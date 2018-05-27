MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cleveland's bullpen spoils Trevor Bauer's gem vs. Gerrit Cole

It's the final Sunday of May, meaning a full slate of MLB action is on the way. There are 15 games in total, with 14 taking place before the sun sets. Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores.

Sunday's scores

Braves 7, Red Sox 1 (box score)

Yankees 3, Angels 1 (box score)

Tigers 3, White Sox 2 (box score)

Rays 8, Orioles 3 (box score)

Astros at Indians (GameTracker)

Nationals 5, Marlins 2 (box score)

Cardinals 6, Pirates 4 (box score)

Blue Jays 5, Phillies 3 (box score)

Brewers 8, Mets 7 (box score)

Royals at Rangers (GameTracker)

Reds at Rockies (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Athletics (GameTracker)

Twins at Mariners (GameTracker)

Padres at Dodgers (GameTracker)

Giants at Cubs, 8:08 p.m. (GameTracker)

Bauer outpitches Cole, but bullpen costs him the win

The big pitching matchup of the day was Gerrit Cole taking on Trevor Bauer.

For those unaware, Cole and Bauer have a lot of history. They both attended UCLA, and earlier in the week Bauer suggested he took exception to Cole questioning his work ethic as a freshman. Flash forward to the present, and Bauer swears there's no hard feelings there -- though he has, on a few occasions, also hinted that Cole might be loading up the baseball with pine tar in order to improve his spin rate. They don't make baseball beefs like they used to.

Cole, the early front-runner for the AL Cy Young Award, pitched well. He struck out eight in seven innings, and allowed just four hits and three runs. Yet Bauer was unarguably better. Bauer lasted 7 1/3 innings, fanning 13 and issuing five hits and two walks. Alas, Cleveland's leaky bullpen again proved to be the difference.

Bauer left with two on and one out in the eighth, with two runners on and a 3-2 lead. That lead didn't last long. Evan Marshall then proceeded to allow three consecutive singles, giving the Astros a 5-3 lead. Ben Taylor then entered and gave up a three-run homer to Evan Gattis. Just like that, the Astros were well ahead, and Bauer's big outing resulted in no decision.

Cleveland did rally later, though, forcing extra innings with a seven-hit, five-run ninth.

Braves beat Red Sox as Acuna leaves injured

Mike Foltynewicz is in the midst of a good season. That remained true on Sunday, as the 26-year-old right-hander shoved against the Red Sox.

Foltynewicz took a no-hit bid into the sixth, and finished his day having thrown seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball. He did permit three walks, but he struck out seven and guided the Braves to victory on a day when he was opposed by Chris Sale.

Foltynewicz did most of his damage with his fastballs, which topped out at 99 mph and represented 82 of his 113 offerings on the day. They also accounted for seven of his 11 swinging strikes, with the rest coming on his slider.

Ronald Acuña Jr. left today’s game due to knee and lower back pain. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 27, 2018

Unfortunately, not all was great for the Braves on Sunday. Young phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. left after beating out an infield single that saw him seemingly tweak his ankle. Though Acuna walked off on his own, the Braves deemed him as having knee and back pain. His short-term status is unclear:

Hardy records quality start

There isn't much interesting happening with the Tigers. One of the few exceptions, however, is left-handed reliever-turned-starter Blaine Hardy. On Sunday, Hardy twirled his first career quality start, knocking off the White Sox in the process.

Hardy leaned heavily on his secondaries, per Statcast, with his changeup representing his most-thrown pitch on the day -- 33 of his 85 tosses overall. He generated six whiffs on the change-of-pace, and just two on his other pitches (both came on the cutter). Hardy's signature curveball was barely used (just six times), yet that didn't stop him from holding the White Sox to three hits, a walk, and a run across seven innings. He recorded six strikeouts.

Can Chatwood curb walks?

Sunday night's game will feature Tyler Chatwood and the Cubs taking on Ty Blach and the Giants. The big question: Can Chatwood stop walking the world?

The Cubs signed Chatwood to a three-year deal worth $38 million over the winter, banking on his raw stuff and his numbers away from Coors Field. In his first nine starts, he has posted a 108 ERA+, yet his strikeout-to-walk ratio is a grim 1.03 thanks to him walking eight batters per nine innings -- that's 40 free passes in 45⅔ innings. Sheesh.

Chatwood has thrown only 54.5 percent of his pitches for strikes this season, well below the league average (64 percent) and his career rates (60 percent). He has thrown a first-pitch strike 51.7 percent of the time, and has worked a 3-0 count on nearly 10 percent of the hitters he has seen. Those are brutal marks.

There's no reason to think Chatwood will stop issuing so many free passes -- except for the fact it's hard to continue to walk that many hitters. For perspective, consider that no pitcher since the last round of expansion has thrown 100 innings while walking more than seven per nine. The highest ratio belongs to Victor Zambrano -- he averaged 6.46 per nine across 142 innings.

If Chatwood hopes to avoid displacing Zambrano on top of the leaderboard, he'll have to start throwing more strikes -- doing so Sunday night against the Giants would be a good first step.

Quick hits

The Padres acquired Phil Hughes and a draft pick from the Twins

Royals LHP Eric Skoglund was placed on the disabled list due to a sprained UCL. LHP Eric Stout was recalled.

