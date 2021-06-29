Welcome to the MLB Star Power Index -- a weekly undertaking that determines with awful authority which players are dominating the current zeitgeist of the sport, at least according to the narrow perceptions of this miserable scribe. While one's presence on this list is often celebratory in nature, it can also be for purposes of lamentation or ridicule. The players listed are in no particular order, just like the phone book.

For your considered rumination and as prelude to a presumably fictional narrative, we present one photographic image of Mets tosser Aaron Loup and one of Rays moundsman Rich Hill :

Thanks to the folly and idiocy of happenstance, Rich Hill and Aaron Loup are somehow roommates in their mid-20s. Rich Hill is aware that their fetid two-bedroom, half-bath apartment and its numberless code violations is beneath both his present ambitions and future realities. Aaron Loup thinks his pad is all right. He thinks this despite the fact that the non-working refrigerator, thanks to the joists that are honeycombed with termites, is slowly sinking through their floor and, necessarily, into the ceiling of their downstairs neighbor.

Rich Hill appreciates the affordable rent, which allows him to plow more of his wages as a claims adjuster into sensible bond funds. Aaron Loup likes that the pre-war plumbing sounds like a Neil Peart solo when you turn the hot water on. He also likes that the reasonable rent allows him to plow more of his wages as a barback and demolition derby referee into off-menu frozen pizzas at Burger King and komodo dragon t-shirts, especially the ringer tee with the komodo dragon driving a dump truck.

Just before they moved in, Aaron Loup was able to trade Rich Hill's cuff links for a wet couch. He did not find any loose change under the cushions, but he did find a jar of sandwich cut pickles. They were pretty good. He put the empty jar in the fridge, which caused it to sink another half inch into the floor. The wet couch came with a dog. Rich Hill doesn't particularly care for the dog, and he cares even less for the fact that Aaron Loup named the dog "Dr. Party."

The couch remains wet six months later, somehow. For reasons that elude Rich Hill, this doesn't seem to bother Aaron Loup. He has taken to sitting on the couch -- half-lying and half-sitting, really -- and giggling loudly at 2 a.m. Australian Rules Football broadcasts that he's found deep within the pirated cable TV feed that he's responsible for. The elementary school across the road had an analog setup, and Aaron Loup tapped into it with a Radio Shack amplifier and a spliced line he ran into their apartment through a broken window. Rich Hill doesn't care for this, especially since it makes him a party to a class 2 misdemeanor. He plans to tell the judge he never watched anything but over-the-air local news broadcasts.

Aaron Loup wrote out a channel guide on the back of the gas bill under two headings, "Sports" and "Nudity." He pinned it to the fridge, and you can imagine what that did to the whole fridge-sinking-through-the-floor situation. The TV picture comes through sideways, so Aaron Loup usually watches it lying on his side on the wet couch. Sometimes it blinks out during thunderstorms, and when that happens Aaron Loup just listens to some classic rock on Z101 The Wreck on Rich Hill's clock radio. He always messes up the time on the clock when he does that.

Another thing that Rich Hill doesn't care for is that Aaron Loup on multiple occasions has mentioned a life goal of having the last Gorton's fish stick from a 44-piece value pack taxidermied and hung on a wall plaque. Above all, though, Rich Hill down to his marrow detests Aaron Loup's habit of cranking the living room ceiling fan up to high and then flinging an empty Busch Light can into the blades. "Where you think this one's going, brother," Aaron Loup says before sending a can -- quarter-ounce of backwash in tow -- into the fan via the deft wrist-flick that makes him such a formidable cornhole opponent. "Hope it doesn't hit your TV again."

It usually does. "Ah, man. Hit your TV again," Aaron Loup says while lifting the hem of his "This guy needs a beer" tank top to give a replenishing scratch to the fading Speedy Gonzalez tattoo on his ribs. The tank top also has a crude screen print of two thumbs up. The two thumbs up always looked to Rich Hill like a pair of one-winged Eurasian collared doves falling from the sky. To Aaron Loup they always looked like two thumbs up.

One night Rich Hill was awakened by Aaron Loup's booming laughter, which was owing to his 3 a.m. viewing of a Frank Caliendo VHS tape that he borrowed from the garbage man. Rich Hill was about to ask Aaron Loup if he could be a little quieter since Rich Hill was supposed to give a presentation in the morning, but it was then he noticed that Dr. Party was in the midst of taking a determined crap upon the accordion file folder that contained both his presentation and his written appeal of a parking ticket.

He lumbered back to bed on the verge of both exhaustion and emotional cataclysm:

Fortunately for his remaining sense of resolve he did not notice Aaron Loup drinking Busch Light from one of the wingtips that Rich Hill planned to wear tomorrow.

"Still cold," Aaron Loup said upon draining the Busch Light from the shoe. "Must be the mountains."

With that cornhole wrist-flick he chucked the shoe into the maxed-out ceiling fan. The laces caught on a blade and after one or two revolutions it hurled the shoe into Rich Hill's sensible mid-range Curtis Mathes. The screen cracked and fizzled out, and a small plume of smoke rose from it. Aaron Loup had long since taken the batteries out of the smoke alarm, so no worries about that racket. "Dang," Aaron Loup said. "A shoe must be heavier than a can."

He made his way to Rich Hill's room, stumbled through the dark, and yanked the clock radio out of the wall while Rich Hill half-slept while awaiting the alarm that would no longer ring in two and a half hours. Back in what could no longer be called the TV room, Aaron Loup plugged it back in. It was Two For Tuesday not only at Red Lobster but also on Z101 The Wreck. They always played some Ronnie James Dio. "Doing all right over here, aren't we?" Aaron Loup said to Dr. Party as the opening strains of "Holy Diver" found their ears.

"No, we're not," Rich Hill dreamed he responded.