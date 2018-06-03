MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cubs go for sweep over Mets
Keep it right here for everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action
Sunday of course was scheduled to provide us with a full slate of MLB action, but the Yankees-Orioles tilt in Baltimore was postponed because of weather (the game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 25). Still, that leaves us with a healthy 13 games, almost all of them matinees. Should we jump right in? People, we should jump right in ...
Sunday's scores
- Yankees at Orioles -- postponed due to inclement weather
- Cubs at Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Braves, 1:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indians at Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers at White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Royals, 2:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Angels, 4:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rays at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Reds at Padres, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Astros, 7:38 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
The Cubs are the sleeping giants of the NL
On one level, the Cubs certainly aren't in danger of being overlooked. They of course won the World Series in 2016, and they've claimed back-to-back NL Central titles. However, thanks to the Brewers outstanding start to the season -- they enter Sunday with an NL-best 37-22 record -- people may be sleeping on the Cubs. This, of course, would be a mistake.
The Cubs and Jon Lester will go for the sweep against the Mets on Sunday, and they carry into this contest a modest three-game win streak. Overall, they've won seven of their last nine. That is, they're showing recent signs of playing to their level. In a sense, though, they've already been playing to their level.
Yes, they presently trail the Brewers by three games in the Central, but their plus-91 run differential leads the NL by a huge margin (the Braves, at plus-60, are second among NL squads). If you look at the run differential, then the Cubs have played more like a 37-18 team rather than the 32-23 team that the current standings say they are. To peer a bit more deeply into this matter, let's turn to the BaseRuns system available at Fangraphs. BaseRuns attempts to model a team's run-scoring and run-prevention capabilities at the granular level -- i.e., on a plate-appearance-by-plate-appearance basis and with the effects of hit "sequencing" removed. Basically, it's a measure of how good a team is at controlling the fundamental outcomes of the batter-pitcher encounter. It yields what a team's record should be based on those core skills. The Cubs, as it turns out, have a BaseRuns record of 36-19, tops in the NL and four games better than their actual record. Yes, it's obviously the standings that count, but run differential and BaseRuns provide some insight into how a team should perform moving forward.
Speaking of which, the SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) Projection Model coming into Sunday's action forecasts the Cubs for an NL-best 97 wins. As well, SportsLine expects them to win the NL Central by roughly seven games over the Brewers. To state the obvious, such an outcome isn't guaranteed (and those projections are subject to change). If you look at those underlying indicators, though, the Cubs still look like the truest powerhouse in the NL Central and perhaps the NL as a whole.
Quick hits
- Nationals 1B Matt Adams is day-to-day after fouling a ball off his right foot. He's not in Sunday's lineup.
- The Nationals have placed LHP Tim Collins on the paternity leave list.
- The Braves have outrighted RHP Miguel Socolovich to the minors.
- Chelsea Janes tweets that a scout is concerned about what he/she has seen from Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy during his current minor-league rehab assignment.
- The Indians have signed RHP George Kontos to a minor-league contract.
Live team updates
