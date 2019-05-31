MLB Star Power Index: Cubs' Hendricks deserves love; Urshela has been the Yankees' savior; Reds' Dietrich keeps smashing

Welcome to the MLB Star Power Index -- a weekly temperature reading that tells us which players are owning the baseball conversation right now. While one's presence on this list is often a positive, it's not necessarily a good thing. It simply means that you're capturing the baseball world's attention for one reason or another. The players listed are in no particular order. Thanks to Brad Botkin and our NBA compadres here at CBS Sports for letting us borrow the concept.

View Profile Kyle Hendricks CHC • SP • 28 ERA 3.09 WHIP 1.11 IP 70.0 BB 13 K 61

Do we talk about Kyle Hendricks enough? It says here we don't talk about Kyle Hendricks enough. Let us rectify.

See the numbers above? Hendricks is being all good and stuff yet again -- he pretty well suffocated the Astros on Wednesday -- and he's doing it in unconventional fashion, as is his wont. Now let us unveil some True Internet Facts about Mr. Hendricks:

• Hendricks presently boasts a career ERA+ of 134. That means his park- and league-adjusted ERA has been 34 percent better than the league average over the span of his five-plus seasons in the bigs. Among pitchers with at least 800 career innings (the 29-year-old Hendricks has 859 at this writing), Hendricks' ERA+ of 134 is tied for 33rd on the all-time list. The 800-inning cutoff means there's a number of relievers ahead of him on the list.

• Shift the criteria to pitchers with at least 100 career starts (Hendricks has 143), Hendricks' ERA+ of 134 is tied for 21st all-time. When it comes to run prevention on a rate basis, he's performed at an exceptionally high level.

• This season, Hendricks' four-seamer averages a piddling 87.1 mph, and his sinker -- the pitch he throws almost half the time -- checks in at 86.8 mph.

• Hendricks' fastball is in the bottom 2.0 percent of the league in terms of velocity and the bottom 3.0 percent of the league in terms of spin rate.

• Hendricks' changeup is his second-most frequently used offering. Hendricks is right-handed, and the changeup is typically a pitch you use to neutralize the opposite side. Hendricks does that, yes, but this season more than 40 percent of his changeups have been thrown to right-handed batters. That's a remarkably high percentage relative to the average bear, and that's been a Hendricks hallmark over the years.

• When throwing that changeup to righties, sometimes Hendricks relies on timing disruption and a bit of drop as it reaches the plate (see this whiff at the expense of Starlin Castro), and sometimes he almost "back-foots" it (see this nastiness that made a hash of Nick Senzel).

In an era of high velocity, you've got Hendricks thriving despite a fastball that's basement-level by current MLB standards. You've also got a guy who leans heavily on the changeup -- the coolest pitch, declareth this scribe -- and often uses it in a way that seems backwards. Oh, and Hendricks is also shaping up to be one of the best twirlers of his generation, even if he doesn't get the esteem that typically comes with being such a thing.

Oh, and then there's this:

Take a look at Kyle Hendricks' windup before his pitch. USATSI

Hendricks is a moundsman of a dying breed -- those who lift their arms above their heads when working from the windup. Watch him execute that flourish in that instant, and you might say, "Ah, yes, there's Fergal Motherbuckles! He's back to being a fine and good tosser despite being brought low by dropsy during the Great War!"

Or something like that. Viva la Kyle Hendricks.

View Profile Derek Dietrich CIN • 2B • 22 BA .262 R 24 HR 17 RBI 36 SB 1

Derek Dietrich! Right now -- now! -- he's batting .262/.368/.713 with, as you see above, 17 taters. He's also hit into only one double play thus far in 2019. Recently, Dietrich performed preacher curls with various members of the Pirates' pitching staff, as he homered four times in the series and three times in a single game. Take a look at said ritual abuse:

Those appurtenances around his neck? People, they are battleship chains.

You'll note that Mr. Dietrich, as is his right as a born-free sum buck, chose to look upon his work with some degree of favor and self-regard. That came the day after this bit of admiration maximus in the series opener:

It's good to love oneself. Relevant digits:

Derek Dietrich's stroll yesterday...



