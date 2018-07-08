MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nationals look to finish sweep of Marlins
Plus Alcides Escobar's iron man streak came to an end. Here is everything to need to know about Sunday's MLB action
The penultimate Sunday of the 2018 first half features a full 15-game slate of baseball action. Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action:
Sunday's scores
- Yankees at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Indians (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Tigers (GameTracker)
- Rays at Mets (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Nationals (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Pirates (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Twins (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Astros (GameTracker)
- Braves at Brewers (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Royals (GameTracker)
- Reds at Cubs (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Angels, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Nationals trying to finish sweep of Marlins
After losing for the 10th time in 12 games earlier this week, the Nationals held a team meeting. Coincidentally -- or perhaps not -- the Marlins came to town for a four-game series after that. Never a bad idea to hold a team meeting before a series with the team with the worst record in the league. Washington's veterans knew what they were doing.
The Nationals have won three straight since their conveniently timed team meeting. They came back from a 9-0 deficit on Thursday, hit a walk-off homer on Friday, and blew the Marlins out on Saturday. Mark Reynolds became the 15th player in history with a 10 RBI game on Saturday. That was some team meeting!
In the series finale Sunday the Nationals will send struggling righty Tanner Roark (3-10, 4.60 ERA) to the mound against rookie Trevor Richards (2-5, 5.26 ERA). A win would give the Nationals the series sweep and their first four-game winning streak since late May.
Escobar's iron man streak ends
The longest active iron man streak in baseball came to an end Sunday. Royals shortstop turned utility man Alcides Escobar is out of the lineup for the first time since Sept. 25, 2015, the day after the club clinched the AL Central division title. That was one of those "everyone gets a rest since we clinched" days. Escobar's streak ends at 421 games.
Escobar's 421 games played streak is a far cry from Cal Ripken Jr.'s record 2,632 games played streak, but it is quite an accomplishment. It's so easy to get banged up in this game, especially as a middle infielder, yet Escobar has been able to make every start for over two years. Impressive.
Of course, the writing has been on the wall for Escobar for a while now. He is hitting a weak .194/.243/.272 on the season and has recently started games at third base and center field in deference to younger players. It felt like only a matter of time until he was out of the lineup entirely.
With Escobar's streak over, the longest active iron man streak in baseball belongs to Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis. He's started in 253 consecutive games dating back to Opening Day 2017.
Quick hits
- In what amounts to a salary dump trade, the Giants sent OF Austin Jackson and RHP Cory Gearrin to the Rangers for cash or a player to be named later. Prospects OF Steven Duggar and RHP Raymond Black were called up to fill the roster spots.
- The Brewers placed OF Ryan Braun on the 10-day DL with a right oblique strain, the team announced. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined. OF Lorenzo Cain was activated off the disabled list to fill the roster spot. He'd been out with a groin issue.
- 3B Kris Bryant (shoulder) and LHP Brian Duensing (shoulder) will begin minor league rehab assignments Monday, reports 670 The Score. Both players could return to the Cubs later this week as long as everything goes well during rehab games.
- Indians LHP Andrew Miller threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, reports MLB.com. He'll throw another bullpen session Monday. Miller has been out since May 25 with a lingering right knee issue that dates back to last season.
- The Royals have moved struggling RHP Jason Hammel to the bullpen, reports MLB.com. Hammel got rocked for eight runs in two innings Friday. He has a 6.16 ERA in 102 1/3 innings this year. RHP Burch Smith will take his place in the rotation.
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rangers dump Gearrin, Jackson on Rangers
The trade appears to be a salary dump for the Giants
-
What to know for All-Star roster reveal
Here's everything you need to know leading up to the All-Star Game rosters announcement
-
Trade chips Happ, Hamels struggle Sat.
But, with a few good starts before July 31, their trade value will be right back where it...
-
Wil Myers hits 3 homers in record loss
It is by far the most lopsided loss in a three-homer game in modern history
-
Reynolds is 15th player with 10 RBI game
Reynolds hit a walk-off homer Friday and had 10 RBI on Saturday
-
How to watch MLB All-Star Selection Show
The MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 17 in Washington D.C.