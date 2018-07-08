MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nationals look to finish sweep of Marlins

The penultimate Sunday of the 2018 first half features a full 15-game slate of baseball action. Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action:

Nationals trying to finish sweep of Marlins

After losing for the 10th time in 12 games earlier this week, the Nationals held a team meeting. Coincidentally -- or perhaps not -- the Marlins came to town for a four-game series after that. Never a bad idea to hold a team meeting before a series with the team with the worst record in the league. Washington's veterans knew what they were doing.

The Nationals have won three straight since their conveniently timed team meeting. They came back from a 9-0 deficit on Thursday, hit a walk-off homer on Friday, and blew the Marlins out on Saturday. Mark Reynolds became the 15th player in history with a 10 RBI game on Saturday. That was some team meeting!

In the series finale Sunday the Nationals will send struggling righty Tanner Roark (3-10, 4.60 ERA) to the mound against rookie Trevor Richards (2-5, 5.26 ERA). A win would give the Nationals the series sweep and their first four-game winning streak since late May.

Escobar's iron man streak ends

The longest active iron man streak in baseball came to an end Sunday. Royals shortstop turned utility man Alcides Escobar is out of the lineup for the first time since Sept. 25, 2015, the day after the club clinched the AL Central division title. That was one of those "everyone gets a rest since we clinched" days. Escobar's streak ends at 421 games.

Iron Esky. 👏👏 The longest consecutive streak of games started in the majors since 2007 comes to an end today with @alcidesescobar2’s day off. pic.twitter.com/eV7RYyqFwl — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 8, 2018

Escobar's 421 games played streak is a far cry from Cal Ripken Jr.'s record 2,632 games played streak, but it is quite an accomplishment. It's so easy to get banged up in this game, especially as a middle infielder, yet Escobar has been able to make every start for over two years. Impressive.

Of course, the writing has been on the wall for Escobar for a while now. He is hitting a weak .194/.243/.272 on the season and has recently started games at third base and center field in deference to younger players. It felt like only a matter of time until he was out of the lineup entirely.

With Escobar's streak over, the longest active iron man streak in baseball belongs to Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis. He's started in 253 consecutive games dating back to Opening Day 2017.

