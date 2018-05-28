MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Indians stun Astros with 14th inning walk-off

It's the final Sunday of May, meaning a full 15-game slate of MLB action. Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action.

Sunday's scores

Braves 7, Red Sox 1 (box score)

Yankees 3, Angels 1 (box score)

Tigers 3, White Sox 2 (box score)

Rays 8, Orioles 3 (box score)

Indians 10, Astros 9 in 14 innings (box score)

Nationals 5, Marlins 2 (box score)

Cardinals 6, Pirates 4 (box score)

Blue Jays 5, Phillies 3 (box score)

Brewers 8, Mets 7 (box score)

Royals 5, Rangers 3 (box score)

Rockies 8, Reds 2 (box score)

Athletics 2, Diamondbacks 1 (box score)

Mariners 3, Twins 1 (box score)

Dodgers 6, Padres 1 (box score)

Giants at Cubs (GameTracker)

Indians stun Astros with come-from-behind win

The best game of the 2018 season (to date!) was played Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field. Following yet another bullpen meltdown, the Indians rallied for five runs against various Astros relievers in the ninth inning to force the game into extra innings.

Jose Ramirez started that ninth inning rally with a leadoff double and 17-pitch at-bat against Ken Giles. The Indians sent 10 men to the plate and had seven hits in the inning, and they very nearly won the game, but Yuli Gurriel made an excellent diving catch on Ramirez's line drive for the third out. Here's the rally:

Evan Gattis and Yonder Alonso traded solo home runs in the 13th inning to send the game to the 14th. That's when rookie outfielder Greg Allen ambushed Brad Peacock's first pitch fastball for a walk-off home run. It is Allen's second career homer and first career walk-off hit.

At one point in the ninth inning the Astros had a 99.3 percent chance to win the game. The Indians had a 1-in-143 chance to come back for the victory, and this was the one. Five runs in the ninth tied the game, Alonso's solo homer tied the game in the 13th, and Allen's solo homer won it in the 14th.

By the way, former UCLA teammates Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer faced off in Sunday's game. For those unaware, Cole and Bauer have a history. Earlier in the week Bauer suggested he took exception to Cole questioning his work ethic as a freshman. Flash forward to the present, and Bauer swears there's no hard feelings there -- though he has, on a few occasions, also hinted that Cole might be loading up the baseball with pine tar in order to improve his spin rate.

Bauer was excellent Sunday before Cleveland's shaky bullpen let the Astros get back into the game in the eighth inning. Bauer struck out 13 and allowed four runs -- the bullpen allowed two inherited runners to score, which were charged to Bauer -- in 7 1/3 innings. Cole allowed three runs and fanned eight in seven innings.

Braves beat Red Sox as Acuna leaves injured

Mike Foltynewicz is in the midst of a very good season. That remained true on Sunday, as the 26-year-old right-hander shoved against the Red Sox.

Foltynewicz took a no-hit bid into the sixth, and finished his day having thrown seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball. He did permit three walks, but he struck out seven and guided the Braves to victory on a day when he was opposed by Chris Sale.

View Profile Mike Foltynewicz ATL • SP • 26 May 27 vs. Red Sox IP 7 H 3 R 1 ER 1 BB 3 K 7

I am a sucker for a palindrome pitching line. Anyway, Foltynewicz did most of his damage with his fastballs, which topped out at 99 mph and represented 82 of his 113 offerings on the day. They also accounted for seven of his 11 swinging strikes, with the rest coming on his slider.

Unfortunately, not all was great for the Braves on Sunday. Young phenom Ronald Acuna left the game after beating out an infield single that saw him tweak his knee. Here's the play:

Goodness, that looked awfully bad. Acuna was able to walk off the field under his own power, remarkably, and the Braves announced he left the game with knee and back pain. The team has not yet updated his status further.

Montas flirts with no-hitter as D-Backs lose again

Another game, another loss to the Diamondbacks. Sunday's loss was their 15th in their last 17 games, and it was also the 13th time in those 17 games they scored no more than two runs. Arizona mustered one run against A's righty Frankie Montas, who took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in his 2018 debut.

View Profile Frankie Montas OAK • SP • 47 May 27 vs. D-Backs IP 6 H 3 R 1 ER 1 BB 2 K 7

Montas, who threw 32 relief innings with a 7.03 ERA last season, was called up to make the spot start because the A's wanted to give Trevor Cahill extra rest between starts. It stands to reason Montas did enough to stick around longer than the team may have originally planned.

As for the D-Backs, their recent collapse has dropped them to .500 on the season at 26-26. Remember, this team won nine consecutive series to begin the season and were 19-7 at one point. They've gone from six games up in the NL West to 1 1/2 games back during this stunning fall from grace.

Altuve breaks his own Astros' hit streak record

Lost in Sunday's wild game was Jose Altuve setting a new Astros' record. Over the weekend Altuve recorded a hit in 10 consecutive at-bats, breaking his own franchise record. He had a hit in eight consecutive at-bats last July. Here are Altuve's 10 hits in 10 at-bats:

Altuve's streak came to an end when Rajai Davis made a nice sliding catch in center field in the ninth inning Sunday. According to MLB.com's Ben Weinrib, the MLB record is 12 consecutive at-bats with a base hit, set by Walt Dropo in 1952.

Tanaka wins battle with Ohtani

For the very first time as MLB players, Masahiro Tanaka and Shohei Ohtani faced each other Sunday. They were supposed to square off as starting pitchers, but the Angels decided to push Ohtani's start back a few days to control his workload. We had to settle for Tanaka vs. Ohtani the DH.

