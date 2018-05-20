MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: J.D. Martinez ties Mookie Betts for MLB lead in home runs

Sunday means a full slate of baseball, with all the day-game action you can shake a stick at it. Keep it here for scores, news, and more.

Sunday's baseball scores

Orioles at Red Sox (GameTracker)



Athletics at Blue Jays (GameTracker)



Mets 4, Diamondbacks 1 (box score)



Cubs 6, Reds 1 (box score)



Padres at Pirates (GameTracker)



Dodgers at Nationals (GameTracker)



Marlins at Braves (GameTracker)



Brewers at Twins (GameTracker)



Rangers at White Sox (GameTracker)



Phillies at Cardinals (GameTracker)



Yankees at Royals (GameTracker)



Rockies at Giants (GameTracker)



Rays at Angels (GameTracker)



Tigers at Mariners (GameTracker)



Indians at Astros, 8:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Martinez ties Betts for HR lead, makes history

J.D. Martinez entered Sunday two home runs behind teammate Mookie Betts for the most home runs in the game. That changed in a hurry, as Martinez teed off twice against the Orioles, pulling him into a tie for first place with Betts.

Here's a look at both dingers:

For those wondering, this is apparently the first time the Red Sox have ever had two batters hit at least 15 homers within the team's first 50 games:

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez share the MLB lead with 15 HR. This is the first time the Red Sox have ever had 2 players hit 15 HR within the first 50 games of a season. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) May 20, 2018

Diamondbacks continue descent, are swept by Mets

Earlier in the week, the Diamondbacks snapped a six-game losing streak by edging the Brewers and winning a one-run ballgame. That victory didn't seem to sit too well with Arizona, because they've followed it up by losing four in a row, including all three of their games against the Mets.

Despite a decent enough outing from the returning Clay Buchholz (see below), the Diamondbacks were able to muster just one run against Noah Syndergaard and crew. Scoring runs has proven to be a problem for Arizona all season long, and especially as of late. Here's a look at their run totals over their last 11 games -- or since the downfall started: 3 (loss); 1 (loss); 1 (loss); 1 (loss); 4 (loss): 2 (loss); 2 (win); 2 (loss); 1 (loss); 4 (loss); 1 (loss).

That's 11 games and eight instances where they scored two runs or fewer. That's not going to get it done, no matter how well the pitching staff fares.

Ohtani tries to end Angels, Rays streaks

Shohei Ohtani will take the mound Sunday against the Rays with a chance to end both, their winning streak and the Angels' losing streak.

Ohtani's seventh start will see him enter with a 3.58 ERA and 3.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Last time out, he struck out 11 Twins across 6 1/3 innings. That total represents his most since he fanned 12 in start no. 2. The Angels have lost five in a row, with their most recent victory coming on May 14 against the Astros -- a win that gave them a share of first place in the American League West. The Angels have since dropped to third, 3 1/2 games back in the division.

As for the Rays, they'll try to extend their six-game winning streak by sending out Sergio Romo to start for the second consecutive day. Romo figures to see an inning of work before giving way to the bullpen, much as he did on Saturday evening.

Darvish stymies Reds

Yu Darvish's Cubs career hasn't went well so far, but on Sunday he showed why there's still reason for optimism by shutting down the Reds.

Darvish notched his third quality start of the season, holding Cincinnati to one run on two hits and three walks across six innings. He struck out seven, but better yet he notched a season-high 17 whiffs, per Statcast. Of those 17, 11 came on his fastball. Five others were on his slider or cutter.

Darvish's outing pushed his seasonal ERA below 5.00 for the first time this season.

Buchholz solid in return to majors

Clay Buchholz had not appeared in a big-league game since April 11, 2017. That changed on Sunday, when he started for the Diamondbacks against the Mets.

Buchholz threw 61 pitches across five innings, permitting two hits and a walk while striking out two and holding the Mets to a run. He generated six swings-and-misses on the afternoon, with four of those coming on his changeup.

Consider the outing a success for Buchholz, who figures to get a second start. That's more than both Kris Medlen and Troy Scribner could say in their auditions to replace Robbie Ray in the D-Backs rotation.

Mengden keeps self, A's rolling

Earlier in the week, we covered why Daniel Mengden is worth watching. The A's righty proved that sentiment correct on Sunday, as he shut down the Blue Jays.

Though Mengden struck out just two batters, he pushed his streak of allowing two runs or fewer to four consecutive outings by tossing seven shutout frames.

The A's have now won four in a row, and six of their last seven. Those stretches have pulled the A's to within four games of first place in the AL West. The A's could will move into a tie for third place with an Angels loss.

Potential ALCS preview concludes

The Indians and Astros, the last two teams to win the AL pennant, will end their three-game series on Sunday night. Fittingly, the contest will serve as the rubber game in the series, with the Astros taking Friday's contest before dropping Saturday's.

Cleveland will start Carlos Carrasco, who enters with a 126 ERA+ and 4.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Carrasco has thrown two complete games in nine tries this year, but has dealt with recent turbulence -- 16 of the 25 runs he's allowed, as well as four of the seven home runs, have come in the last four games.

Houston will counter with Lance McCullers Jr., whose 109 ERA+ and 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio bely how well he's pitched lately. In his last six starts, he's allowed 39 baserunners in 38 innings, while fanning 35 and managing a 2.13 ERA. Five of those have qualified as quality starts.

Quick hits

