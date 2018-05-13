MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Brewers rookie makes history; Ohtani deals

Sunday in Major League Baseball was a day full of pink (for Mother's Day!) and action. Let's dive in.

Sunday's scores

Peralta's historic debut

The Brewers called up rookie Freddy Peralta to make his MLB debut on Sunday against the Rockies. It might seem a bit cruel to force a newbie pitcher into a Coors Field debut, but the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate is in Colorado Springs, so it worked out.

And, boy, did it ever work out. Peralta allowed only one hit and two walks in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He didn't last longer than that because he was running a high pitch count, thanks in part to 13 strikeouts.

Wait, what?

Yes, Peralta struck out 13 while getting 17 total outs. That's total domination. It's also on a short list when it comes to MLB debuts.

Freddy Peralta is the fifth pitcher since 1908 to strike out 13+ in his Major League debut.



Freddy Peralta 13, 2018

Stephen Strasburg 14, 2010

J.R. Richard 15, 1971

Karl Spooner 15, 1954

Cliff Melton 13, 1937



per @baseball_ref — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 13, 2018

What an amazing debut.

The Brewers finish off a very good week against good competition, splitting with the Indians and taking three of four from the Rockies. This moves the Brewers into first place in the NL Central

Ohtani deals again

The pitcher/hitter show that is Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani continued Sunday with him on the mound. He again had his nasty stuff and looked exceptional. Sick breaking stuff while painting the corners with 99 heat. Just look at this hook:

It's a thing of beauty. He would strikeout 11 in his 6 1/3 innings. The only run he allowed was actually given up by a reliever after Ohtani departed. Here's where he stands right now:

Hitting: .348/.392/.652, 4 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 16 RBI, 74 plate appearances

Pitching: 3-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 43 K, 13 BB, 32.2 IP

He's a player. No doubt about that.

Dodgers keep losing

The defending NL champs have just been swept, at home, by the worst team in the NL in four games. That's rock bottom, right?

A four-game sweep at the hands of the Reds pushes the Dodgers to 16-24. The eight games under .500 is their low point this season. The current winning percentage is a pace of 65 wins for the whole season. They are only 4 1/2 games up from the worst record in baseball and only 2 1/2 up from the worst record in the NL. Yikes.

The Bronx Bombers

The Yankees won again on Sunday and the offensive star was Giancarlo Stanton, who went 4 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBI.

.@Giancarlo818 wanted to give his friends in the bullpen a souvenir. pic.twitter.com/xbeRRfbcJw — MLB (@MLB) May 13, 2018

That homer was Stanton's 10th of the season, joining Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius in double digits. Yes, the Yankees have four players with at least 10 homers right now. No other team has more than two such players. Also, it's pretty historic to have four 10-plus homer guys through just 40 games.

4 Teammates with 10+ HR thru 40 Games

1964 Twins Killebrew/Allison/Hall/Oliva

2000 Blue Jays Cruz/Delgado/Batista/Mondesi

2003 Rangers Everett/Gonzalez/Rodriguez/Palmeiro

2018 Yankees Judge/Gregorius/Sanchez/Stanton — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) May 13, 2018

That's a scary offense.

The Yankees remain tied with the Red Sox at 28-12 for the best record in baseball.

Just Dingers

As noted, the Red Sox kept pace with the Yankees on Sunday. Of note, J.D. Martinez hit his 10th home run of the season.

.@JDMartinez14 hit 5 HR in March/April. He already has 5 in May.



Just Dingers, indeed. pic.twitter.com/qx8yKILHAZ — MLB (@MLB) May 13, 2018

It was actually already his fifth homer in May. Is he getting "2017 second half" hot?

Nola's breakout continues

Phillies starter Aaron Nola is having a season where it all comes together and he makes the leap from pretty good to stardom. It continued on Sunday, as Nola worked six innings with his only allowed run being a solo shot from Yoenis Cespedes (and there's no shame in that). Nola is now 6-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. All roads lead to the All-Star Game from here for the former first-round pick.

The Phillies have won five of six and move to 23-16 on the season.

Orioles hammer Rays

It's never a good day when a position player is your most effective pitcher. The O's pounded the Rays on Sunday afternoon, forcing Tampa skipper Kevin Cash to use outfielder Johnny Field on the mound. Field tossed a scoreless inning. Four other Rays hurlers combined to allow 17 runs in seven innings.

The offensive outburst will get all the headlines and deservedly so, but the bigger and more important story for the Orioles is Dylan Bundy. He rebounded from a brutal start last time out -- he was tagged for seven runs and four homers without recording an out against the Royals -- to fire seven shutout innings Sunday.

