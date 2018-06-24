MLB Sunday schedule, scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Hot Phillies look to sweep Nats

Welcome to yet another MLB Sunday, which is -- as usual -- loaded with day games. Let's get to it.

Break out the brooms in Philly

The Phillies had fallen into a funk earlier this month. At one point, they were 1-7 in June. In fact, they went 7-14 between May 17 and June 10, knocking them to just two games over .500 and it looked like maybe they'd fall from contention.

Instead, the Phillies have now gotten hot again and they've done so against quality competition. They enter Sunday having won nine of their last 12 games against the Brewers, Rockies, Cardinals and Nationals. They are back to eight games above .500 and are just 1 1/2 games out of first place in the NL East. They are also 1 1/2 games ahead of the Nationals and Dodgers for the second NL wild-card spot.

Speaking of which, the Phillies on Sunday night look to sweep the Nationals. Heading into the season, most believed the Nats would walk easily to a division title, but right now they are three games back. SportsLine still likes the Nats, but it's not a cakewalk. Here's how the odds of an NL East title currently break down:

Nationals, 52.8 percent

Braves, 26.1 percent

Phillies, 20.8 percent

Sunday night in D.C. it's Nick Pivetta (4-6, 4.08) for the Phillies and Jefry Rodriguez (0-0, 4.66) for the Nats.

Unlikely sweeps on the table?

Baseball is more fun than other sports. That's true for a variety of reasons. One of those reasons is how easily any given team can win on any given day. The Royals broke a nine-game losing streak against the defending champion Astros and almost won again on Saturday night, for example. But how about this?

The 36-40 Rays have a chance to sweep the 50-24 Yankees.

The 31-45 Reds have a chance to sweep the 42-32 Cubs ... in four games!

Quick hits

The Braves put closer Arodys Vizcaino on the disabled list, retroactive to June 21.

