MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Mets' Noah Syndergaard strikes out eight straight Brewers

Seventy-one years ago Sunday, Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier and made his major league debut. Every player will wear No. 42 in his honor during Sunday's games. Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball, which has been cut short thanks to multiple rainouts.

Sunday's scores

Ohtani's third start postponed

Things could not be going better for the Angels and Shohei Ohtani so far this season. The team is off to a great start -- the Halos came into Sunday with a 13-3 record and an MLB best plus-48 run differential in the early going -- and Ohtani has been a huge reason why, on both sides of the ball too. Check out his early season numbers:

As a hitter: .367/.424/.767 with 3 HR and 11 RBI in eight games and 33 plate appearances.

.367/.424/.767 with 3 HR and 11 RBI in eight games and 33 plate appearances. As a pitcher: 2.08 ERA and 0.46 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in two starts and 13 innings.

According to FanGraphs, Ohtani is 37th among all hitters with +0.5 WAR and ninth among all pitchers with +0.6 WAR. Here is the super early 2018 WAR leaderboard coming into Sunday:

Matt Chapman, Athletics: +1.3 WAR Max Scherzer, Nationals: +1.3 WAR Shohei Ohtani, Angels: +1.1 WAR combined Several players tied with +1.0 WAR

Last weekend, in his second MLB start, Ohtani took a perfect game into the seventh inning, and finished with 12 strikeouts in seven one-hit innings. He was disgusting, and I mean that as a complement.

Ohtani was scheduled to make his third start of the season on Sunday, but alas, the Angels and Royals were postponed due to inclement weather in Kansas City. He will instead start Tuesday's series opener against the Red Sox. (The Angels have an off-day Monday.)

Shohei Ohtani will next pitch Tuesday against the Red Sox and David Price, per Mike Scioscia. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 15, 2018

Already this season 21 games -- 21 games! -- have been postponed due to the weather. There were 39 postponements all of last season and only 25 postponements in 2016.

Syndergaard strikes out eight straight Brewers

Sunday afternoon at a frigid Citi Field, the pitcher they call Thor fell two short of tying the record for consecutive strikeouts. Noah Syndergaard fanned eight straight Brewers from the second through fourth innings before Hernan Perez ended the streak with a leadoff single in the fifth inning.

It should be no surprise Syndergaard came close to MLB's consecutive strikeout record. He went into Sunday's game with 440 strikeouts in 380 career innings, and he throws nastiness like this:

Only three pitchers in history have struck out more than eight consecutive batters in a game. Here's the list:

Tom Seaver, Mets: 10 vs. Padres on April 22, 1970 Ricky Nolasco, Marlins: 9 vs. Braves on Sept. 30, 2009 Aaron Harang , Dodgers: 9 vs. Padres on April 13, 2012 Many tied with eight straight strikeouts.

Back in 2014, Syndergaard's teammate Jacob deGrom set the MLB record by striking out the first eight batters he faced to begin a game.

Quick hits

Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon is out of the lineup for the second straight day Sunday after fouling a pitch into his toe. Rendon is feeling better though, and the team is optimistic he'll avoid the disabled list. (MASN Sports)

Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy is heading to the team's spring training complex to continue his rehab from microfracture surgery. The team plans to treat the next few weeks as Murphy's spring training. (MASN Sports)

Pirates RHP Joe Musgrove will throw a bullpen session Thursday. He's working his way back from a shoulder issue. "I feel really good. Haven't had any setbacks since we started throwing," he said. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

The Dodgers placed 3B Logan Forsythe on the 10-day DL with a shoulder injury. He left Saturday's game with the injury. IF Breyvic Valera was called up in a corresponding move.

The D-Backs placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 10-day DL with forearm inflammation. He'll go for an MRI on Monday, manager Torey Lovullo confirmed. Walker left Saturday's start with forearm tightness. (Arizona Republic)

Live team updates