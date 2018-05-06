MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: First-place Cardinals go for sweep over Cubs

It's Sunday. That means it's time for a full slate of baseball action, with more day games than you can shake a stick at.

Cardinals try to sink Cubs

The Cardinals enter play against the Cubs on Sunday night in first place in the National League Central, up some 2 1/2 games on their rivals.

The Cardinals will try to accomplish a few different things as Michael Wacha faces off versus Jon Lester: 1. Build upon that lead; 2. Extend their winning streak to five in a row; and 3. Prolong the Cubs' losing streak to five in a row.

One of the top brickbats heaved at the Cardinals this season has been their inability to beat competitive teams. They're 9-0 versus teams below .500 and just 10-12 versus winning clubs. Yet the Cubs would beg to differ on any argument stating that the Cardinals cannot top good teams.

On Friday, the Cardinals eked out a one-run win behind Miles Mikolas. On Saturday, St. Louis roared from behind, eliminating a four-run deficit against Tyler Chatwood before securing an 8-6 win in extra innings. Add in a pair of victories versus the White Sox, and St. Louis has had the state of Chicago's number over the past week.

We'll see if that continues on Sunday night.

Yankees look to extend winning streak

It seems like the Yankees have had baseball's longest winning streak for the better part of the last month. That remains the case on Sunday, as New York enters play against Cleveland having ticked off five in a row.

The Yankees will face uphill odds of stretching it to six.

Domingo German's first big-league start will feature the difficult assignment of matching up versus Mike Clevinger. German has, in 12 career appearances, shown an ability to miss bats -- hence 11.3 strikeouts per nine. Unfortunately, German has been as prolific in missing the strike zone, issuing five free passes per nine. A starter throughout his minor-league career, he'll hope to show the Yankees he's up for the task at the game's highest level. A good first impression on Sunday would help.

As for Clevinger, he's given Cleveland ample reason to believe in his starting credentials. In six starts this year, he's tossed a shutout and has posted a 164 ERA+ and 2.90 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Last time out, the hard-throwing Clevinger struck out seven Rangers in a losing effort.

Ohtani returns to mound

Shohei Ohtani hasn't pitched since April 24 due to an ankle injury. He'll make his May debut on Sunday, taking on the Mariners, one of the majors' best-performing offenses. The start likely carries greater significance for the Mariners fan base than that, given they booed Ohtani for passing on Seattle in favor of Los Angeles during the winter.

Ohtani enters Sunday having hit .339/.391/.627 with four home runs in 64 plate appearances. On the mound, he's held opponents to 14 hits and 10 runs in 20 ⅓ innings. He's also struck out 26 batters, and possesses a 4.43 ERA.

Thor tries to end slump

After getting out to a brilliant start, the Mets have scuffled in recent times. Noah Syndergaard will take the mound against the Rockies on Sunday with a five-game losing streak on the line.

When Syndergaard last took the mound, he recorded a quality start, albeit in a way that was atypical of his usual genius: six innings, three runs, but just three strikeouts. Syndergaard had not recorded so few strikeouts in a start lasting six-plus innings since June 2015.

The Rockies, for their part, have authored one of the majors' longest winning streaks, reeling off four consecutive. Kyle Freeland, possessor of a 4.24 ERA (108 ERA+) in his first six starts, will be responsible for keeping the Rockies streaking.

Cobb, O's hope to correct skid

When the Orioles signed Alex Cobb, the expectation was that he could give them a stabilizing presence in the middle of their rotation. Thus far, that has not happened.

Cobb enters Sunday's start against the Athletics having permitted 37 hits, 22 runs (19 earned) and four home runs in 17 ⅔ innings over four appearances. He's struck out just six out of the 94 batters he's faced, all while issuing five walks (two intentional). In summation, he's been about as bad as possible.

Cobb will try to get back on the right foot against the A's. If he does, he can also help the Orioles end a five-game losing streak that has dropped them to 8-25 on the season.

One key for Cobb? His secondary stuff. His once-signature splitter has generated whiffs on just 11 percent of the swings taken against it. Last season it did so on more than 22 percent.

Quick hits