According to the Yankees, Ohtani went 0 for 11 with six strikeouts, one walk, and one hit-by-pitch against Tanaka when they faced each other in Japan in 2013. That was the Ohtani's rookie season and the year before Tanaka signed with the Yankees. On Sunday, Tanaka won the head-to-head battle again. Ohtani went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts and a walk against his countryman.

Ohtani, who was booed loudly by the Yankee Stadium crowd every time he stepped to the plate in the series, had a quiet weekend against the Yankees. He went 0 for 9 with four walks and four strikeouts, and is hitting .291/.376/.553 with a 3.35 ERA.

Pruitt records five-inning save

The Rays, as part of their efforts to revolutionize pitcher usage, started relievers against the Orioles in all three games this weekend. It did not go well Sunday. Sergio Romo allowed three runs in the first inning and recorded just one out. His offense picked him up through, scoring seven runs in 2 2/3 innings against Kevin Gausman.

With a 7-3 lead after 3 1/3 innings, Rays skipper Kevin Cash went to swingman Austin Pruitt, who completed the game. He tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings for his second career save.

View Profile Austin Pruitt TB • RP • 50 May 27 vs. Orioles IP 5 2/3 H 3 R 0 ER 0 BB 0 K 5

Pruitt is the first pitcher in more than 15 years to throw at least five innings for a save. Here are the last five 5-plus inning saves prior to Sunday:

Joaquin Benoit, Rangers: September 3, 2002 vs. Orioles Blas Minor, Pirates: June 19, 1993 vs. Mets Brian Dubois, Tigers: September 6, 1986 vs. Royals Randy Lerch, Giants: June 13, 1984 vs. Dodgers Doug Sisk, Mets: June 23, 1983 vs. Cardinals

Given the way they've been using their pitching staff this season, it would not surprise me at all to see another 5-plus inning save from the Rays at some point this season.

Brewers beat up on Mets' bullpen again

No team in the National League has a better record that the Brewers. The Brewers once again beat up on the Mets' bullpen Sunday afternoon, given them a three-game winning streak and nine wins in their last 11 games overall. They've won five consecutive series.

Zack Wheeler handed a 6-4 lead over to his bullpen in the seventh inning, and that's when all hell broke loose. Three relievers (Robert Gsellman, Jerry Blevins, Paul Sewald) combined to allow three runs in that seventh inning to turn that 6-4 lead into an 8-6 deficit. Four straight Brewers reached base with two outs, with back-to-back doubles by Domingo Santana and Jonathan Villar representing the big blows.

Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich went a combined 5 for 9 with a walk atop the lineup for the Brewers. Those two have been a dynamite table-setting pair this season. Cain is hitting .295/.401/.454 while Yelich owns a .305/.371/.467 batting line. Milwaukee spent big to add Cain ($80 million) and Yelich (four prospects) and they're having quite the impact.

Sunday's win improved the Brewers to 34-20 on the season. They have the NL's best record -- they have four more wins than any other team in the Senior Circuit -- and the third best record in baseball overall, behind only the Red Sox (36-17) and Yankees (33-16). The Brewers could use another starter, for sure, but this team is damn good. They showed some serious resiliency with the way they kept battling back against the Mets.

Colome records save in Mariners' debut

Friday afternoon, the Mariners made a four-player trade with the Rays to bolster their bullpen and outfield. Denard Span and Alex Colome went to Seattle while two prospects were shipped to Tampa Bay.

Colome made his Mariners' debut Sunday afternoon, and he was thrown right into the fire. He was brought in to protect a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning because closer Edwin Diaz was unavailable due to his recent workload. Colome retired the side on nine pitches.

View Profile Alex Colome SEA • RP • 48 May 27 vs. Twins IP 1 H 0 R 0 ER 0 BB 0 K 0

Span has not yet made his debut with the Mariners. That should happen when they open a series with the Rangers on Monday.

Sandoval starts at second base

For the first time in his career, Pablo Sandoval started a game at second base Sunday night. The Giants are currently without Joe Panik (thumb) and Alen Hanson (hamstring), and the team wanted to give Kelby Tomlinson a day off Sunday, so Sandoval got the start at second base.

Bruce Bochy on Pablo Sandoval making his first career start at second base tonight: "We're looking for a quality start." — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 27, 2018

Naturally, the ball found Sandoval right away. Albert Almora opened the first inning by beating out an infield single to second, though, to be fair to Sandoval, he made a very nice play to make it close. Almora just beat it out. Javier Baez followed with a grounder to second that Sandoval converted into an out at first. Anthony Rizzo reached on an infield to second later in the inning as well.

Sandoval has been playing first and third bases this season, and a few weeks ago the Giants had him start taking ground balls at second base just to further increase his versatility. Little did they know they would need him out there so soon.

Hardy records quality start

There isn't much interesting happening with the Tigers. One of the few exceptions, however, is left-handed reliever-turned-starter Blaine Hardy. On Sunday, Hardy twirled his first career quality start, knocking off the White Sox in the process.

View Profile Blaine Hardy DET • RP • 36 May 27 vs. White Sox IP 7 H 3 R 1 ER 1 BB 1 K 6

Hardy leaned heavily on his secondaries, per Statcast, with his changeup representing his most-thrown pitch on the day -- 33 of his 85 tosses overall. He generated six whiffs on the change-of-pace, and just two on his other pitches (both came on the cutter). Hardy's signature curveball was barely used (just six times), yet that didn't stop him from holding the White Sox to three hits, a walk, and a run across seven innings. He recorded six strikeouts.

Quick hits

