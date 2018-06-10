MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Padres' Clayton Richards flirts with no-hitter against Marlins
Plus Carlos Martinez labored again, and everything you need to know about Sunday's games
As always, Sunday brings us a full 15-game slate of Major League Baseball action, including a healthy dose of afternoon games. Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action:
Sunday's scores
- White Sox 5, Red Sox 2 (box score)
- Blue Jays 13, Orioles 3 (box score)
- Cardinals at Reds (GameTracker)
- Indians 9, Tigers 2 (box score)
- Padres 3, Marlins 1 (box score)
- Mariners 5, Rays 4 (box score)
- Brewers at Phillies (GameTracker)
- Angels at Twins (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Cubs (GameTracker)
- Astros at Rangers (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Rockies (GameTracker)
- Royals at Athletics (GameTracker)
- Giants at Nationals (GameTracker)
- Braves at Dodgers (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Mets, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Richard flirts with no-hitter
The Padres and their fans will have to wait at last one more day for the first no-hitter in franchise history. Left-hander Clayton Richard lost his no-hit bid with two outs in the seventh inning Sunday, as Miguel Rojas laced a hard-hit ground ball single back up the middle. Richard settled for seven excellent innings.
The Padres are, of course, the only MLB team without a no-hitter in their history. Sunday was the 7,913th game in franchise history, postseason included. That's an awfully long time to go without a no-hitter, especially considering the pitcher friendly ballpark they've called home since 2004.
As for the 2018 Padres, they're now 9-3 in their last 12 games, and they've won four straight series. They sit in last place in the NL West, sure, but they're only five games back of first place. No other last place team is closer than 12 1/2 games back of first place.
Martinez labors again
Carlos Martinez's second start back from a lat injury went much like his first. His control was erratic and his high-octane fastball was not very high-octane. Martinez walked seven and did not make it out of the fourth inning against the Reds on Sunday.
Martinez walked five in four innings last time out, so that's 11 walks in 7 2/3 innings since coming back from the disabled list. Here are the average fastball velocity numbers:
- Before lat injury: 95.6 mph
- First start back: 93.6 mph
- Second start back: 94.5 mph
Normally I'd say Martinez is likely still rebuilding arm strength after a month-long stint on the disabled list and the missing velocity is something to watch rather than a reason for outright panic, but, following his last start, Martinez admitted he was holding back to avoid reaggravating his injury.
Holding back and disappearing control is bad news. That means a change in mechanics, and anytime a pitcher changes his mechanics, bad things can happen.
The Cardinals will already be without Alex Reyes the rest of the season and Adam Wainwright for at least another few weeks. The last thing they need is a less than 100 percent Carlos Martinez faking his way through starts to avoid another injury.
Another leadoff Springer dinger
For the first time this season, George Springer opened a game with a leadoff home run Sunday. It was his third leadoff homer against the Rangers this season, if you can believe that.
Not surprisingly, Springer leads all players with five leadoff homers this season. He also leads baseball in leadoff dingers going back to last season. The 2017-18 leadoff homer leaderboard:
- George Springer, Astros: 14
- Brian Dozier, Twins: 9
- Several tied with 7.
The all-time leader in leadoff homers? Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, of course. Henderson swatted 81 leadoff homers in his career. Springer is 31st all-time with 23 career leadoff dingers.
ChiSox shut down BoSox
The Sox won two of three at Fenway Park this weekend, but probably not the Sox you expect. The White Sox clinched the series victory over the Red Sox behind Reynaldo Lopez on Sunday afternoon.
The ChiSox held the BoSox to six runs in the three-game series. Keep in mind they went into Sunday's game with a 4.82 ERA, fifth highest in baseball. Chicago's south-siders have won four of their last five games now.
Once again, Cobb struggles for O's
Another day, another miserable loss for the Orioles. They were trounced by the Blue Jays on Sunday to drop to 19-45 on the season, the worst record in baseball. Alex Cobb got roughed up again in that one.
