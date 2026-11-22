The New York Mets' splash record signing of ace lefty Tarik Skubal, who was far and away the top free agent available, has of course reset the market in a major way. Those who missed out on Skubal and those aspiring contenders who otherwise have rotation needs may be left wondering: What's next?

Clubs like the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, among others, still have options, even if none of them rise to the skyscraping level of Mr. Skubal. Let's explore some possibilities for you, and let's also move beyond just the current class of free agents and name-check some potential trade targets who could buttress a rotation for next season and beyond. Let's jump in.

Remaining free agents

Adrian Morejon

Adrian Morejon SD • RP • #50 ERA 2.83 K/9 11.2 WHIP 1.08 S 3 BS 5 View Profile

Yes, Morejon is a reliever at this writing, but his deep repertoire, excellent velocity and stuff make him a compelling transition candidate for next season, even with recent reporting that he wants to stay in the bullpen. Morejon, who sits triple digits, can give some velocity back while working longer outings and still have plenty in the tank to miss bats in the strike zone. And if starting doesn't work, he can go right back to dominating as a reliever. He doesn't turn 28 until February.

Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers BAL • SP • #28 ERA 4.03 WHIP 1.18 IP 169.2 BB 39 K 157 View Profile

While his ERA ballooned last season thanks to some early season struggles, Rogers' underlying performance indicators are still quite strong, specifically his ability to get chase out of the zone and duck quality contact with four pitches (four-seamer, sinker, changeup, sweeper) that light up analytical models. Rogers also has a fifth-pitch cutter and has shown the ability to hammer the strike zone the last two years. He's not a name that leaps readily to mind, but Rogers has a high ceiling and bargain potential.

Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TB • SP • #51 ERA 4.42 WHIP 1.33 IP 169 BB 63 K 156 View Profile

Peralta, coming off three straight seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers in which he topped 30 starts and 200 strikeouts, wasn't himself with the New York Mets for the first half-plus of 2027. However, after a deadline trade to the Rays, he made some adjustments and re-established himself as a highly useful starter, all the way to ALCS MVP. The market's going to reflect his rediscovered form. The 2027 season will be his age-31 campaign.

Michael King

Michael King SD • SP • #34 ERA 3.21 WHIP 1.18 IP 185 BB 70 K 159 View Profile

He has a full, five-pitch repertoire with elite spin and movement on almost all of those five offerings and boasts an ERA+ of 129 for his career. King turns 32 in May, and he's experienced a gradual decline at the command-and-control level over the past few seasons. As well, his fastball's not beating hitters in the zone like it used to. That's to say, there's risk here, but even if he's beginning his decline phase, King will be a rotation asset for the near- to mid-term.

Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle ATL • SP • #54 ERA 3.99 WHIP 1.23 IP 149 BB 46 K 137 View Profile

The 32-year-old righty was reborn last season after a deadline trade to the Braves. Atlanta ramped up his splitter usage and adjusted his slider shape, and in perhaps related matters, Mahle was much more successful at staying away from the heart of the zone. In 54 ⅓ innings after the trade, Mahle ran a sub-2.00 ERA and struck out 48 batters against nine walks. No, he's not going to put up those numbers over the long haul, but his revival makes him an intriguing option.

Trade targets

Logan Webb, Giants

Logan Webb SF • SP • #62 ERA 4.31 WHIP 1.17 IP 160.2 BB 41 K 134 View Profile

The big pre-Skubal hot stove news was the San Francisco Giants' reported willingness to listen to offers on ace Logan Webb. Webb, who just recently turned 30, endured a bit of a down 2026 on the run-prevention front, but the overall body of work remains very strong. For his career, the three-time All-Star has a career ERA+ of 115 with three top 10 finishes in the American League Cy Young vote. In three of the past four seasons, he's topped 200 innings. Webb is under contract through 2028.

Shane McClanahan, Rays

Shane McClanahan TB • SP • #18 ERA 3.36 WHIP 1.12 IP 118 BB 39 K 106 View Profile

Will the Rays part with him even though they're the defending American League champs? They're famously comfortable with churning core contributors, and McClanahan is going into his walk year in 2027. McClanahan's long and labored comeback from Tommy John surgery was finally realized this past season, and he turned in a strong age-29 campaign for the Rays. He was pretty much an ace from 2021-23 before the elbow problems took hold.

Reid Detmers, Angels

Reid Detmers LAA • SP • #48 ERA 3.36 WHIP 1.04 IP 185 BB 48 K 211 View Profile

Teams will pay a lot for a young and controllable starting pitcher with frontline upside, and all of that describes the 27-year-old lefty Detmers. Not eligible for free agency until after the 2028 season, Detmers topped 4.0 WAR this past season and struck out 211 batters in 185 innings. For the Halos, trading him might be an example of selling high, but the pending change in ownership clouds any reading of those particular tea leaves.

Hunter Greene, Reds

Hunter Greene CIN • SP • #21 ERA 6.83 WHIP 1.37 IP 27.2 BB 9 K 33 View Profile

Greene has one of the biggest fastballs in the game and a top 10 finish in the NL Cy Young balloting in his recent past. However, he's struggled to stay healthy and realize his potential on a sustained basis – the potential that made him the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2017. He's signed through 2028 with a club option for 2029, and it may be time for a change of scenery. He's been the subject of trade speculation before, and this winter figures to be no exception.

Jacob deGrom, Rangers

Jacob deGrom TEX • SP • #48 ERA 4.2 WHIP 1.14 IP 162.2 BB 46 K 201 View Profile

Yes, deGrom is 38, but going into the final guaranteed year of his contract, he remains capable of being a solid rotation presence for a contender. deGrom reportedly used his full no-trade clause to block a swap to the Braves at the deadline, so it's far from certain whether he'd be willing to approve a deal out of Arlington. That said, such things are always negotiations, and a late-career run at the playoffs might prove tempting for him.