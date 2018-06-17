MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Mariners looking for series win over Red Sox
Plus the Astros are seeking their 11th straight win. Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action
It's Sunday, and that means a full 15-game slate of baseball action, including one of the game's most historic rivalries in the night cap. Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action.
Sunday's scores
- Marlins at Orioles, 1:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Twins at Indians, 1:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Reds at Pirates, 1:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Braves, 1:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rays at Yankees, 2:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Tigers at White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Astros at Royals, 2:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Rangers, 3:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Athletics, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mets at Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants and Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Cardinals, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Mariners looking for series win over Red Sox
What a weekend of baseball in Seattle. The Mariners and Red Sox, two of the best teams in baseball, will wrap up a wildly entertaining four-game series Sunday afternoon. Safeco Field has had a postseason atmosphere these last three days.
The BoSox took the Thursday's game behind David Price before the Mariners rallied for wins Friday and Saturday. Denard Span had the go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning Friday while Wade LeBlanc pitched the game of his life Saturday, retiring 22 straight batters at one point. In true Mariners fashion, all three games in the series have been decided by one run.
On Sunday the Mariners will look to clinch the four-game series win, and they'll have veteran righty Mike Leake (7-3, 4.26 ERA) on the mound. The Red Sox will counter with young southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez (8-1, 3.64 ERA). The Mariners are trying to keep pace with the Astros in the AL West. Boston is trying to do the same with the Yankees in the AL East.
Astros trying for 11th straight win
The longest active winning streak in baseball belongs to the Astros. They're looking for their 11th straight win Sunday and they've outscored their opponents 74-36 in their last 10 games. Saturday's win gave the Astros the longest winning streak in baseball so far this season (the Yankees, Mets, and Red Sox all had 9-gamers earlier this year).
Standing in the way of Houston's 11th straight win: Royals rookie righty Brad Keller (1-2, 2.31 ERA), a Rule 5 Draft pick who started the season in the bullpen and will be making his fourth start. Kansas City will be without young slugger Jorge Soler, who suffered a broken toe when he tripped running out of the batter's box Friday. He'll miss several weeks.
The Astros are sending Lance McCullers Jr. (8-3, 3.83 ERA) to the mound in search of their 11th consecutive win Sunday.
Yankees hold 72nd annual Old Timers' Day
Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees will hold their 72nd annual Old Timers' Day, during which players from the past all convene at the ballpark for a celebration of the team's history. Here is the full roster of 2018 Old Timers and here are the lineups for the Old Timers' Game:
Yes, the Old Timers actually play a game. Usually the younger Old Timers see most of the action, but guys like Ron Guidry and Mickey Rivers will make appearances. Reggie Jackson may as well. Old Timers' Day is a fun day -- and a long day -- at the ballpark. No other team can pull off something like this.
Once the Old Timers' Day festivities are over, the Yankees will look to complete the four-game sweep of the Rays behind their rotation old timer, CC Sabathia (4-1, 3.27 ERA). New York is 13-3 in their last 16 games and they're 14-1-2 in their last 17 series, if you can believe that. The Rays are sending Wilmer Font (0-3, 8.48 ERA) to the mound Sunday.
Quick hits
- MLB is hoping to convince Bryce Harper to participate in the Home Run Derby. He's only done it once before, when he was the runner-up to Yoenis Cespedes in 2013. The All-Star Game is at Nationals Park this year.
- The Indians placed RHP Carlos Carrasco (elbow) and LHP Tyler Olson (lat) on the 10-day DL, the team announced. Carrasco has a contusion after being hit by a comebacker Saturday. RHP Shane Bieber and RHP Evan Marshall were called up in corresponding moves.
- The Royals placed OF Jorge Soler on the 10-day DL with a fractured toe, the team announced. He suffered the injury when he tripped running out of the box Friday night. IF Adalberto Mondesi was called up in a corresponding move.
- Dodgers LHP Rich Hill will come off the disabled list to start Tuesday, reports MLB.com. Hill has been out since May 19 with ongoing blister issues. It seems his plea to MLB to let him pitch with a bandage on his finger has failed.
Live team updates