Cobb is sitting on a 7.23 ERA after 11 starts and 56 innings. Sunday's game was the fourth time this season Cobb allowed six runs and the fifth time he allowed at least 10 hits. He allowed 10-plus hits only eight times in 115 career starts with the Rays, and he's already done it five times with the Orioles.
The O's signed Cobb to a four-year contract worth $57 million in mid March and he did not have a normal spring training. That said, we're in June now, and you'd think Cobb would've been over any hiccups stemming from his abbreviated spring training. A lot has gone wrong for the Orioles this year. A lot. Their big free agent pitching addition blowing up is among them.
Cubs, Pirates going in opposite directions
One Sunday afternoon, the Cubs will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Pirates at Wrigley Field, and wow, these two teams are going in totally different directions. Look at their records since May 18:
- Cubs: 15-6 (plus-44 run differential)
- Pirates: 5-16 (minus-31 run differential)
The Cubs have the NL's best record since May 18. The Pirates have the worst.
On the morning of May 18 the Pirates were in first place in the NL Central, with a half-game lead over the Brewers and a 2 1/2 games lead over the Cubs. Now the Brewers are in first place with a half-game lead over the Cubs. The Pirates? They're in fourth place and eight games back of the division lead. Ouch.
I suppose the good news is the Pirates will welcome Ivan Nova back from the disabled list Sunday. He'd been out with a finger injury. Nova should provide some rotation stability. The Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks.
Yankees looking for Subway Series sweep
The first two games of the 2018 Subway Series have been a perfect microcosm of the Mets' season. They started out great and jumped out to first inning leads Friday and Saturday, but they fell flat after that, and were outplayed in innings 2-9.
The Mets, who were once 11-1 this season, are currently riding an eight-game losing streak that has them 27-34 on the season overall. They are 16-33 -- 16-33! -- since that 11-1 start. Only the rebuilding Reds (22-43) and Marlins (23-41) have worse records in the National League. Ouch.
As for the Yankees, they've won their last four games and nine of their last 10 games overall. They own MLB's best record (42-18) and fourth best run differential (plus-91). And in Sunday's Subway Series finale, they're sending ace Luis Severino to the mound. The Mets will counter with Seth Lugo, who is replacing the injured Noah Syndergaard.
Quick hits
- Yankees GM Brian Cashman said he is "always open to outside help" in the wake of RHP Masahiro Tanaka's injured hamstrings. Cashman did say the Yankees are likely to replace Tanaka internally, however.
- Top Blue Jays prospect 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will miss at least four weeks with a knee injury. He suffered the injury running the bases earlier this week. Vlad Jr. is hitting .407/.457/.667 as a 19-year-old in Double-A.
- The Mets are considering sending OF Michael Conforto to Triple-A, reports the New York Post. Conforto, who had shoulder surgery last September, returned ahead of schedule this year but is hitting only .219/.340/.365 in 52 games.
- The Rays are expected to call up top prospect SS Willy Adames "very soon," reports the Tampa Bay Times. Adames went 2 for 12 with a homer in a three-game cameo earlier this year. MLB.com ranks Adames as the 20th best prospect in baseball.
- The Brewers have called up RHP Brandon Woodruff to start Sunday, the team announced. 1B Ji-Man Choi was sent down in a corresponding move. Choi smacked a pinch-hit go-ahead grand slam Saturday.
- The Astros placed RHP Joe Smith on the 10-day DL with right elbow discomfort, the team announced. Smith has a 5.49 ERA in 19 2/3 innings this season. RHP Reymin Guduan will called up a corresponding move.
- 2B Jason Kipnis and DH Edwin Encarnacion are not in the Indians' lineup Sunday. Kipnis is dealing with a minor neck issue and Encarnacion has a minor ankle problem. Both are day-to-day.
- The Rangers placed RHP Doug Fister on the 10-day DL with a right knee strain, the club announced. He exited Friday's night with soreness in the knee. IF Hanser Alberto was called up in a corresponding move.
Live team updates
