies at Braves

NL East leader: Braves (76-61)

Games remaining: 25 (12 Home, 13 Away)



25 (12 Home, 13 Away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .521



.521 SportsLine's playoff odds: 80.6 percent



80.6 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 3.51 percent



The Braves have actually gone 8-10 since mid-August but gained two games in the standings thanks to lacking play from Philly. So long as the lead stays about right here, though, the Braves aren't out of the woods. They close the season by playing the Phillies seven of their last 10 games. It would behoove them to build on that lead, as to not have to deal with meaningful games in those last 10.

NL Central leader: Cubs (81-56)

Games remaining: 25 (13 Home, 12 Away)



25 (13 Home, 12 Away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .505



.505 SportsLine's playoff odds: 99.9 percent



99.9 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 8.26 percent



The Cubs have the best record in the NL by four games and it's actually five in the loss column. As can be seen above, it's extremely unlikely they'd miss the postseason altogether and SportsLine has the Cubs taking the Central in 92.1 percent of its simulations. The Cubs do have five games left against the Brewers and three against the Cardinals, so they can't fold. If they don't, it's a third straight NL Central title.

NL West leader: Rockies (75-62)

Games remaining: 25 (16 Home, 9 Away)



25 (16 Home, 9 Away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .546



.546 SportsLine's playoff odds: 26.7 percent



26.7 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 1.49 percent



A division leader with just a 14.8 percent chance of taking the West? It's only a half-game lead and SportsLine loves it some Dodgers. That's an awfully tough remaining schedule for the Rockies. There are, however, six games left against the Dodgers and seven against the Diamondbacks. We could look at that as a tough road or as an opportunity. If the Rockies want to take the West, they can simply take care of business within it.

NL wild card leader: Brewers (78-61)

Games remaining: 23 (14 Home, 9 Away)



23 (14 Home, 9 Away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .491



.491 SportsLine's playoff odds: 88.5 percent



88.5 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 2.01 percent



After a funk in the middle of August, the Brewers have won 10 of their last 14 games. They are four games back with five head-to-heads against the Cubs remaining, so the division is definitely in play. SportsLine only gives the Brewers a 4.8 percent chance of taking the division, though, and it makes sense because they'd likely have to win out against the Cubs and that still only evens them up in the loss column. More likely: The Brewers host the Wild Card Game and then look for a shot at the Cubs in the NLDS.

NL wild card runner-up: Cardinals (76-62)

Games remaining: 24 (13 Home, 9 Away)



24 (13 Home, 9 Away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .526



.526 SportsLine's playoff odds: 72.1 percent



72.1 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 5.26 percent



The Cardinals were an MLB-best 22-6 in August, but they've lost their first three games in September and have fallen back behind the Brewers. They had whittled the Cubs' lead to 3 1/2, but that is back up to 5 1/2 with several teams hot on their tail for the wild card, so that's the focus for now. They do end with three against the Cubs, but it seems for now like the four game series against the Dodgers and three gamer against the Brewers matter more.

Teams on the outside looking in

Dodgers (75-63): Los Angeles has won eight of their last 10 and don't have a tough remaining schedule (.489). Also, six games remain against the Rockies, so the Dodgers definitely control their own fate here. The computers have loved them all season, so it isn't surprising to see the Dodgers with a 71.7 percent chance to win the West, an 80.8 percent chance to make the playoffs and 20.96 chance to win it all. No one else in the NL even shows over 10 percent. Seems rather bullish.

Diamondbacks (74-64): Arizona led the NL West for most of August, but lost three of four to the Dodgers over this past weekend. They lost again Monday, so they are 1 1/2 back of the Rockies and a game back of L.A. The rest of the schedule is brutal, with Arizona having to go through the Braves, Rockies, Astros, Cubs, Rockies again and Dodgers, among four Padres games. Perhaps the schedule is why SportsLine only gives the Diamondbacks a 26.8 percent chance of making the playoffs again.

Phillies (72-65): Since having a 1 1/2-game lead through Aug. 7, the Phillies have gone 8-16. They now trail the Braves by four games in the East and sit 3 1/2 games back in the wild card with two teams in the way. SportsLine now only gives them a 19.5 percent chance to make the playoffs. Do take note of those seven remaining head-to-head games with the Braves, however.

Nationals (69-69): Washington is pretty well cooked and has already offloaded some of its better players, but they get a mention here for SportsLine giving them a 4.8 percent chance to make the playoffs. They would need some help to come back from 7 1/2 games in the East while also jumping the Phillies.

Teams eliminated

Actually, none have been officially eliminated so far, but it won't be long with the likes of the Padres and Marlins. The Reds and Mets would come next. A bit later, the Pirates and Giants will join the group and then, barring a miracle, the Nationals will as well.

Still, the National League is where it's at for the races. One of two teams could win the NL East while one of three could take the Central and the same goes for the wild West. There are eight teams within 3 1/2 games of a playoff spot with under a month left in the season.