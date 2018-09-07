MLB standings, playoff picture update: NL West and wild card races remain wide open

The 2018 MLB regular season ends Sunday, Sept. 30, meaning the postseason is now roughly three weeks away. There are still plenty of postseason races that have to be decided between now and then.

With that in mind, here is an update on the current National League postseason picture. Here is the SportsLine Projection System and here is what the NL postseason field would look like if the season ended today (Click here for the American League playoff picture):

Wild Card Game : Cardinals at Brewers



: Cardinals at Brewers NLDS : Wild Card Game winner at Cubs

: Wild Card Game winner at Cubs NLDS: Braves at Rockies

NL East leader: Braves (77-63)

Games remaining: 22 (10 Home, 12 Away)



22 (10 Home, 12 Away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .512



.512 SportsLine's playoff odds: 81.9 percent



81.9 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 3.8 percent



Thursday night's 10-inning win over the Diamondbacks helped wash away the stink of getting swept by the Red Sox at home (including blowing a 7-1 lead Wednesday) earlier this week, though even that game was like pulling teeth (Paul Goldschmidt hit a game-tying two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings). The Braves are 4-6 in their last 10 games and yet they've lost zero ground in the NL East race because the Phillies are also 4-6 in their last 10 games. Atlanta holds a 3 1/2 game lead in the division, but this race is far from over. The Braves and Phillies will play seven times in the final 10 games of the regular season, including the final three games at Citizens Bank Park.

NL Central leader: Cubs (83-57)

Games remaining: 22 (13 Home, 9 Away)



22 (13 Home, 9 Away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .499



.499 SportsLine's playoff odds: 100.0 percent



100.0 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 8.6 percent



A 21-12 record since the start of August has opened up a season high tying 4 1/2 game division lead for the Cubbies. They do have three games remaining with the Brewers, plus they close out the regular season with three games against the Cardinals, so the division title is not in the bag just yet. They are in good position to win their third straight division title -- they haven't won three straight division titles since 1906-08 -- thanks in part to a fantastic trade deadline, which netting Cole Hamels, Daniel Murphy, and Jesse Chavez at little cost.

NL West leader: Rockies (77-62)

Games remaining: 23 (14 Home, 9 Away)



23 (14 Home, 9 Away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .552



.552 SportsLine's playoff odds: 32.9 percent



32.9 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 1.8 percent



The division no one wants to win, or so it seems. The Rockies are currently 1 1/2 games up on the Dodgers and 2 1/2 games up on the D-Backs, and I don't think it would surprise anyone if there were a new first place team come Monday. Colorado has won five straight games and 17 of their last 24 games heading into this weekend's massive three-game series against the Dodgers at Coors Field. After that the Rockies host for D-Backs for four games. Pretty huge baseball week on tap in Denver.

It should be noted the Rockies are trying to make history this season. Never once in franchise history have they won a division title. Not once. They've finished second only three times (1995, 2007, 2009) since joining the league in 1993.

NL wild card leader: Brewers (79-62)

Games remaining: 21 (9 Home, 12 Away)



21 (9 Home, 12 Away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .481



.481 SportsLine's playoff odds: 88.7 percent



88.7 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 2.2 percent



Aside from the NL West, the NL wild card race is the best race in baseball. The Brewers are only a half-game up on the Cardinals for the top wild-card spot and 2 1/2 games up on the Dodgers for a wild-card spot in general. Based on their opponent's winning percentage, the Brewers have by far the easiest remaining schedule among NL contenders, though they have three games in Wrigley Field and three games at Busch Stadium looming. Hang on tight.

NL wild card runner-up: Cardinals (78-62)

Games remaining: 22 (13 Home, 9 Away)



22 (13 Home, 9 Away) Remaining opponent's winning percentage: .524



.524 SportsLine's playoff odds: 80.6 percent



80.6 percent SportsLine's World Series odds: 5.7 percent



The Cardinals have cooled down a bit lately, with Monday's blown save/extra innings loss to the Nationals serving as a gut punch, but they do remain in postseason position. They're a half-game behind the Brewers for the top wild-card spot and two games up on the Dodgers for the second wild-card spot. St. Louis plays four games against the Dodgers next weekend (at home) and they close the season with three games against the Cubs. They are five games back in the NL Central right now, though that final series at Wrigley Field means the Cardinals aren't out of the division just yet.

Teams on the outside looking in

Dodgers: 76-64 (74.8 percent postseason odds per SportsLine)

76-64 (74.8 percent postseason odds per SportsLine) Diamondbacks: 75-65 (20.9 percent postseason odds per SportsLine)

75-65 (20.9 percent postseason odds per SportsLine) Phillies: 69-72 (18.9 percent postseason odds per SportsLine)

SportsLine still loves the Dodgers despite a 1 1/2 game deficit in the NL West and a two-game deficit for the second wild-card spot. They have three games at Coors Field this weekend and four games at Busch Stadium next weekend. Those are, needless to say, massively important series. Postseason baseball in September.

As for the D-Backs, they've lost nine of their last 12 games to go from 1 1/2 games up in the NL West to 2 1/2 games back. They're three games back of the second wild-card spot. Arizona is in serious jeopardy of missing the postseason despite spending more days in first place (110) than the other four NL West teams combined (43). The good news? The D-Backs still have seven games remaining with the Rockies and three with the Dodgers. The opportunity to gain ground will be there.

The Phillies are 4 1/2 games back of the second wild-card spot and are much more likely to win the NL East than claim a wild-card spot. They're 3 1/2 games behind the Braves in the division and have seven head-to-head games remaining, including the final three of the regular season at Citizens Bank Park. That could be a real fun final weekend in Philadelphia.

Teams eliminated

Unlike the AL, where already five teams have been eliminated from postseason contention, pretty much every NL team is mathematically alive at the moment. Except San Diego. They've been eliminated from the postseason race. Only the Mariners (16 seasons) and Marlins (14 seasons) have longer postseason droughts than the Padres (now 12 seasons). Both the Marlins and Reds can be eliminated from the postseason race this weekend.