MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cubs aim to sweep Pirates

As always, Sunday brings us a full 15-game slate of Major League Baseball action, including a healthy dose of afternoon games. Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action:

Sunday's scores

Cubs, Pirates going in opposite directions

One Sunday afternoon, the Cubs will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Pirates at Wrigley Field, and wow, these two teams are going in totally different directions. Look at their records since May 18:

Cubs: 15-6 (plus-44 run differential)

15-6 (plus-44 run differential) Pirates: 5-16 (minus-31 run differential)

The Cubs have the NL's best record since May 18. The Pirates have the worst.

On the morning of May 18 the Pirates were in first place in the NL Central, with a half-game lead over the Brewers and a 2 1/2 games lead over the Cubs. Now the Brewers are in first place with a half-game lead over the Cubs. The Pirates? They're in fourth place and eight games back of the division lead. Ouch.

I suppose the good news is the Pirates will welcome Ivan Nova back from the disabled list Sunday. He'd been out with a finger injury. Nova should provide some rotation stability. The Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks.

Yankees looking for Subway Series sweep

The first two games of the 2018 Subway Series have been a perfect microcosm of the Mets' season. They started out great and jumped out to first inning leads Friday and Saturday, but they fell flat after that, and were outplayed in innings 2-9.

The Mets, who were once 11-1 this season, are currently riding an eight-game losing streak that has them 27-34 on the season overall. They are 16-33 -- 16-33! -- since that 11-1 start. Only the rebuilding Reds (22-43) and Marlins (23-41) have worse records in the National League. Ouch.

As for the Yankees, they've won their last four games and nine of their last 10 games overall. They own MLB's best record (42-18) and fourth best run differential (plus-91). And in Sunday's Subway Series finale, they're sending ace Luis Severino to the mound. The Mets will counter with Seth Lugo, who is replacing the injured Noah Syndergaard.

Quick hits

Live team updates