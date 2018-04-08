MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Jake Arrieta makes Phillies debut

We had a full 15-game slate lined up for Sunday, but the Mariners-at-Twins tilt got banged because of inclement weather. The game will be made up on May 14. As for the 14 contests left standing, let's dig in ...

Sunday's scores

Arrieta makes Phils debut

The Phillies received some preseason buzz as potential wild-card contenders in part because they swooped in and signed veteran right-hander Jake Arrieta to a three-year, $75 million contract less than a month ago. Arrieta, to get up to speed, made a pair of spring training appearances and then worked a simulated game on Monday.

Obviously, the Phils need him to be a stabilizer alongside Aaron Nola at the front of the rotation. Arrieta, who turned 32 just before he inked with Philly, hasn't been able to repeat his Cy Young excellence of 2015, but he's still been a standout starting pitcher since then. Over the past two seasons, Arrieta has made 61 starts and pitched to a 3.30 ERA (129 ERA+) while striking out roughly a batter per inning. As well, he hasn't been on the disabled list since early in the 2014 season. His fastball velocity was down overall last season, but part of that was an intentional effort to pitch to contact more often. It'll be interesting to see whether Arrieta's radar gun readings show further signs of decline as we get deeper into 2018. Even if that's the case, though, Arrieta has enough movement and a deep enough repertoire to get outs even in the presence of velo loss. Another promising sign is that the Cubs were very much interested in bringing Arrieta back before they signed Yu Darvish, and the Cubs of course know more about Arrieta's near-term outlook than any other team.

As for Sunday's debut, it figures to be a good matchup for Arrieta. He's opposing the Marlins, who thus far have perhaps the worst offense in all of baseball. The Phillies will be going for the sweep.

Mike Wright punched the wall, but he was smart about it

Orioles right-hander Mike Wright drew the start against the Yankees in the Bronx on Sunday. While he wasn't facing a full-strength opposing lineup ...

... That didn't prevent him from getting ritually abused. Please witness his very brief afternoon:

View Profile Mike Wright BAL • SP • 43 vs. NYY, 4/8 IP 2 H 5 R 5 SO 1 BB 1 Pitches 39

Just two of those five runs were earned, but that was because Wright himself committed a throwing error. In any context, this is an outing that justifies acts of violence against inanimate objects. As you're about to see, that's precisely how Wright consoled himself back in the visitor's dugout ...

When you don't make it out of the first inning pic.twitter.com/3jHPWCY4L9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 8, 2018

While Mr. Wright does not keep his hands up and chin tucked during the course of this brawl, he does -- to his enduring credit -- first test the wall for sufficient cushioning. Yes, it's a padded wall, but you don't want to lay into, say, a concealed load-bearing column with your money-maker. No, it wasn't a good day for Mike Wright, but not even the burdens of baseball failure can compromise his sensible devotion to Tantrum Best Practices.

Quick hits

Indians OF Lonnie Chisenhall is expected to miss the next four to six weeks with a calf strain.

The Brewers have placed OF Christian Yelich on the 10-day DL with a minor oblique injury.

The Cardinals have placed LHP Ryan Sherriff on the 10-day DL with a fractured big toe.

The Marlins have designated RHP Jacob Turner for assignment.

The A's will place OF Boog Powell on the DL with a knee sprain.

According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the Royals are willing to trade LHP Danny Duffy.

Coming into Sunday's action, Nationals OF Bryce Harper has as many home runs

There still appears to be some tension between Rangers 2B Rougned Odor and the Blue Jays. That much was apparent on Saturday

