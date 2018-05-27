MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cole faces Bauer; Harvey takes on first-place Rox

It's the final Sunday of May, meaning a full slate of MLB action is on the way. There are 15 games in total, with 14 taking place before the sun sets. Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores.

Sunday's scores

Braves at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m. (GameTracker)

Angels at Yankees, 1:05 p.m. (GameTracker)

White Sox at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Orioles at Rays, 1:10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Astros at Indians, 1:10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Nationals at Marlins, 1:10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Pirates, 1:35 p.m. (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at Phillies, 1:35 p.m. (GameTracker)

Mets at Brewers, 2:10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Royals at Rangers, 3:05 p.m. (GameTracker)

Reds at Rockies, 3:10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 4:05 p.m. (GameTracker)

Twins at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Padres at Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Giants at Cubs, 8:08 p.m. (GameTracker)

Cole, Bauer square off

Sunday's biggest matchup was supposed to be Shohei Ohtani taking on Masahiro Tanaka and the Yankees. The Angels decided to scratch Ohtani, however, meaning the title of most anticipated starting pitching duel was transferred to Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer.

For those unaware, Cole and Bauer have a lot of history. They both attended UCLA, and earlier in the week Bauer suggested he took exception to Cole questioning his work ethic as a freshman. Flash forward to the present, and Bauer swears there's no hard feelings there -- though he has, on a few occasions, also hinted that Cole might be loading up the baseball with pine tar in order to improve his spin rate. They don't make baseball beefs like they used to.

Regardless of how much (if any) of the drama makes its way into Sunday's game, it figures to be a heck of a pitching matchup.

Cole enters Sunday having posted a 1.86 ERA and 5.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio during his first 10 starts. In 67⅔ innings he has fanned 101 batters and has permitted only 39 hits. That's dominance, and it's a big reason why Cole, nearly a third of the way hrough the season, looks like the frontrunner for the American League Cy Young Award.

Bauer, for his part, has pitched quite well, too. He has a 2.35 ERA and 3.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first 10 starts. Bauer has not allowed a run in his past two times out, and has held the opposition to three runs or fewer in eight of his 10 starts. Given how difficult scoring off Cole has been, Cleveland will need a high-quality Bauer start to pull off the victory.

Harvey tries to down first-place Rockies

Matt Harvey will make his fourth start of his Reds career on Sunday, and in doing so, he'll try to knock the Rockies from their perch in the National League West. Colorado enters the day up a half-game on the Diamondbacks.

Harvey was permitted to face 23 batters last time, an uptick over his first two starts as a Redleg, when he faced 13 and 19. The results were good, as he recorded his first quality start of the season by tossing six innings of three-hit, one-run baseball versus the Pirates. He still didn't miss many bats (he fanned five and notched six swinging strikes, fewer than he had in his previous start against the Giants), but that's probably to be expected. This version of Harvey just doesn't have the same stuff as the vintage edition.

The Rockies have lost five of their past seven. We'll see if Harvey can push them to six of eight.

Can Chatwood curb walks?

Sunday night's game will feature Tyler Chatwood and the Cubs taking on Ty Blach and the Giants. The big question: Can Chatwood stop walking the world?

The Cubs signed Chatwood to a three-year deal worth $38 million over the winter, banking on his raw stuff and his numbers away from Coors Field. In his first nine starts, he has posted a 108 ERA+, yet his strikeout-to-walk ratio is a grim 1.03 thanks to him walking eight batters per nine innings -- that's 40 free passes in 45⅔ innings. Sheesh.

Chatwood has thrown only 54.5 percent of his pitches for strikes this season, well below the league average (64 percent) and his career rates (60 percent). He has thrown a first-pitch strike 51.7 percent of the time, and has worked a 3-0 count on nearly 10 percent of the hitters he has seen. Those are brutal marks.

There's no reason to think Chatwood will stop issuing so many free passes -- except for the fact it's hard to continue to walk that many hitters. For perspective, consider that no pitcher since the last round of expansion has thrown 100 innings while walking more than seven per nine. The highest ratio belongs to Victor Zambrano -- he averaged 6.46 per nine across 142 innings.

If Chatwood hopes to avoid displacing Zambrano on top of the leaderboard, he'll have to start throwing more strikes -- doing so Sunday night against the Giants would be a good first step.

Quick hits

Royals LHP Eric Skoglund was placed on the disabled list due to a sprained UCL. LHP Eric Stout was recalled.

Live team updates