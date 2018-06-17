MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Astros stretch winning streak to 11 games
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's action
It's Sunday, and that means a full 15-game slate of baseball action, including one of the game's most historic rivalries in the night cap. Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action.
Sunday's scores
- Orioles 10, Marlins 4 (box score)
- Blue Jays 8, Nationals 6 (box score)
- Indians 4, Twins 1 (box score)
- Reds 8, Pirates 6 (box score)
- Braves 4, Padres 1 (box score)
- Rays 3, Yankees 1 (box score)
- Tigers 3, White Sox 1 (box score)
- Phillies at Brewers (GameTracker)
- Astros 7, Royals 4 (box score)
- Rockies at Rangers (GameTracker)
- Angels at Athletics (GameTracker)
- Mets at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Mariners (GameTracker)
- Giants and Dodgers (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Cardinals, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Astros win 11th straight
The longest active winning streak in baseball belongs to the Astros. They won their 11th straight game Sunday and they've outscored their opponents 81-40 in those 11 games. The 11-game winning streak is the longest by any team so far this season.
Believe it or not, the 'Stros actually trailed 4-3 heading into the eighth inning Sunday. That's when the offense went to work. Carlos Correa smacked a game-tying homer, then Evan Gattis and Marwin Gonzalez drove in runs to take the lead.
The 11-game winning streak moved the Astros into first place in the AL West, though only barely. Their lead is currently one game, pending the outcome of Sunday's Mariners-Red Sox game.
Teheran dominates on Father's Day again
One day after being activated off the disabled list, Julio Teheran twirled a gem for the Braves on Sunday. He struck out 11 in six no-hit innings against the Padres.
Teheran threw 95 pitches in those six no-hit innings, which was enough to get him out of the game in his first start back from a thumb contusion that cost him two weeks. Reliever Shane Carle allowed a one-out single in the seventh inning to end the no-hit bid.
For Teheran, dominating on Father's Day is nothing new. Sunday was his fourth career Father's Day start and he's yet to allow an earned run.
Too bad Teheran has to wait another year to make his next Father's Day start.
Orioles finally get 20th win
Welcome to the 20-win club, Orioles. Baltimore snapped their nine-game losing streak Sunday thanks largely to utility man Jace Peterson, who drove in four runs against the Marlins. Five O's relievers combined to throw three shutout innings in relief of Dylan Bundy.
Coming into Sunday's action every team in baseball had at least 22 wins except the Orioles, who were 19-50. Now they're 20-50. Ouch.
Mariners looking for series win over Red Sox
What a weekend of baseball in Seattle. The Mariners and Red Sox, two of the best teams in baseball, will wrap up a wildly entertaining four-game series Sunday afternoon. Safeco Field has had a postseason atmosphere these last three days.
The BoSox took the Thursday's game behind David Price before the Mariners rallied for wins Friday and Saturday. Denard Span had the go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning Friday while Wade LeBlanc pitched the game of his life Saturday, retiring 22 straight batters at one point. In true Mariners fashion, all three games in the series have been decided by one run.
On Sunday the Mariners will look to clinch the four-game series win, and they'll have veteran righty Mike Leake (7-3, 4.26 ERA) on the mound. The Red Sox will counter with young southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez (8-1, 3.64 ERA). The Mariners are trying to keep pace with the Astros in the AL West. Boston is trying to do the same with the Yankees in the AL East.
Yankees hold 72nd annual Old Timers' Day
Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees held their 72nd annual Old Timers' Day, during which players from the past convened at the ballpark for a celebration of the team's history. Andy Pettitte was among this year's first time Old Timers. Here's his introduction:
Others like Whitey Ford, Reggie Jackson, David Cone, and Paul O'Neill were in attendance as well. So was the recently retired Nick Swisher, who swatted a home run during the Old Timers Game. Yes, the Old Timers actually play a game.
Old Timers' Day is a fun day -- and a long day -- at the ballpark. No other team can pull off something like this.
Once the Old Timers' Day festivities over, the Yankees were unable to complete the four-game sweep of the Rays. Matt Duffy singled in two runs in the second inning and New York's bats couldn't solve Wilmer Font and various relievers. New York is still 13-4 in their last 17 games and they're 14-1-2 in their last 17 series, if you can believe that.
Quick hits
- MLB is hoping to convince Bryce Harper to participate in the Home Run Derby. He's only done it once before, when he was the runner-up to Yoenis Cespedes in 2013. The All-Star Game is at Nationals Park this year.
- The Indians placed RHP Carlos Carrasco (elbow) and LHP Tyler Olson (lat) on the 10-day DL, the team announced. Carrasco has a contusion after being hit by a comebacker Saturday. RHP Shane Bieber and RHP Evan Marshall were called up in corresponding moves.
- The Royals placed OF Jorge Soler on the 10-day DL with a fractured toe, the team announced. He suffered the injury when he tripped running out of the box Friday night. IF Adalberto Mondesi was called up in a corresponding move.
- Dodgers LHP Rich Hill will come off the disabled list to start Tuesday, reports MLB.com. Hill has been out since May 19 with ongoing blister issues. It seems his plea to MLB to let him pitch with a bandage on his finger has failed.
- Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard has not yet started throwing, but he is feeling better, reports Newsday. Syndergaard is on the disabled list with a finger ligament injury. There is no firm timetable for his return.
- 1B Ryan Zimmerman's return from an oblique injury has been slower than expected, Nationals manager Dave Martinez told the Washington Post. He's been out since mid-May. The team hoped it would be a short-term injury.
- Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury saw a back specialist earlier this week and may soon begin baseball activities, according to Newsday. Ellsbury has not played this season due to a series of injuries, including back and hip trouble.
Live team updates
