MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Mariners looking for series win over Red Sox

It's Sunday, and that means a full 15-game slate of baseball action, including one of the game's most historic rivalries in the night cap. Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action.

Sunday's scores

Mariners looking for series win over Red Sox

What a weekend of baseball in Seattle. The Mariners and Red Sox, two of the best teams in baseball, will wrap up a wildly entertaining four-game series Sunday afternoon. Safeco Field has had a postseason atmosphere these last three days.

The BoSox took the Thursday's game behind David Price before the Mariners rallied for wins Friday and Saturday. Denard Span had the go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning Friday while Wade LeBlanc pitched the game of his life Saturday, retiring 22 straight batters at one point. In true Mariners fashion, all three games in the series have been decided by one run.

On Sunday the Mariners will look to clinch the four-game series win, and they'll have veteran righty Mike Leake (7-3, 4.26 ERA) on the mound. The Red Sox will counter with young southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez (8-1, 3.64 ERA). The Mariners are trying to keep pace with the Astros in the AL West. Boston is trying to do the same with the Yankees in the AL East.

Astros trying for 11th straight win

The longest active winning streak in baseball belongs to the Astros. They're looking for their 11th straight win Sunday and they've outscored their opponents 74-36 in their last 10 games. Saturday's win gave the Astros the longest winning streak in baseball so far this season (the Yankees, Mets, and Red Sox all had 9-gamers earlier this year).

Standing in the way of Houston's 11th straight win: Royals rookie righty Brad Keller (1-2, 2.31 ERA), a Rule 5 Draft pick who started the season in the bullpen and will be making his fourth start. Kansas City will be without young slugger Jorge Soler, who suffered a broken toe when he tripped running out of the batter's box Friday. He'll miss several weeks.

The Astros are sending Lance McCullers Jr. (8-3, 3.83 ERA) to the mound in search of their 11th consecutive win Sunday.

Yankees hold 72nd annual Old Timers' Day

Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees will hold their 72nd annual Old Timers' Day, during which players from the past all convene at the ballpark for a celebration of the team's history. Here is the full roster of 2018 Old Timers and here are the lineups for the Old Timers' Game:

Yes, the Old Timers actually play a game. Usually the younger Old Timers see most of the action, but guys like Ron Guidry and Mickey Rivers will make appearances. Reggie Jackson may as well. Old Timers' Day is a fun day -- and a long day -- at the ballpark. No other team can pull off something like this.

Once the Old Timers' Day festivities are over, the Yankees will look to complete the four-game sweep of the Rays behind their rotation old timer, CC Sabathia (4-1, 3.27 ERA). New York is 13-3 in their last 16 games and they're 14-1-2 in their last 17 series, if you can believe that. The Rays are sending Wilmer Font (0-3, 8.48 ERA) to the mound Sunday.