View Profile Dylan Bundy BAL • SP • 37 May 13 vs. Rays IP 7 H 2 R 0 BB 4 K 7

The O's have won five of their last six games -- this is a team with 13 wins all season, remember -- and have outscored their opponents 48-27 in the process. They've been waiting for a stretch like this basically since Opening Day.

Paxton's scoreless streak ends

In his first start since no-hitting the Blue Jays, James Paxton fired two more hitless innings against the Tigers before finally allowing a base hit in the third. Niko Goodrum ended Paxton's no-hit streak at 11 innings (and 38 batters) with a solid leadoff single to center.

A few base hits later, the Tigers snapped Paxton's scoreless streak at 18 innings. Remember, he struck out 16 in seven scoreless innings against the Athletics in the start before no-hitting the Blue Jays.

View Profile James Paxton SEA • SP • 65 April 2 vs. Athletics and April 8 vs. Blue Jays combined IP 16 H 5 R 0 BB 4 K 23

Believe it or not, Paxton took a 5.12 ERA into that start against the A's. He's since lowered it to a 3.40 ERA.

The Mariners had a tough day in all, too, losing Robinson Cano to a broken hand and losing the game to move their record to 22-17.

Duffy struggles again for Royals

Given their rebuilding state, it stands to reason the Royals will listen to trade offers for left-hander Danny Duffy at the trade deadline. He might be their best trade chip. Southpaws signed to affordable long-term deals tend to be in high demand.

For the Royals to get maximum value in a trade, they're going to need Duffy to start pitching better and soon. He got rocked by the Indians on Sunday.

View Profile Danny Duffy KC • SP • 41 May 13 vs. Indians IP 3 H 8 R 9 ER 9 BB 5 K 2 HR 2

Duffy has allowed at least four runs in five of his nine starts this season, and in four of his last five starts as well. Following Sunday's disaster, he's sitting on a 6.51 ERA and has allowed 12 home runs in 47 innings.

Braves finish Florida beatdown

With the Braves taking down the Marlins on Sunday, they finished the week 5-1 against the two teams from Florida. That keeps the Braves in first place in the very competitive NL East.

Keep an eye on youngster Sean Newcomb. He worked six scoreless innings and is now 4-1 with a 2.51 ERA.

Holland helps Giants break losing streak

The Giants brought a six-game losing streak into Sunday's series finale in Pittsburgh. The state of Pennsylvania was their house of horrors, as they were swept in four games in Philly before heading to PNC Park to face the Pirates. Sunday, they finally broke through behind Derek Holland's 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Offensively, Brandon Belt was 3 for 5 with two doubles. He's having a pretty nice season, slashing .286/.396/.496.

Keuchel dominates Rangers

The series between the two Texas teams was on the line Sunday in Houston and former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel went out and took the game over. He'd go seven scoreless, allowing only three hits (just one after the first inning) while striking out eight.

After a speed bump where they lost five of six, the Astros have now won five of six.

Rough day for Wainwright, week for Cardinals

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright couldn't make it out of the third inning in San Diego on Sunday, his first start since coming off the DL due to elbow inflammation. He'd go just 2 1/3 innings. He only gave up two earned runs, sure, but there are two glaring reasons for concern here as he's returning from injury. First off, Wainwright's fastball velocity was only sitting in the mid-80s. Secondly, the former control artist (he walked only 35 in 241.2 IP in 2013, for example) walked six. The soon-to-be 37 year old is clearly on his last legs and might not be fully healthy.

For the Cardinals, they followed up a sweep of the Cubs by going 2-4 against the Twins and Padres.

Nats looking to sweep D-Backs

Over the last two weeks or so, the Nationals and Diamondbacks have seemingly switched places. The D-Backs could do no wrong to begin the season while the Nats scuffled along, trying to find their way. Now? Now the D-Backs are trying to right the ship while the Nationals can't stop winning.

Washington goes into Sunday night's series finale at Chase Field having won the first three games of this four-game series -- they've handed the Diamondbacks their first series loss of 2018 -- and 12 of their last 14 games overall. The D-Backs, meanwhile, has lost four straight and seven of their last 10 games.

I suppose the silver lining for the D-Backs is that these three losses to the Nationals were all close games. The final scores: 2-1, 3-1, 2-1. They haven't been getting blown out. The pitching has been good and every game has been close. Once the lineup starts clicking, they should snap out of it.

Quick hits

