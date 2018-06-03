MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cardinals' Michael Wacha flirts with no-hitter

Sunday of course was scheduled to provide us with a full slate of MLB action, but the Yankees-Orioles tilt in Baltimore was postponed because of weather (the game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 25). Still, that leaves us with a healthy 13 games, almost all of them matinees. Should we jump right in? People, we should jump right in:

The Cubs are the sleeping giants of the NL

On one level, the Cubs certainly aren't in danger of being overlooked. They of course won the World Series in 2016, and they've claimed back-to-back NL Central titles. However, thanks to the Brewers outstanding start to the season -- they enter Sunday with an NL-best 37-22 record -- people may be sleeping on the Cubs. This, of course, would be a mistake.

Yes, they presently trail the Brewers by 2 1/2 games in the Central, but their plus-93 run differential leads the NL by a huge margin (the Braves, at plus-60, are second among NL squads). If you look at the run differential, then the Cubs have played more like a 38-18 team rather than the 32-23 team that the current standings say they are. To peer a bit more deeply into this matter, let's turn to the BaseRuns system available at Fangraphs. BaseRuns attempts to model a team's run-scoring and run-prevention capabilities at the granular level -- i.e., on a plate-appearance-by-plate-appearance basis and with the effects of hit "sequencing" removed. Basically, it's a measure of how good a team is at controlling the fundamental outcomes of the batter-pitcher encounter. It yields what a team's record should be based on those core skills. The Cubs, as it turns out, had a BaseRuns record of 36-19 coming into Sunday, tops in the NL and better than their actual record. Yes, it's obviously the standings that count, but run differential and BaseRuns provide some insight into how a team should perform moving forward.

Speaking of which, the SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) Projection Model coming into Sunday's action forecast the Cubs for an NL-best 97 wins. As well, SportsLine expects them to win the NL Central by roughly seven games over the Brewers. To state the obvious, such an outcome isn't guaranteed (and those projections are subject to change). If you look at those underlying indicators, though, the Cubs still look like the truest powerhouse in the NL Central and perhaps the NL as a whole.

And speaking Sunday, the Cubs blanked the Mets behind Jon Lester's seven strong innings the baseball devilry of Javier Baez:

Yeah, when you're lefty and you've got a speedy daredevil like Baez on third, you'd best pay more attention to him. Otherwise, he'll swipe the plate with ease, which is what Baez did.

Anyhow, the Cubs completed the four-game sweep, have won eight of their last 10, and are looking like a team ready to meet expectations.

Wacha flirts with no-no, Ozuna slams Pirates

Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha on Sunday took a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Pirates, but Colin Moran ended Wacha's bid for history with a line-drive single to right.

Had Wacha closed it out, it would've been the 10th no-hitter in Cardinals franchise history and already the fourth no-hitter of the 2018 season. Instead, Wacha was lifted after Moran's single with a pitch count of 111. Hard-throwing rookie Jordan Hicks came on to close it out. As it turns out, it's not entirely unfamiliar territory for the 26-year-old:

And here are Wacha's outputs for the day:

He's been outstanding in 2018. His Sunday gem pushed his ERA down to 2.41 after 12 starts. Last season, Wacha enjoyed a nice rebound in terms of fastball velocity, but the results at the run-prevention level were just OK (103 ERA+). This year, though, Wacha is thriving by leaning on his secondary pitches more often (he's going to his fastball less than half the time for the first time in his career). Given that Wacha's shoulder problems not so long ago had many wondering whether he'd be able to remain a starter long-term, these results are even more impressive.

The Cardinal rotation has been beset by injuries in 2018, but it's also been one of the best. The stabilizing presence of Wacha has been a big reason for that, as Sunday's brilliant brush with history reminded us.

Also, Cards outfielder Marcell Ozuna has on balance been a bit of a disappointment in his first season in St. Louis -- he entered Sunday's series finale against the Pirates with an OPS+ of just 87. That's not terrible, but it's well shy of what the Cardinals expected when they acquired the slugger from the Marlins this past offseason.

Fortunately for St. Louis, Ozuna has been getting at his level lately. Coming into Sunday, Ozuna had a line of .541/.594/1.134 over the last two weeks. Then in the first inning on Sunday, he did this:

The Cardinals' offense has struggled this season, but a vintage Ozuna would certainly help matters. Lately, he's been that and then some.

Hellickson exits with apparent injury

Here's some potentially concerning news for the Nationals. After facing only one batter in Sunday's key series finale against the Braves, Nats right-hander Jeremy Hellickson exited the game with an apparent injury. Hellickson appeared to injure his right hamstring while running to cover first base. MLB.com has video of the injury. You can more here.

Quick hits

