MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Athletics stay hot with series win over Indians

Scorching hot A's take series from Indians

Another win for the red hot Athletics. Brett Anderson returned from his shoulder injury Sunday and blanked the Indians across five innings to help the A's take two of three in Cleveland. Five different players drove in a run in the 6-0 win.

Anderson's fastball averaged only 88.7 mph Sunday, so he compensated for the lack of velocity by mixing in a healthy dose of offspeed stuff. Among his 96 pitches were 31 sliders, 16 changeups, and 10 curveballs. So fewer than half his pitches were heaters. Hey, whatever works.

With the win the A's are now an MLB best 16-4 since June 15. The problem? They were only 34-36 before that, so the A's remain far back in the postseason race. They're 10 games back in the AL West and six games back of the second wild card spot. Hey, winning is fun though. Winning games is a heck of a lot better than losing games, that's for sure.

Eovaldi flirts with perfect game

For the third time in eight starts since returning from his second career Tommy John surgery, Rays righty Nathan Eovaldi took a no-hitter into the sixth inning Sunday. He did a lot better than that, in fact. Eovaldi took a perfect game into the seventh before Brandon Nimmo broke it up with a solid single. Eovaldi finished with just that one hit allowed in seven innings.

Eovaldi is now 3-3 with a 3.35 ERA and a stellar 44/6 K/BB in 48 1/3 innings this season. The Rays are better than pretty much everyone expected this year but they are still far out of the postseason race -- Tampa is 11 games back of the second wild card spot following Sunday's win -- and it stands to reason they'll deal Eovaldi at some point. Teams are already scouting him.

The #Yankees also are among teams with a scout here with Nathan Eovaldi starting for #Rays — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 8, 2018

As for the Mets, they are now 15-28 with a minus-52 run differential at home this season. They are 0-7 in their last seven home series. Their last home series win came in mid May. Goodness.

Choo extends on-base streak

The longest on-base streak in Rangers history now belongs to Shin-Soo Choo. He extended his on-base streak to 47 games with an infield single Sunday afternoon, breaking Julio Franco's club record.

The 47-game on-base streak is easily the longest in baseball this season. Here are the four longest on-base streaks in 2018 this far:

Shin-Soo Choo, Rangers: 47 games and counting Odubel Herrera, Phillies: 40 games (March 30 to May 19) Jose Ramirez, Indians: 32 games (May 22 to June 25) Alex Bregman, Astros: 31 games (May 15 to June 20)

The last player with a 47-game on-base streak was (who else?) Joey Votto in 2015. You have to go back to Kevin Millar in 2007 for the last time a player had a 50-game on-base steak. Millar reached base in 52 straight for the Orioles that year.

Choo, who is hitting a robust .293/.399/.504 on the season, has a chance to reach the half-century mark this coming week.

Benintendi's on-base streak ends

Choo extended his on-base streak Sunday afternoon. Andrew Benintendi was able to extend his own on-base streak, at least before it ended. Wait, what?

Prior to his eighth inning strikeout Sunday Benintendi had reached base in 10 consecutive plate appearances dating back to Friday night against the Royals. That's quite a run.

That double makes **ten** consecutive times on base for Andrew Benintendi.



BB

BB

BB

BB

HR

2B

1B

1B

1B

2B — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 8, 2018

The on-base streak has Benintendi's batting line up to .293/.379/.515 on the season.

Nationals trying to finish sweep of Marlins

After losing for the 10th time in 12 games earlier this week, the Nationals held a team meeting. Coincidentally -- or perhaps not -- the Marlins came to town for a four-game series after that. Never a bad idea to hold a team meeting before a series with the team with the worst record in the league. Washington's veterans knew what they were doing.

The Nationals have won three straight since their conveniently timed team meeting. They came back from a 9-0 deficit on Thursday, hit a walk-off homer on Friday, and blew the Marlins out on Saturday. Mark Reynolds became the 15th player in history with a 10 RBI game on Saturday. That was some team meeting!

In the series finale Sunday the Nationals will send struggling righty Tanner Roark (3-10, 4.60 ERA) to the mound against rookie Trevor Richards (2-5, 5.26 ERA). A win would give the Nationals the series sweep and their first four-game winning streak since late May.

Escobar's iron man streak ends

The longest active iron man streak in baseball came to an end Sunday. Royals shortstop turned utility man Alcides Escobar is out of the lineup for the first time since Sept. 25, 2015, the day after the club clinched the AL Central division title. That was one of those "everyone gets a rest since we clinched" days. Escobar's streak ends at 421 games.

Iron Esky. 👏👏 The longest consecutive streak of games started in the majors since 2007 comes to an end today with @alcidesescobar2’s day off. pic.twitter.com/eV7RYyqFwl — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 8, 2018

Escobar's 421 games played streak is a far cry from Cal Ripken Jr.'s record 2,632 games played streak, but it is quite an accomplishment. It's so easy to get banged up in this game, especially as a middle infielder, yet Escobar has been able to make every start for over two years. Impressive.

Of course, the writing has been on the wall for Escobar for a while now. He is hitting a weak .194/.243/.272 on the season and has recently started games at third base and center field in deference to younger players. It felt like only a matter of time until he was out of the lineup entirely.

With Escobar's streak over, the longest active iron man streak in baseball belongs to Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis. He's started in 253 consecutive games dating back to Opening Day 2017.