Home run trot time: 30.61 seconds

Home-to-1st alone: 10.84 seconds pic.twitter.com/41KvitECg6 — David Adler (@_dadler) May 29, 2019

Predictably, those invested in both the Pirates and the first principle of playing a sport with a Cotton Mather-grade sense of whimsy and enjoyment took offense. Here's one example:

This is why pitchers throw at batters, and it's totally justified. Reds have a tendency to forget that they are a last-place team. https://t.co/D4J0Q1cv5J — Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) May 28, 2019

And then Pirates broadcaster John Wehner invoked the name of Dietrich's deceased grandfather in order to make whatever point he was making. This of course is all an organized movement to protect the pitcher's tender sensibilities.

Look, Dietrich was a scrap-heaper not so long ago. In the current era, there's not much lower in MLB terms than being DFA'd by the steaming coil called the Miami Marlins. That's what happened to Dietrich last November. He turns 30 in July. Despite being one of the most productive hitters in baseball this season, he's not even on the All-Star ballot. All of this is to say, he can be forgiven for playing with a bit of an edge.

In the hopes that Mr. Dietrich will remain defiant, come to see his haters as being his motivators, and realize that new levels bring new devils, we present the photo of him that most strongly implies the timeless question, "You mad?":

"Hey, Pirates fans! Don't y'all be hatin' on me!"-Derek Dietrich pic.twitter.com/N3p4VkS76j — Ray (@RedsfanRay) May 28, 2019

Derek Dietrich. Because of the power, consonants in his name, capacity for bedeviling pests, and alleged baseball toxicity, should we possibly call him "DDT?" Possibly, yes.

View Profile Byron Buxton MIN • CF • 25 BA .258 R 28 HR 5 RBI 28 SB 9

Byron Buxton, come on down! This has been a noted Buxton Stan Account (smash that like button) for some time, and maybe it's finally paying off. Buxton helps the cause even when he's not hitting thanks to his baserunning and his elite defense in center field. This year, though, he's hitting a lil' bit.

The 25-year-old is typically an abundant source of highlight catches, swiped bags, and triples. This season, he's cracking doubles at a league-leading clip, and batting almost 30 points above his pre-2019 career mark. All of that helps land him on this exalted list, but what seals is that Buxton thus far in 2019 has been the the most clutch player in baseball.

"Clutch-ness" is more of a description than a skill, as pretty much no one has on a sustained and significant basis shown an ability to step up their outputs in big spots. Another way of saying it is clutch performances are more of a thing than clutch players are. As for Buxton this season he's put up an OPS of .807 overall. That figure rises to 1.178 with runners in scoring position. It's .958 with RISP and two outs. It's 1.032 when the game is tied and .933 in one-run affairs. In low-leverage -- i.e., unimportant -- spots, Buxton is batting .244/.277/.411. In high-leverage -- i.e., important -- spots, Buxton is batting .381/.435/.810. Per the FanGraphs "Clutch" measure, he's been the clutchiest of all in 2019.

What's encouraging for Buxton is that he's shown skills growth at the plate in 2019. What's made him more valuable than you might think -- albeit in an unsustainable way -- is his excellent performance in the clutch thus far. Both are part of the story of Buxton in 2019.

Obviously, we'd be derelict in our duties if we let any discussion of Buxton come and go without a defensive highlight, so here's his most recent:

Clutch grab, that. Clutch dude, him. So far anyway.

View Profile Gio Urshela NYY • 3B • 29 BA .331 R 20 HR 3 RBI 21 SB 1

"What would the Yankees have done without Gio Urshela?" is probably not a question you anticipated asking yourself this season, but there you go -- asking yourself that and everything.

The hero of our story entered the 2019 season with a miserable career OPS+ of 57 (!) across parts of three big-league seasons. He's been traded for a player to be named later. He's been traded for cash. He's been outrighted to the minors. He's been assigned. He's been DFA'd. He's been an NRI. He's also been a Yankees savior.

After 45 games and 151 plate appearances in place of injured third baseman Miguel Andujar, Urshela has batted .331/.384/.471 (126 OPS+). Will it last? Most will leap to "absolutely not," but Urshela is indeed hitting the ball harder this season, and his expected batting average of .331 is the same as his actual batting average. That suggests it's been a function of skill rather than luck. But even if Urshela hasn't truly leveled up in 2019, he's already been done more than asked or expected for the injury-riddled Yankees.

Urshella has been essential to the Yankees' success this season even though coming in he wasn't really part of the plan. You see, his name is Gio, and he dances on the plan.