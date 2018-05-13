MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nats looking to sweep D-Backs; Ohtani making sixth start

As always, Sunday brings us a full 15-game slate of MLB action. The weather may be an issue for some East Coast games, however. Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action.

Sunday's scores

Nats looking to sweep D-Backs

Over the last two weeks or so, the Nationals and Diamondbacks have seemingly switched places. The D-Backs could do no wrong to begin the season while the Nats scuffled along, trying to find their way. Now? Now the D-Backs are trying to right the ship while the Nationals can't stop winning.

Washington goes into Sunday night's series finale at Chase Field having won the first three games of this four-game series -- they've handed the Diamondbacks their first series loss of 2018 -- and 12 of their last 14 games overall. The D-Backs, meanwhile, has lost four straight and seven of their last 10 games.

I suppose the silver lining for the D-Backs is that these three losses to the Nationals were all close games. The final scores: 2-1, 3-1, 2-1. They haven't been getting blown out. The pitching has been good and every game has been close. Once the lineup starts clicking, they should snap out of it.

Ohtani making sixth start

Sunday afternoon Shohei Ohtani will toe the slab for the sixth start with the Angels. He smacked his fifth home run of the season earlier this week, and he continues to make the two-way thing work:

As hitter: .348/.392/.652 (181 OPS+) with 5 HR and 16 RBI in 74 plate appearances

.348/.392/.652 (181 OPS+) with 5 HR and 16 RBI in 74 plate appearances As pitcher: 4.10 ERA (104 ERA+) with 32/11 K/BB in 26 1/3 innings and five starts

Ohtani will face the red-hot Twins on Sunday. Minnesota has won seven of their last eight games -- boy, they sure have been streaky this season, haven't they? -- to climb to within a half-game of the AL Central-leading Indians. They're going to have their hands full with Ohtani. He's shown that, when he's on, he's as good as anyone.

Dodgers looking to avoid sweep

There is no official date where "it's still early" no longer applies, but I think we've reached that point with the Dodgers, who have lost the first three games of their four-game series with the Reds. Los Angeles blew leads in two of the three losses too. At 16-23, the Dodgers have the fourth worst record in the National League.

As for the Reds, they've won five straight games -- Cincinnati has won 13 games all season -- and they are undefeated in the Matt Harvey era. They still own the worst record in the league, however, and they're going to spend the summer fighting for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft rather than a postseason berth. That's what makes recent stretch so troubling for the Dodgers. Some recent series against rebuilding clubs:

vs. Marlins: Lost two of three.

Lost two of three. vs. Padres: Lost two of three.

Lost two of three. vs. Reds: Lost three of three with one more game to go.

Since April 23, the first game of the series with the Marlins, the Dodgers have the NL's worst record at 5-13. They've already lost this series to the Reds. At this point all they can do is forget about what's already happened and focus on getting better, and they have to do it soon, because "it's still early" is no longer an excuse.

Quick hits

As expected, the Mets activated RHP Jacob deGrom off the 10-day DL, the team announced. He missed one start after hyper-extending his elbow during a swing. LHP Buddy Baumann was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

The Brewers placed RHP Chase Anderson on the 10-day DL with an illness, the team announced. RHP Freddy Peralta has been called up in a corresponding move. He will start Sunday's game and make his MLB debut.

Diamondbacks 3B Jake Lamb will begin a minor league rehab assignment Sunday, the club announced. He's missed all but four games this season due to elbow and shoulder woes.

OF Bradley Zimmer is again not in the Indians' lineup Sunday. He has played only once in the last week after crashing into the outfield wall and suffering a bruised chest. Zimmer remains day-to-day.

